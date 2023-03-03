 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Won't somebody please think about the cocaine hippos?   (cbsnews.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting  
posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2023 at 3:50 PM



10 Comments     (+0 »)
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Adding hippos to Río Magdalena or the Amazon could be interesting.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just imagine one high on Bolivian bam bam....they are scary enough without drugs.

Hippo Chases Boat: Show's Boaters Who's Boss | The Dodo
Youtube jJQpq8mLbm0
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Columbian government must be losing their marbles over this.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just release some cocaine bears to eat the cocaine hippos.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No Pam jokes!
 
skyotter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Just release some cocaine bears to eat the cocaine hippos.


When wintertime rolls around, the cocaine gorillas simply freeze to death.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who read that as 'cocaine hippies'?

/"yes, Pfom!!, just you"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The hippos would be lured with food into large, iron containers and transferred by truck to the international airport in the city of Rionegro, 150 kilometers away. From there, they would be flown to India and Mexico, where there are sanctuaries and zoos capable of taking in and caring for the animals.

Some damn hippo is just going to be minding its own damn business, get slipped a Mickey and stuck in a K-Hole until it wakes up in India? Sounds like a fun weekend to me.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I watched Narcos.   Pablo said the hippos don't like Mexicans.  Don't send them to Mexico.


Then again hippos are assholes and don't like anybody.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just put them down.  All of these hippos are descended from the original 4 hippos, which means they are all inbred Trump supporters.
 
