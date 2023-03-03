 Skip to content
(CBS8 San Diego)   This sea lion was so stoned   (cbs8.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Thanks, you can leave now.'

That statement says it all. Also, why won't the girl's parents step in and say NO! at the very minimum.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Little girl in the purple you can leave now thanks"

Too bad it didnt bite her.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get bit.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proper etiquette demands you poke it with a stick and only a stick.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was simply unwilling to have a reasoned discussion.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thousands of them are dead from the bird flu in Peru. And now this happens God where is the humanity? Oh right there throwing rocks.
 
slave2grind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see the big deal.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh! So you think it's ok to mess with visitors to your environment?  Well, why don't we see how sea lions treat you in their environment??"

/Then jet ski her out about a mile and dump her.  Shout " good thing your kind aren't endangered" just to emphasize the point.
//stupid kids
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't incite species conflicts with huge animals that are built to chew flesh.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: 'Thanks, you can leave now.'

That statement says it all. Also, why won't the girl's parents step in and say NO! at the very minimum.


Don't want to stifle Princess's creative impulses or self-expression.  In a few years, she'll be a tagger.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: 'Thanks, you can leave now.'

That statement says it all. Also, why won't the girl's parents step in and say NO! at the very minimum.


You think the average American parent gives a shiat about anything?
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "Little girl in the purple you can leave now thanks"

Too bad it didnt bite her.


Actually I'm glad it didn't, animal control would have 'destroyed' (killed) it as being an aggressive (completely normal) animal in a populated area.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why the people in La Jolla who advocate for "shared use" of the Children's Pool area with the seals are full if sh*t. Rope it off and let the seals have it permanently; it's one of the only sheltered areas for seal pups anywhere around there, and it's located in a damn marine preserve area. Human pups have a thousand other places they can go, but if humans are using it, seals can't. This has been an issue there for a long time.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch out, little girl.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this news?

A kid did a stupid thing. Kid faced justified consequences for stupid thing. A learning experience was had.

Happens millions of times a day all over the country.

I don't get why a media organization would make this an actual news article, complete with throwing the kid up on video (forever, the internet forgets nothing), as if it had some sort of importance or relevancy to larger events or anyone's life?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gawdzila: This is why the people in La Jolla who advocate for "shared use" of the Children's Pool area with the seals are full if sh*t. Rope it off and let the seals have it permanently; it's one of the only sheltered areas for seal pups anywhere around there, and it's located in a damn marine preserve area. Human pups have a thousand other places they can go, but if humans are using it, seals can't. This has been an issue there for a long time.


When I visited I saw some scuba divers surface and disturb them in pupping season. The lifeguard yelled at them and waved them off, but they ignored him.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zbtop: Why is this news?

A kid did a stupid thing. Kid faced justified consequences for stupid thing. A learning experience was had.

Happens millions of times a day all over the country.

I don't get why a media organization would make this an actual news article, complete with throwing the kid up on video (forever, the internet forgets nothing), as if it had some sort of importance or relevancy to larger events or anyone's life?


Sometimes, the purpose of your life is to serve as an object example or cautionary tale to others. This is one of those times.

The wildlife isn't a toy. Do not fark with the wildlife. The purpose of this appears two-fold - a PSA that says "DON'T THROW SHIAT AT THE ANIMALS" and marketing that says "OUR LIFEGUARDS ARE THERE EVEN WHEN YOU'RE STUPID." Works for me.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Walker: "Little girl in the purple you can leave now thanks"

Too bad it didnt bite her.

Actually I'm glad it didn't, animal control would have 'destroyed' (killed) it as being an aggressive (completely normal) animal in a populated area.


You right, you right.
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do the world a favor and chuck the kid in the ocean. We've got plenty more.
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Mom files lawsuit against city and county for the mental anguish her precious suffered for being called out in public in 3......2........
 
buravirgil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She wasn't throwing the rock overhand, or with much force. Her curiosity isn't being appropriately governed by parents. The lifeguard could address the behavior (Stop throwing rocks at the sea lion and leave it alone!) instead of a summary ejection from a public beach, but righteous engagement is best engagement.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Headline: 'Thanks, you can leave now.'
Video: "You can leave now, thanks"

Ugh. Why?!?!

