Lincoln Memorial visitors: Pool's closed
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The big guy in the chair over there should've told ya.
 
Vern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And of course I read that as "Anal Scrubbing".
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tvovermind.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That water looks so gross. It manages to be even more disgusting than the Potomac.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta get all the goose crap out of there every once in a while.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If you were hoping it wasn't completely drained yet urine luck!
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [Fark user image image 300x168]


Son of a... I was just looking for that!
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yahyahyah: The big guy in the chair over there should've told ya.


One thing I always wondered about that chair....

nps.govView Full Size


Why are there fasces on the arm rests?
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yahyahyah: The big guy in the chair over there should've told ya.


Most people call them "Super Mutants"....
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ishkur: Why are there fasces on the arm rests?


https://www.nps.gov/articles/secret-symbol-of-the-lincoln-memorial.htm
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.  TIL.....

I woulda sworn on a Bible/Koran/BH&G Cookbook that it was the reflecting pool for the Washington Monument, not Lincoln.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ishkur: yahyahyah: The big guy in the chair over there should've told ya.

One thing I always wondered about that chair....

[nps.gov image 638x478]

Why are there fasces on the arm rests?


Homeless people probably.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vern: And of course I read that as "Anal Scrubbing".


If you're brave enough.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ishkur: yahyahyah: The big guy in the chair over there should've told ya.

One thing I always wondered about that chair....

[nps.gov image 638x478]

Why are there fasces on the arm rests?


The feces were on the walls of the Capitol after Jan 6
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of Lincoln:

lincoln moneyshot
Youtube hrnbFd9gsLk
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
questionstoexplore.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


On your left
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dryad: [i.kym-cdn.com image 481x310]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ren and Stimpy anger Lincoln's Ghost
Youtube gHJ75L9NrtY
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I love the smell of old memes in the morning. Smells like *rotten pond stench from the reflecting pool*  uh, let's not dwell on what it smells like.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ishkur: yahyahyah: The big guy in the chair over there should've told ya.

One thing I always wondered about that chair....

[nps.gov image 638x478]

Why are there fasces on the arm rests?


img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size

Why did Pelosi wear one as a brooch while impeaching Trump?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I got to walk across it once when it was frozen.  That was neat.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Like our national history, the reflecting pool needs a scrubbing every few years to keep it sparkling clean.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Ishkur: yahyahyah: The big guy in the chair over there should've told ya.

One thing I always wondered about that chair....

[nps.gov image 638x478]

Why are there fasces on the arm rests?

[img.huffingtonpost.com image 720x467]
Why did Pelosi wear one as a brooch while impeaching Trump?


She seems to like wearing it for special occasions

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Alien Robot: Ishkur: yahyahyah: The big guy in the chair over there should've told ya.

One thing I always wondered about that chair....

[nps.gov image 638x478]

Why are there fasces on the arm rests?

[img.huffingtonpost.com image 720x467]
Why did Pelosi wear one as a brooch while impeaching Trump?


That's not a fasces, that's a pin of the Mace of the House of Representatives, carried by the Speaker.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
