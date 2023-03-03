 Skip to content
(AP News)   "More than 2 million people in the U.S. don't have indoor plumbing" I'm sorry, what?   (apnews.com)
    Asinine, Sewage, United States, Government, Wastewater, Community, Public health, Sanitation, Stormwater  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they at least have an outhouse? Or do they defecate in their own yard?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Do they at least have an outhouse? Or do they defecate in their own yard?


Wouldn't the outhouse be their own yard?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course, they're talking about Alabama.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is the United States of America: no one should have raw sewage in their backyards or seeping into their homes," Biden said

What a relief to finally have someone in the White House doing something about this.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Of course, they're talking about Alabama.


Did not read the article, was about to say 'It's called Alabama' and saw your comment. Stereotypes exist for a reason.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is indoors, it's just at Wal-Mart.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"shiatter's full"
apennilesswriter.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
99.7% have refrigerators though. Gotcha.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We literally are a shiathole nation.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amish?
 
drtgb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My family owns a cabin deep in the woods. It has an outhouse. No big deal. If you want fat worms for fishing, dig around the outhouse.
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Do they at least have an outhouse? Or do they defecate in their own yard?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Of course, they're talking about Alabama.


Also: West Virginia, Louisiana , Mississippi, Idaho, etc.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, what about people who already have indoor plumbing?  You know the other 330 million taxpayers that have to bail these red states out every time they have to flush?  This is a fairness issue.....

/big student loan debt argument vibes
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, the only reason us Canuckistani have indoor plumbing is to prevent frostbitten bits in the winter months.
Ain't gonna judge.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



This is a real outhouse on my lead guitarist's horse farm in GA, He built it himself. Said it was cheaper to do this then to get plumbing out to the horse stables/barn.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
roadsideamerica.comView Full Size
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drtgb: My family owns a cabin deep in the woods. It has an outhouse. No big deal. If you want fat worms for fishing, dig around the outhouse.


Super weird flex, bruh.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus.  The poors just HAVVVVVVVVEEEE to HAVVVVVVVVEEEE everything.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Do they at least have an outhouse? Or do they defecate in their own yard?


Why would anyone defecate in their own yard?

You shiat in the neighbor's yard.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holcomb lives in Hayneville, a community in Lowndes County of fewer than 1,000, where roughly one-third of people live in poverty and about 85% are Black.

Didn't take long to get to the bottom of the issue.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alternate headline:

99% of "poor" people have indoor plumbing!!1!
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Holcomb lives in Hayneville, a community in Lowndes County of fewer than 1,000, where roughly one-third of people live in poverty and about 85% are Black.

Didn't take long to get to the bottom of the issue.


See how lazy and shiftless THOSE people are?
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PickleBarrel: AirForceVet: Of course, they're talking about Alabama.

Also: West Virginia, Louisiana , Mississippi, Idaho, etc.


Louisiana here. I have a septic system. Works great. But my arsehole neighbor across the street, who rents out the house next to me and can't be bothered to repair it, has a pipe that goes to the ditch facing the main road off our street (semi-rural). It's usually disgusting.

My neighbors and I reported him a few years back because he had a pipe that caused the sewage to run in open ditches in from of our houses. He just moved the pipe.
 
radioactive-hamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When there's over 300 million people in the US it doesn't seem unreasonable. Only 2 million houses just slightly off the grid or truly isolated it almost impressive.

Do they count homeless people?
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Alternate headline:

99% of "poor" people have indoor plumbing!!1!


And in this case it flows both ways!

Talk about luxury.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A buddys gold camp in northern cal had an outhouse that was pretty nice, painted inside with a lighting system. There was a large sack of slaked lime in there which was sprinkled over each use and was truly effective in keeping the smell under control. When it got halfway full, fill in the hole, dig another and move the outhouse.
It worked fine for two people plus guests, we'd move it every couple of years...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The same sewage problems have been cropping up ever since Holcomb moved to Pine Street in 1987, and she's sick of the government's inaction.
...
At Aquilla Grant's home in Lowndes County, a straight pipe carries sewage from the trailer to the backyard.
"I'm just tired of pumping it out,"
The Grant family has lived on the piece of land for three generations.


So example number one is a person who bought the house knowing that there was an open sewer across the street 36 years ago...but it's the government's inaction that is the problem. Example number two are people who have lived in the same place since WWII (assuming 3 generations) and have a sewage pipe going to the backyard.

Is a septic tank really that farking expensive to install that after 3+ decades you would still rather walk around in your own shiat than save up to buy it?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hookworm was rampant in the U.S. more than 100 years ago. It thrived in the poor south, where many families could not afford proper outhouses and sewer systems were rare.
Thanks to widespread treatment efforts, education and economic development, the parasitic worm was eradicated in the U.S. although the exact date isn't clear - somewhere between the 1950s and the 1980s. Hookworm was now just a problem of the developing world - or so we thought.

Now, a new study has uncovered a community of people infected with hookworm in Alabama. The study, published this month, found that 19 of 55 individuals tested positive for the worm.

"I was very surprised by this," says Dr. David Diemert, a hookworm expert at George Washington University. "There has not been any documentation of people being infected in the U.S. for the past couples of decades; we thought there was no more local transmission in the U.S."

How is it possible?