Also why "You canleave?" When it's an order?
Also why "thanks," when you're clearly not grateful?

Why does this get on my last nerve so much? The implied phony friendliness.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sea Lions are assholes.

If it were me, I'd be bringing that girl more rocks. Maybe a few bricks as well.

/Sea lions truly suck and have no reason to exist
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SirMadness: Headline: 'Thanks, you can leave now.'
Video: "You can leave now, thanks"

Ugh. Why?!?!

Also why "You canleave?" When it's an order?
Also why "thanks," when you're clearly not grateful?

Why does this get on my last nerve so much? The implied phony friendliness.


It's called "courtesy." Should they choose not to leave, the lifeguard escalates as needed. They have the option to voluntarily leave; should they not choose that option, involuntary departure is on the table.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Sea Lions are assholes.


forgifs.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

slave2grind: I don't see the big deal.


Well. If you were snoozing on the beach would you like it someone came up and started throwing shiat at you?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So are most of them on Fark, subby. Or drunk.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Ice Queen: Mom files lawsuit against city and county for the mental anguish her precious suffered for being called out in public in 3......2........


Chances are dumbass mom went to the base and whined about the mean lifeguard attacking her precious daughter that was only playing with the little seal.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sea Lion Eats Tonight
Youtube F2jWPuTZ4AY
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SirMadness: Headline: 'Thanks, you can leave now.'
Video: "You can leave now, thanks"

Ugh. Why?!?!

Also why "You canleave?" When it's an order?
Also why "thanks," when you're clearly not grateful?

Why does this get on my last nerve so much? The implied phony friendliness.


It's how Gen Z speaks. Very sarcastically.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't think 'stoned' is the right word here. That kind of implies that there was intent to injure. The kid was throwing sand and small rocks. A perfectly normal think for a curious kid to do and also an opportunity to have a talk with the kid about disturbing wild animals.

"That seal has lots of sharp teeth. Would you like it if you were sleeping and someone came along and started throwing things at you? Would you bite that person?"
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

buravirgil: She wasn't throwing the rock overhand, or with much force. Her curiosity isn't being appropriately governed by parents. The lifeguard could address the behavior (Stop throwing rocks at the sea lion and leave it alone!) instead of a summary ejection from a public beach, but righteous engagement is best engagement.


Don't throw rocks at animals. It's not a question of force. Sea lions are predators and they're quite capable of biting your arm off if provoked.

The animal won't make nice distinctions between being hit a little or a lot.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SirMadness: Headline: 'Thanks, you can leave now.'
Video: "You can leave now, thanks"

Ugh. Why?!?!

Also why "You canleave?" When it's an order?
Also why "thanks," when you're clearly not grateful?

Why does this get on my last nerve so much? The implied phony friendliness.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe the sea lion said "Jehovah?"

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
She saw woke behavior and knew she had to become the opposite.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Watch out, little girl.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 600x641]


always a classic.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

zbtop: Why is this news?

A kid did a stupid thing. Kid faced justified consequences for stupid thing. A learning experience was had.

Happens millions of times a day all over the country.

I don't get why a media organization would make this an actual news article, complete with throwing the kid up on video (forever, the internet forgets nothing), as if it had some sort of importance or relevancy to larger events or anyone's life?


You left off "and why Fark would publish a link to it."

It's so everyone can chime in to 'the morally superior echo chamber.'
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Sea Lions are assholes.

If it were me, I'd be bringing that girl more rocks. Maybe a few bricks as well.

/Sea lions truly suck and have no reason to exist


They have their niche in the environment, just like hyenas and mosquitos.  But yeah, they're assholes.
 
cleek
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
stoned me just like jelly roll.
 
