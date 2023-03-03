 Skip to content
(The Raw Story)   Little known fact: The "R" in Rivian stands for "Racism"   (rawstory.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2023 at 12:50 PM



16 Comments
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Automaker told Black workers to 'ignore' superiors calling them 'Buckwheat' and N-word: lawsuit"

Republican utopia, Black dystopia, this is the America they want to live in today.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
HR frowns on Rivian's shenanigans  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A friend of mine just got one of these things. It was the first time I'd actually seen one in the wild (although now I seem to be seeing them everywhere). It's range isn't wonderful, and turns to absolute shiat if you're towing anything heavier than a child's wagon, and it has only--at best--a vestigial bed. But it is a very pretty car. Very pretty. I particularly like the secret compartment for hiding bodies.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I particularly like the secret compartment for hiding bodies.


JFC!

If you don't shut about it it won't be a secret!
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And why is RS back?

Daily Bullder not sensationalist enough?
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Paraphrasing on the article is poor.
- Was it the contracted custodian company co-workers who used the racist language?
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/economy/california-sues-tesla-for-alleged-discrimination-racial-slurs-at-plant

It's almost as if we have a problem with racism in this country.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: And why is RS back?

Daily Bullder not sensationalist enough?


I complained they weren't allowing Raw Story links but were allowing links to extreme far right wing news sources including one whose "about us" section said they were "anti-woke and fighting woke". A few days later Raw Story was back.
 
RoughTrickNamedJim [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: A friend of mine just got one of these things. It was the first time I'd actually seen one in the wild (although now I seem to be seeing them everywhere). It's range isn't wonderful, and turns to absolute shiat if you're towing anything heavier than a child's wagon, and it has only--at best--a vestigial bed. But it is a very pretty car. Very pretty. I particularly like the secret compartment for hiding bodies.


I believe Doug DeMuro has explored the possible uses of that compartment.
[YTP] Doug DeMuro Exposes Himself
Youtube KzvjO1doEDA
 
whidbey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Alt Headline:

Racism is Normal in Illinois
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Man that really sucks. Rivian looked like it could be a real alternative to the bullshiat being spewed everywhere by Elmo.
 
emersonbiggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
GQPers too busy repeating disinformation about all EVs to bother carving out a fanboyism for a particular brand of EV that speaks their political language
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: "Automaker told Black workers to 'ignore' superiors calling them 'Buckwheat' and N-word: lawsuit"

Republican utopia, Black dystopia, this is the America they want to live in today.


What's really disturbing is how they try to disguise it. I read a comment the other day from someone -I know, you should never read the comments- but the comment said that slavery was America's biggest mistake, then he said, how beautiful and great this country would be now had we not introduced slavery here. I mean, it started out ok, but that's a messed up thing to say.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I want to be surprised that the 0_0 car manufacturer has a racism problem, but I'm not, because basically every company in the USA has a racism problem. Yes that sounds like a stretch but the ones that don't are exceptions, not rules.

Pocket Ninja: A friend of mine just got one of these things. It was the first time I'd actually seen one in the wild (although now I seem to be seeing them everywhere). It's range isn't wonderful, and turns to absolute shiat if you're towing anything heavier than a child's wagon, and it has only--at best--a vestigial bed. But it is a very pretty car. Very pretty. I particularly like the secret compartment for hiding bodies.


Yeah they ain't trucks.

Show me an electric truck that can haul livestock to auction and make it back home with a trailer full of supplies and I'll call it a truck.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My friend's aunt worked there back when the factory made Mitsubishis.  She drove one of these things:
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
firefly212
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The fark... Tesla has rampant racism too... why are all these auto companies like this?
 
