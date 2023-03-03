 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Supervillian Jeff Bezos pauses Phase II of Codename: Helix, the "Deep-drill nuclear warhead to the center of the Earth" blackmail project   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
29
29 Comments     (+0 »)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Having $200 billion is like eating Chinese, it makes you want more an hour later.
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tower of babble?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks more like a deep-drill buttplug. Needs a flange.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, at Lex Corp:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crystal City?

There is a non-zero chance that subby is unintentionally, unironically correct. That place is creepy as hell once you realize why all the streets are empty.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*cking dipshiat, pay your workers better wages, stop union-busting and ffs  STOP BUILDING THIS STUPID SHIAT.
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure it's a blackmail project alright, just not that particular brand of blackmail.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They had no choice but to stop ecause all the farking leftists in Seattle will do anything to tear down a corp - oh this is Virginia. Carry on while I get my excuses in order.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thecactusman17: Crystal City?

There is a non-zero chance that subby is unintentionally, unironically correct. That place is creepy as hell once you realize why all the streets are empty.


Because everybody walks around underground with the Crystal Monsters?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a cool looking building.  it beats the snot out of them making yet another boring squared off glass box.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Looks more like a deep-drill buttplug. Needs a flange.


Never seen london's 'The Gherkin,' eh?
 
10.0.0.1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We"re going to throttle back now that CIOs have figured out how stupid it was to move all their shiat to AWS.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thecactusman17: Crystal City?

There is a non-zero chance that subby is unintentionally, unironically correct. That place is creepy as hell once you realize why all the streets are empty.


Because NAVSEA moved out?  Everyone's eating lunch at COSTCO?  COVID?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, is this because Bezos still thinks there's an economy-crushing recession coming on?  One so bad people will stop using the Internet?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Wait, is this because Bezos still thinks there's an economy-crushing recession coming on?  One so bad people will stop using the Internet?


Danny won't sell him the WTFs.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was this the building where Luthor had every city in America competing over who could offer the richest incentive plan?
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope when he cuts the ribbon on it, that it instantly collapses.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: foo monkey: Wait, is this because Bezos still thinks there's an economy-crushing recession coming on?  One so bad people will stop using the Internet?

Danny won't sell him the WTFs.


Ugh.  Bezos is just as bad, but at least the team would start winning.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: Crystal City?

There is a non-zero chance that subby is unintentionally, unironically correct. That place is creepy as hell once you realize why all the streets are empty.


crystal city's awesome. love to get a kebab here
 
ifky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media.nbcwashington.comView Full Size


So it's an arcology from simcity 2000?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chascarrillo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well now how are we supposed to get to a parallel timeline with radioactive werewolves?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
                               Indiana

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's a penis.jpg

Why is everything he creates shaped like a penis?
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Can just one billionaire be a Batman? Why are they all Lex Luthor?
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Probably couldn't find enough Unobtanium and Hot Pockets.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
HE GOOD MEGABILLIONAIRE THO BECUZ HE SHIP STUFF FAST
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wax_on: That's a penis.jpg

Why is everything he creates shaped like a penis?


Your dick looks like a drill bit?
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Jeff Bozos?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: wax_on: That's a penis.jpg

Why is everything he creates shaped like a penis?

Your dick looks like a drill bit?


Well, it is what I use to drill your mom.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

