(Insider)   Expert weighs in on the Murdaugh case   (insider.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I looked up Murdaugh and found out there are a string of murders around that dude.
His son's gay lover was killed in an unsolved hit and run, the housekeeper was killed in a super suspicious 'slip and fall" (then Alex stole her insurance policy before her kids could get it), then the youngest boy was involved in a alcohol fueled boating accident that killed a guy. It was during the court case for the most recent death that they started uncovering all the other financial crimes, and that stress may have lead to Alex killing his wife and son.

Dude is an absolute psychopath.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
After careful analysis, experts have determined that he is too old for this shiat.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
https://nypost.com/2023/03/02/oj-simpson-offers-insight-on-murdaugh-murder-trial/

If just took OJ's advice
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dude is an absolute psychopath

It's the way of the ole south.  His daddy and his daddy before him were also lawyers and pillars of the community. Everybody is related.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
While Simpson said in the video he's "not qualified to say whether the guy did it or didn't do it," he believes that Murdaugh probably is guilty.

Fark user imageView Full Size


i think we all know better than that
 
lefty248
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Takes one to know one.
 
danvon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Reads headline.

"I bet it's OJ"

Clinks link.

"Yup"
 
indy_kid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: Dude is an absolute psychopath

It's the way of the ole south.  His daddy and his daddy before him were also lawyers and pillars of the community. Everybody is related.


His daddy and grandfather held some sort of special office in the NC legal system that gave them effective control over legal matters in several counties (IIRC).  This was a 100-year RICO family.  Dude probably thought that he was untouchable (and the lack of investigation and/or prosecution for all the other crimes seems to back that up), but he made THE big mistake: stealing rich people's money.  His son killing a pretty, young, white girl didn't stick, but stealing rich people's money did.  I'm sure plenty of people wanted the reign of that family to end.

Of course, someone new is holding that power, so same as it ever was.

Will be interesting to see how long he lasts in prison.  I'm guessing he'll Epstein in a few weeks, because the dude likely has some secrets that he might be looking to trade for a new trial.
 