Lowndes County, Alabama, is one of the poorest counties in the U.S. - so poor that many residents lack proper sewage systems. Unable to afford a septic system, residents concoct their own sewer line using PVC piping, the researchers observed. The pipe runs from the toilets in their homes and stretches off some 30 feet above ground until it reaches a small ditch.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife lived in Acoma, NM for awhile.  She still has family that live up on the mesa.  No running water, electricity or indoor plumbing. Carry it in, carry it out.

https://www.abqjournal.com/665081/simply.html
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x1133]


This is a real outhouse on my lead guitarist's horse farm in GA, He built it himself. Said it was cheaper to do this then to get plumbing out to the horse stables/barn.


One imagines they have water going to the barn for the horses, so this is a bunk excuse. He just sounds lazy. At my mother's farm (also in GA) I helped install a septic tank next to the barn when I was a teenager so we could have a bathroom out there. You don't need a connection to the municipal sewer line, especially in rural areas.
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We do this article every year.

It's primarily rural, poor, black communities in  Alabama and Mississippi that were built around septic systems and cess pools in areas with too high of water tables.

Things work okayish until they don't, and as the systems fall further into disrepair (due to the poor aspect), things get worse.

Either buy the people out and uproot them, or put in new plumbing and treatment plants for every town of 500 people - that will then fall into disrepair when there isn't the rate payer base to maintain the service.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: kdawg7736: Do they at least have an outhouse? Or do they defecate in their own yard?

Why would anyone defecate in their own yard?

You shiat in the neighbor's yard.


And this whole time I thought that was a dog
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alabama is the CSA.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: The same sewage problems have been cropping up ever since Holcomb moved to Pine Street in 1987, and she's sick of the government's inaction.
...
At Aquilla Grant's home in Lowndes County, a straight pipe carries sewage from the trailer to the backyard.
"I'm just tired of pumping it out,"
The Grant family has lived on the piece of land for three generations.


So example number one is a person who bought the house knowing that there was an open sewer across the street 36 years ago...but it's the government's inaction that is the problem. Example number two are people who have lived in the same place since WWII (assuming 3 generations) and have a sewage pipe going to the backyard.

Is a septic tank really that farking expensive to install that after 3+ decades you would still rather walk around in your own shiat than save up to buy it?


Fark user imageView Full Size


On 26k per year, I can see only being able to afford a house with the sewage draining into a hole in the ground. I can also see not being able to afford a septic system that costs more than the house. Or the education to get a job elsewhere.

Sewage spreads disease. It's in the public interest to make sure people don't have to live that way.

/Climbing out of poverty, how does it work?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asinine?

I mean to my eye this must mean:

Asinine, as in that it was already this way, even before you were born, but you just now found out about it.
And you're a murican for how many years now?
 
alizeran
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My ancestors settled a town called Boonville, CA in the mid 1800's, and up until my grandmother died, her house had a functional outhouse (they had a toilet too). One night my grandma dropped her flashlight in the outhouse and it landed and got stuck with the light flashing up. It was a hilarious special effect while the batteries lasted.

/end CSB

Shaggy_C: Is a septic tank really that farking expensive to install that after 3+ decades you would still rather walk around in your own shiat than save up to buy it?


Know how I know that you dont know what real poverty is?
 
starlost
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I grew up in a 150 year old house. We had a outhouse and the tiny kitchen panty was made into a toilet in the 1940's. Some visitors thought we were weird or trash. Those with kids realized kids could play outside and not run through the house or run water just to do a tinkle. And don't get me started talking about leach fields and tanks and how a town can absolutely fark you with zoning laws when the old system begins to fail.
 
drxym
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
rewind2846
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Holcomb lives in Hayneville, a community in Lowndes County of fewer than 1,000, where roughly one-third of people live in poverty and about 85% are Black.

Didn't take long to get to the bottom of the issue.


My surprised face :[
 
guestguy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Cut food stamps, the poors will poop less, and sewage issues will be less prevalent...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/probably being proposed at CPAC now...
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

starlost: tiny kitchen panty was made into a toilet in the 1940's


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

drtgb: My family owns a cabin deep in the woods. It has an outhouse. No big deal. If you want fat worms for fishing, dig around the outhouse.


Those aren't worms
 
Robinfro
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

drtgb: My family owns a cabin deep in the woods. It has an outhouse. No big deal. If you want fat worms for fishing, dig around the outhouse.


I see cabins all the time for sale, 2-3 bdrm for $20-30k that are really farking nice. The caveat: no sewage. Gotta haul water in/have it delivered.  Grey water drains into a low-lying lagoon a hundred feet downhill & the toilet is an outhouse. Usually because the property is too close to a lake, built on bedrock that'd hafta be blasted, or deep soil tests have "The Hills Have Eyes" levels of lead preventing professional excavation with hazmat debris disposal.
 
guestguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: drtgb: My family owns a cabin deep in the woods. It has an outhouse. No big deal. If you want fat worms for fishing, dig around the outhouse.

Those aren't worms


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
2KanZam
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There are some places so destitute in the US that many wouldn't believe it and most of you haven't witnessed it with your own eyes.

I can take you to multiple counties where straight piping your sewage directly to the creek is not only common, but almost a universal fact.  I've seen burned out houses with a family of five walking out of it.  Trash is burned or literally thrown in the creek by the bag full.  They are the only food deserts I've witnessed and many people have no transportation.

There is no money nor room for wastewater infrastructure.  Each time a PSD is opened, they fail and there is no money to fix it.  Trash collection is available.  But most can't afford it.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hTosCUTmck
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: "This is the United States of America: no one should have raw sewage in their backyards or seeping into their homes," Biden said

What a relief to finally have someone in the White House doing something about this.


I don't really agree with him. Lots of people ought to have raw sewage in their homes.

Sadly it rarely seems to be the people who deserve it though.
 
