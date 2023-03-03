 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Come and listen to some sci-fi short stories, read to you live by professional narrator and Farker Cyclometh, starting at noon PT, 3PM ET. Today's selections are by Samuel R. Delaney, Harlan Ellison, and William Gibson. LGT registration, more DIT   (events.trl.org) divider line
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello friends! Your friendly neighboorhood audiobook narrator and TFarker Cyclometh here.

Starting nearly ten years ago I began volunteering at my local library, reading short stories and essays during the lunch hour every first Friday of the month. The target audience was mostly people who worked in the area around the downtown library branch, and people would come by to eat their lunch and hears some stories.  It's billed as "storytime for adults". No, not that kind of adult story, although sometimes there is sex, violence, etc.

The pandemic kind of put a kink in the works and for the last several months it's been done by Zoom with anyone is welcome to join in to listen. I'm super happy that we've gone back to live, in-person readings, but they're keeping the Zoom meeting so anyone can join even if they don't live in the area!

All you have to do is visit the link, fill out some basic details and the library will send you a Zoom link to join up and catch a live reading.

It lasts about 30 to 45 minutes, with the actual reading starting about ten minutes after the hour and in theory ending at 10 minutes before the hour. The Zoom meeting will open around that time.

Today's stories:

The Power of the Nail by Samuel Delaney and Harlan EllisonThe New Rose Hotel by William Gibson
Visit the link at the top of the thread or click here:

https://events.trl.org/event/listen-here-lunch-break-story-time-adults-11
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Formatting got borked. The two stories:

The Power of the Nail by Samuel R. Delaney and Harlan Ellison

The New Rose Hotel by William Gibson

Hope you can make it!
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for giving it the greenlight, modmins; I appreciate you.
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Cyclometh: Hello friends!


Thanks for this.

I enjoy good narration this is a current one, but others are better,
A series so I usually googs booksinorder and see what I can find.

My point is that listening to a single narrator or something in the past like oldtimeradio that used different characters is very very different thien different voices played by different characters.

So a single voice can help me relax to sleep where different sounds would break the vibe.

oh boy I hope that make sense. Whatever works....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=REYuYWru9F0&t=26740s
 
