(Deslidefied)   500 people live on this island the size of two football fields. Life is well....cramped   (deslide.clusterfake.net) divider line
    most densely populated island  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sshhhhh. Don't tell any Libertarians about this. They have this strange fetish around claiming islands to create their own free market paradise. This is going to give them too many new ideas.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A claustrophobic's Hell.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This cannot be the most congested island on earth, because I used to volunteer there. It's called Ebeye, and it's across a reef from the main island of the Kwajalein Atoll air base where I worked as an electrical engineer back in the 90's. On weekends we'd sometimes have Jiban Sunday, where Americans stationed on Kwaj would take an LCM over and fix stuff for the residents, many of whom were support workers on base. When I was there, there were around 12,000 people living in an area of 0.1 square mile.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Where does the poop and pee go?
 
hammettman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The island has no toilets or sewage

I'm gonna stop you right there and bet that there's a lot of standing sewage, especially if you're stuck mid-field, on the 50-yard line.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
 Hey, what's happening in this thread you guys?
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This webpage created by Frontpage 98 and tables, glorious tables. Wtf.
 
eKonk
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

If my math is correct (and it might not be), the population density of 500 people in an area of 2 football fields would be about 121,000/sq. mi. - so just a tad higher density than what you describe.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The island has no toilets or sewage

It does.  Sadly it's called the Caribbean Sea.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
listverse.comView Full Size
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
According to a local, people live so close to each other they all dream the same dream.

To masturbate in privacy?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
According to a local, people live so close to each other they all dream the same dream.

Ha!
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The island has no toilets or sewage.


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
According to a local, people live so close to each other they all dream the same dream.

Was it a dream where you were where you see yourself standing in sort of sun-god robes on a pyramid, with a thousand naked women screaming and throwing little pickles at you?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I didn't realize there were still tools around that make websites like that.
 
Cheron
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Funny you should say this. A few years I decided to create a Libertarian utopia and bought Hashima Island. I got busy but I would be willing to sell it to a fellow libertarian at a loss if they want to try.
 
Pompatus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Was it a dream where you were where you see yourself standing in sort of sun-god robes on a pyramid, with a thousand naked women screaming and throwing little pickles at you?


Why, do you think you're the only person who has that dream?
 
Greil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
enh, has nothing on what Kowloon used to be (not an island though).
 
whidbey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
God, why man?
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is that CFL, NFL, or soccer?
 
