(KTLA Los Angeles)   Under Their Eyes   (ktla.com) divider line
dpcotta
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Religious persecution is starting to look pretty good now isn't it folks?
 
jmr61
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I assume "under their eyes" is something related to religion but I don't know. What I do know is that those people are the scum of the earth and should be relegated to the dregs of society.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In Texas, even before Roe was overturned, more than 40 towns prohibited abortion services inside their city limits....Under Roe, the high court had ruled that it was unconstitutional for state or local lawmakers to create any "substantial obstacle" to a patient seeking an abortion. That rule no longer exists.

Doesn't sound like it existed before.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When all this bad shiat starts happening related to the excess unwanted pregnancies and births, the people attributing it to god should meet him post-haste.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
But her emails.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"I have a moral objection to abortion."
The don't get one, and leave others alone.

"The preacher said..."
Stopped right there. I don't give a fark what he said.

"God said..."
You can stop right there. If God exists, I guarantee you he's way too busy to talk to you. You're just making things up to give weight to your opinion.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We are going to end up with a Fugitive Fetus Act, aren't we?
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jmr61: I assume "under their eyes" is something related to religion but I don't know. What I do know is that those people are the scum of the earth and should be relegated to the dregs of society.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: But her emails.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
See what happens when you start minding everyone else's business?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dpcotta: Religious persecution is starting to look pretty good now isn't it folks?


I'm thinking of raising lions.
 
