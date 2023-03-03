 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Homeless man quietly stabbed to death in DC library   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
21 Comments     (+0 »)
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He must've not known the Dewey Decimal System.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The victim and suspect appeared to be experiencing homelessness and knew each other, police said.

Odd phrasing.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Knife must have had a silencer.
 
guestguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Diogenes: The victim and suspect appeared to be experiencing homelessness and knew each other, police said.

Odd phrasing.


"The patient suffered from an acute case of homelessness..."
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

guestguy: Diogenes: The victim and suspect appeared to be experiencing homelessness and knew each other, police said.

Odd phrasing.

"The patient suffered from an acute case of homelessness..."


"His condition was downgraded to acute lifeliness"
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Let me know if his condition changes."
 
asciibaron
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
shiat, someone affixed a bayonet to their gun to stab this gun.
 
AeAe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Remember when Joe Rogan said homeless people should be killed?
 
oldfool
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's how I wanna go quietly not screaming, like my grandfather's passengers.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just give them homes, so they can stab each other there.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Has the attacker been booked yet?
 
Samsquantch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I work in a public library. This is our reality now. Not that stabbings happen every day, but the potential is there every day. So if your wondering why the person trying to read Fancy Nancy to your kids seems distracted and twitchy, it's because they are also trying to keep some semblance of order in a place where anyone can walk through the doors and we're expected to deal with behaviour that would get you thrown out of any other public institution far sooner than we're allowed to. Society is falling apart at a rapid rate and library workers have a front row seat at the Thunder Dome.

When people ask me about going into the field, my answer is always the same. "How do you feel about public toilets? Because you would be spending a lot of time in them if you work in a library these days. Ever seen an OD? You will."
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Picture of the suspect:

media.gq-magazine.co.ukView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Has the attacker been booked yet?


I got a flash for you, joy boy

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Greylight
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Came here to point out the author of the article ...

"By Matthew Stabley"

I just about died :p
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Samsquantch: When people ask me about going into the field, my answer is always the same. "How do you feel about public toilets? Because you would be spending a lot of time in them if you work in a library these days. Ever seen an OD? You will."


Big "R1" academic library here, we don't get 1/50th of what the general public libraries get and even we get Narcan training.
 
Forbidden Doughnut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Samsquantch: I work in a public library. This is our reality now. Not that stabbings happen every day, but the potential is there every day. So if your wondering why the person trying to read Fancy Nancy to your kids seems distracted and twitchy, it's because they are also trying to keep some semblance of order in a place where anyone can walk through the doors and we're expected to deal with behaviour that would get you thrown out of any other public institution far sooner than we're allowed to. Society is falling apart at a rapid rate and library workers have a front row seat at the Thunder Dome.

When people ask me about going into the field, my answer is always the same. "How do you feel about public toilets? Because you would be spending a lot of time in them if you work in a library these days. Ever seen an OD? You will."


the downtown Central Library is set to reopen sometime next year here in Portland, OR after an extensive remodel.  I wonder how much of a literal shiatshow that's going to be?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Diogenes: The victim and suspect appeared to be experiencing homelessness and knew each other, police said.

Odd phrasing.


I think you're not supposed to use an adjective to describe people now according to some style rules as it objectifies people or something.

You can't say homeless person now, so you have to come up with another phrasing that means the same thing.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Another success story from the People's Republic of D.C. and it's eternal list of incompetent Democrat mayors.
 
