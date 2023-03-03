 Skip to content
(GHSA)   Florida is #1   (ghsa.org) divider line
14
14 Comments     (+0 »)
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just need to learn to dodge better:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Don't you dare speak ill of DipShiattis's Freedom Roadkill
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's sad. I was expecting a pee joke.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Seems pointless to measure this at the state level instead of the city level.  How many crosswalks to they have in South Dakota?
 
MindStalker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Graph starts at 2,900 and goes to 3,500 makes it looks like it went from nothing to Huge.
I hate graphs like this.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How many of the Florida pedestrian deaths were drunk tourists or caused by drunk tourists?
 
stuffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Stay off the sidewalk.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Seems pointless to measure this at the state level instead of the city level.  How many crosswalks to they have in South Dakota?


Well since you're a Fox News watcher it's clear you think crosswalks cause pedestrian deaths.
 
guestguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Makes a note to stay out of Florida.

/username checks out
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
On a positive note, it appears Florida would be the most walkable state.  Isn't that what the environmentalists want?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: Rapmaster2000: Seems pointless to measure this at the state level instead of the city level.  How many crosswalks to they have in South Dakota?

Well since you're a Fox News watcher it's clear you think crosswalks cause pedestrian deaths.


I only watch it for the boobs.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That jives with my experience.  I've never seen so many red lights just plain ignored.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
All those dead people are going to have get creative if they're going to meet the Florida tag quotas.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

