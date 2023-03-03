 Skip to content
2-4-6-8, who do we discriminate?
kdawg7736
2 hours ago  
The only time you will read about cheerleading today.
 
Im_Gumby
44 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: The only time you will read about cheerleading today.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Somacandra
43 minutes ago  
FTFA: When Tiffany requested more information on the low scores given, the administrators denied giving her the names of the teachers or any documentation explaining why Micah received those scores, claiming teacher confidentiality.

Parents (and kids) are entitled to access school records about their kids. Its farking FERPA. This is complete bullshiat.
 
Mrtraveler01
43 minutes ago  
"Micah has never had any disciplinary action, currently maintains a GPA of 3.49 and is involved in extracurricular activities and clubs," said Tiffany. "He was recently admitted to a summer program at his dream university that has very stringent admission requirements."

Something tells me his "dream university" is far the fark away from Bossier City, LA
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
43 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: The only time you will read about cheerleading today.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
someonelse
42 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: The only time you will read about cheerleading today.


Sometimes I question my commitment to Sparkle Motion.
 
BunchaRubes
41 minutes ago  
3-5-7-9 You didn't make the cut so f*ck off.
 
Billy Liar
41 minutes ago  
Maybe she shouldn't be so bossy
 
dpcotta
40 minutes ago  
Everyone?
 
kabloink
40 minutes ago  
When Micah approached Bryant about the changes, she allegedly told him it was because she didn't want "prissy boys" on her cheer team.

Cheerleaders use to be all men.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raeconteur
39 minutes ago  
Openly gay and Black? No way in hell they were letting him cheer in a Southern high school. Boy cheerleaders generally have to be white preps who are deeply committed to the closet.

Hell, my high school team only had one brunette and that was because we were so small they needed her to fill out the squad.
 
AmbassadorBooze
37 minutes ago  
Just ban any and all sports or activities that have cuts.  Either everybody makes the team or nobody does.  And all participants get equal play time.  No benching.  If needed have dozens of cheer squads per school.  With each squad randomized each game.  And dozens of football teams.  With all players randomized before each game so there isn't an A team and a z team.  And all positions are randomized.  If there isn't enough money for dozens of squads and teams, cancel the squads and teams.  Also ban private squads and teams.  Total radical scorched earth equality.

Problem solved.
 
Im_Gumby
36 minutes ago  

kabloink: When Micah approached Bryant about the changes, she allegedly told him it was because she didn't want "prissy boys" on her cheer team.

Cheerleaders use to be all men.

Cheerleaders use to be all men.

[Fark user image 641x480]


flo-static-assets.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
36 minutes ago  
What's low spirit squad?
 
dracos31
35 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: The only time you will read about cheerleading today.


If the video has Cheerleader in the title, does that count?
 
runwiz
35 minutes ago  
She thinks the cheerleading coach did not want her son on the squad because he's gay.  I would think that perhaps the parents of a female cheerleader would prefer a gay boy grabbing their daughter's thigh and looking up her skirt rather than a 17-year old horn dog.
 
Kit Fister
34 minutes ago  

Somacandra: FTFA: When Tiffany requested more information on the low scores given, the administrators denied giving her the names of the teachers or any documentation explaining why Micah received those scores, claiming teacher confidentiality.

Parents (and kids) are entitled to access school records about their kids. Its farking FERPA. This is complete bullshiat.


Difficulty: the south.  Even with the law in place, you think Racists are going to actually follow it when it comes to a minority kid?
 
bughunter
32 minutes ago  

runwiz: She thinks the cheerleading coach did not want her son on the squad because he's gay.  I would think that perhaps the parents of a female cheerleader would prefer a gay boy grabbing their daughter's thigh and looking up her skirt rather than a 17-year old horn dog.


Maybe he wasn't gay enough...
 
cyberspacedout
32 minutes ago  
Airline High is apparently not United, and needs better school Spirit.
 
Mrtraveler01
32 minutes ago  

runwiz: She thinks the cheerleading coach did not want her son on the squad because he's gay.  I would think that perhaps the parents of a female cheerleader would prefer a gay boy grabbing their daughter's thigh and looking up her skirt rather than a 17-year old horn dog.


You expect those type of parents to be rational thinkers?
 
BunchaRubes
30 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Just ban any and all sports or activities that have cuts.  Either everybody makes the team or nobody does.  And all participants get equal play time.  No benching.  If needed have dozens of cheer squads per school.  With each squad randomized each game.  And dozens of football teams.  With all players randomized before each game so there isn't an A team and a z team.  And all positions are randomized.  If there isn't enough money for dozens of squads and teams, cancel the squads and teams.  Also ban private squads and teams.  Total radical scorched earth equality.

Problem solved.

Problem solved.


I guess I should change your tag from 'abolish the police' to 'abolish everything'
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
28 minutes ago  

someonelse: kdawg7736: The only time you will read about cheerleading today.

Sometimes I question my commitment to Sparkle Motion.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Michael J Faux
22 minutes ago  
Weird. I have always been told that the live-performance industry is entirely merit-based.
 
