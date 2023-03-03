 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Man calls 911 two dozen times about non-emergencies. Claims he was mind-controlled by police using a program called 'Pegasus'. Which is obviously false, because that's Bill Ga+++--NO CARRIER--+++   (wjactv.com) divider line
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I wish someone would control my mind. I'm tired of taking the blame for all of the stupidity. Won't someone please think of the aged?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude has mental health issues that can be treated but let's lock him up and give him a criminal record
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: I wish someone would control my mind. I'm tired of taking the blame for all of the stupidity. Won't someone please think of the aged?


Try to watch Fox News 24/7, that seems to do it.
 
usernameguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm amazed it's still around.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pegasus was my bong's name back in the day.
It controlled my mind in most unusual ways so this guy must be legit
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pegasus_(spyware)
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Police say Surovec then allegedly began speaking in "third-person" and claimed to be a CIA spokesperson who was "speaking on his behalf."
Officers noted that Surovec appeared to be intoxicated.

What's'is Fark handle?
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Two dozen times is rookie numbers.

Gotta pump Those up!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There's a clip on socialedia ofa little kid calling 911 for help with his math.  911 tech thinks he says something else, and the kid corrects him.  No, my math!  I need help with my takeaways!.  Tech patiently helps the kid figure out 5 takeaway 3 before mom sees the kid on the phone and freaks out the kid is on 911 for homework help, and before the call angs up, you can hear her chide him for calling emergency contacts for math help.  Lol
 
Bondith
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

usernameguy: [Fark user image 850x741]

I'm amazed it's still around.


Geez, I remember that.  It was a great way to read my Fidonet mail without tying up the phone line.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh wow, they got Surovec. If they find out about the Fark.com Neuroweapon and Drew+++--NO CARRIER--+++
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Pegasus got stuck in ab asteroid.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Police say Surovec then allegedly began speaking in "third-person" and claimed to be a CIA spokesperson who was "speaking on his behalf."
Officers noted that Surovec appeared to be intoxicated.

What's'is Fark handle?


Something about reducing spending/living leaner...perhaps a 101 course?
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Based on that pic, I'd say it's easy to control his mind.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

genner: [Fark user image image 460x680]


Fark user imageView Full Size


that took me aaages to find!  I gotta lot of stuff on my phone.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yep, throw the guy in jail, lock him in the hole, let him descend further into madness, then act surprised when the voices have him carry out one of the multiple mass shootings/day in Murica.

Or, ya know, we could actually farking treat his condition and get him his life back.
 
