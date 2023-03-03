 Skip to content
(Quartz)   "Dear sir and/or madam, I am a Nigerian banker who needs help moving old naira banknotes out of the country before the Supreme Court declares them worthless. Please reply with name, address, phone, and fax number: Thank you"   (qz.com) divider line
    Strange, Banknote, Nigerian naira, Government, Currency, Central bank, F, Supreme court, Inflation  
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fax number?  Red flag right there.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Where Spam Comes From
Youtube 1Br6dK5yZQk
 
darinwil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
310-555-1212
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
India played a game where 86% of the currency in circulation was suddenly banned and they placed limits on the exchange amounts. People had loaves of savings and untaxed income in the banned denominations, it was a push to get people to put money in banks and make their income visible to tax collectors. For a while there was a brisk trade in waiting in line to make your daily allowed exchange for other people in exchange for a small part of the new money.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

darinwil: 310-555-1212


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Modalities.  419 scammers love the word Modalities.
 
