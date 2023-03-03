 Skip to content
(CBS 17)   Pizza Pizza Blam Blam   (cbs17.com) divider line
21
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If it's any consolation, the guy will be eating Little Caesar's later and he'll pay for for his transgressions.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate pineapple on pizza as much as the next guy, but this seems a tad excessive.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. Pizza places have drive up windows?

Never knew.

I don't go to Little Ceasars. Last time I was at one, was in Fredneck, MD in 1996 and it was right smack in the middle of a shopping plaza. No place for a drive up window.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Your Honor, my client pleads not guilty by reason of crazy bread."
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I was expecting a Q nutter.......
 
guestguy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: "Your Honor, my client pleads not guilty by reason of crazy bread."


"Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, despite his best efforts, he could no longer avoid the Noid"
 
Marcos P
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I hear he actually fired 23 shots
 
browntimmy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We might as well allow 6 year olds to have guns since adults are behaving exactly the same with them.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Photo of suspect released:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

steklo: Wait. Pizza places have drive up windows?

Never knew.

I don't go to Little Ceasars. Last time I was at one, was in Fredneck, MD in 1996 and it was right smack in the middle of a shopping plaza. No place for a drive up window.


Most of the chain ones are converting to drive- thur.
/Was kinda surprised to see that a non national Homerun Inn here
 
sillydragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Betrayal of Little Caesar
Youtube CYc-b6HSe98
 
majestic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Has Little Caesar's ever had good pizza? They open a few around here every 5 years or so and go out of business within a year. I've tried it several times and it was always just terrible. Like, worse than any frozen pizza terrible.
 
red230
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I mean, you decided to eat at Little Ceasars, how upset can you get at anyone other than yourself?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

majestic: Has Little Caesar's ever had good pizza?


No

Pizza rankings go like this  (for fast food pizza places)

Pizza Hut
Dominoes
Papa John's
Little Caesar's
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

majestic: Has Little Caesar's ever had good pizza? They open a few around here every 5 years or so and go out of business within a year. I've tried it several times and it was always just terrible. Like, worse than any frozen pizza terrible.


I tried one once 30 years ago. I wouldn't feed it to my goats if I had goats.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's not even the Ides of March yet.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

majestic: Has Little Caesar's ever had good pizza? They open a few around here every 5 years or so and go out of business within a year. I've tried it several times and it was always just terrible. Like, worse than any frozen pizza terrible.


Nope.  For pizza, it sucks.  For something hot, fast, and cheap, it's not the worst thing in the world to eat.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

majestic: Has Little Caesar's ever had good pizza? They open a few around here every 5 years or so and go out of business within a year. I've tried it several times and it was always just terrible. Like, worse than any frozen pizza terrible.


I recall getting it occasionally as a kid in the early 80s... when the "pizza pizza" ( 2 pizzas in the same sleeve) WAS the "novel" thing....

1980 Little Caesars Pizza "Pizza Pizza only $5.25" TV Commercial
Youtube krNe86lw-dg


I recall liking it, but, I was also 8-10 years old, so, ????

/I sometimes say my primary use of a time machine would be to go back to 40 years ago and see if certain restaurants were actually better back then, or if I just have a more discerning palate now
 
