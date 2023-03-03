 Skip to content
(WHDH Boston)   9 inches, almost as big as me   (whdh.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So Subby is a pianist.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The ski slope people should be happy, but I'll probably just see a coating.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The forecasts for Eastern Massachusetts have been kind of unhelpful lately because very tiny discrepancies cause massive changes what weather you get for your particular area. Last week we were supposed to get a fraction of an inch dusting that would melt on contact, and we wound up getting like 4-5 inches, then this Tuesday was supposed to be like 40 degrees and rainy until like 12 hours before when they were like, "Oh yeah, it's gonna snow again."

And looking at the current forecast for where I live, a difference of +/- 2 degrees and 10 miles in the accumulation map could mean I either get an inch of slush that goes away on its own or 9 inches of heavy snow.

(Point is, I better go down to Market Basket and knife fight someone over my spot in line - gotta get that BREAD and MILK.)
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
9 inches of snow isn't even an inch of rain. So, almost as big as subby.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's adorable... Is it going to completely shut down cities again?
 
tommyl66
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Market Basket? You fool, you're literally bringing a knife to a gun fight!
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Glad I don't live in America's forehead, the defrost in my car went kaput just this week, and the fix-it man quoted me over a grand, so I said meh, I'll just wear a coat and hope my windows dont frost up.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Probably. My guess is offices and schools throughout Boston will be closed the next couple days.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Don't get your expectations up subby.  It will probably end up being more like 4 or 5 just like in reality.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Heh, Heh, Heh, she's pointing at 6-9!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Worst Worst Things to Say Before or During Sex

Colin Mochrie: "You know, over an inch is a waste!"
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in California:


Lake Tahoe, California. I'll never complain about snow again. pic.twitter.com/r1Bk55uJY7
- We call it pop (@babapaul2_paul) March 1, 2023
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

She's got a lovely rack.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm sure subby is almost 5 inches, but it smells like a foot.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Shut up subby, you big cock.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Yeah, there's probably no need to plow or anything!
 
apathy2673
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
timing
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Subby's Mom?
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A licky boom boom down
 
guestguy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.scdn.coView Full Size
 
farkscience
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
-Pete Bouchard
9 inches of snow? that's not the only thing! - YouTube
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nothing like a late winter/early spring snow...

When Is It Going To Snow?
Youtube n-HBnsI_rtY
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It snows, it rains, the temp hits 45-50, it's gone.  I'm not even getting the shovel out.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
She's looking to get 9 inches, but she may have to settle for 6

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Yeah, here in Eastern Massachusetts we call that The Weekend.
 