AmbassadorBooze
21 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: AmbassadorBooze: Just ban any and all sports or activities that have cuts.  Either everybody makes the team or nobody does.  And all participants get equal play time.  No benching.  If needed have dozens of cheer squads per school.  With each squad randomized each game.  And dozens of football teams.  With all players randomized before each game so there isn't an A team and a z team.  And all positions are randomized.  If there isn't enough money for dozens of squads and teams, cancel the squads and teams.  Also ban private squads and teams.  Total radical scorched earth equality.

Problem solved.

I guess I should change your tag from 'abolish the police' to 'abolish everything'

Problem solved.

I guess I should change your tag from 'abolish the police' to 'abolish everything'


I want teams and squads and activities.  But only if everybody can participate equally.

That doesn't sound like abolishment.  That sounds like increasing the number of teams and squads.
 
wildsnowllama
20 minutes ago  
Whoever heard of cliquey cheerleaders?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
16 minutes ago  
Just weeks before the tryouts, cheer sponsor Carol Bryant changed the requirements for the boys' tryouts only. Any boy wanting to try out would have to now perform two co-ed stunts, one assisted and one unassisted. When Micah approached Bryant about the changes, she allegedly told him it was because she didn't want "prissy boys" on her cheer team.
In previous years, Airline High School has never had boys on the cheer team.

Welp, the sponsor has some say into how the team is formed, but that language is problematic. Potentially any boy not admitted is now "prissy".

Tiffany has been in contact with Airline Principal Justin James, Assistant Principal Leslie Bailey and Assistant Superintendent Jason Rowland but so far nothing has been resolved. Tiffany has also been receiving advice from a lawyer and will be formally retaining him and beginning litigation to get these issues resolved.

Yikes, Karens who sue the school because their special snowflake didn't make the cut are problematic.

"So, my resolution would be to evaluate Micah's scores and to have Carol Bryant removed as a cheer sponsor," said Tiffany. "I don't know that those scores are valid, it appears when you put it all together, Carol has manipulated the process, she has manipulated the scores and based on the comments from her mouth, that would be her motive to do so."

Petty motivation is petty.

In addition to the issues happening with the cheer tryouts, Micah has also been bullied and this situation has forced him to become more open about being gay.

Gay/Black Trump Card is in play, but dudes on the cheer squad are perceived as gay anyway. If there is one other gay dude on the cheer squad, this move is worthless. If your mom is suing the school, you're probably going to be made fun of, at LEAST, ie He wasn't gay enough to make the cheer squad. Mom's fault. Poor kid.

When I didn't make the basketball team, my mom told me to practice more. Clearly she didn't love me and should have sued the school.
 
Eunice's Social Calendar
16 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: The only time you will read about cheerleading today.


maybe for you...the bunk...whar...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fredbox
15 minutes ago  

dracos31: kdawg7736: The only time you will read about cheerleading today.

If the video has Cheerleader in the title, does that count?


I was doing some ... research once, saw a video with a cheerleader come up, and I'm "same colors as my high school ... OH IS THAT A GODDAMNED <local artist> PRINT ON THE WALL"

Kinda spoiled the scientific experiment.
 
AmbassadorBooze
15 minutes ago  
I have seen plenty of documentary video evidence that most if not all female cheerleaders are lesbian or bi sexual.  Makes me wonder why they don't want a gay dude.  In other documentaries it has been noted that as soon as there is any gay activities it makes the whole thing gay.  So is the reason for banning the gay guy because the school doesn't want lesbian and bisexual erasure?  Because as soon as there is one gay guy, the squad will be a gay squad and not a lesbian and bisexual squad.
 
austerity101
15 minutes ago  

runwiz: She thinks the cheerleading coach did not want her son on the squad because he's gay.  I would think that perhaps the parents of a female cheerleader would prefer a gay boy grabbing their daughter's thigh and looking up her skirt rather than a 17-year old horn dog.


These people hate gays more than they hate the idea of a straight boy touching their daughter. By far.
 
baronbloodbath
14 minutes ago  

someonelse: kdawg7736: The only time you will read about cheerleading today.

Sometimes I question my commitment to Sparkle Motion.


Well, if Carol Bryant wasn't well known before, she's soon gonna be No-No-Notorious. Notorious.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
13 minutes ago  
AmbassadorBooze:

Just ban any and all sports or activities that have cuts.  Either everybody makes the team or nobody does.  And all participants get equal play time.  No benching.  If needed have dozens of cheer squads per school.  With each squad randomized each game.  And dozens of football teams.  With all players randomized before each game so there isn't an A team and a z team.  And all positions are randomized.  If there isn't enough money for dozens of squads and teams, cancel the squads and teams.  Also ban private squads and teams.  Total radical scorched earth equality.

Problem solved.

Lol you mad lad.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
9 minutes ago  
AmbassadorBooze:

South Park: How About We Call It Sarcastaball
Youtube XmB502-rMt4


Your post has South Park energy.
 
