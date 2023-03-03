 Skip to content
(CNN)   Maryland mayor resigns after being arrested on 56 counts of child pornography. Must not have been a Republican, those guys promote politicians for that sort of thing   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Mayor Patrick L. Wojahn, Law, Patrick Wojahn, Press release, Resignation, City, Official, letter of resignation Wednesday night  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried looking up his political party, but the older stories were about him being gay.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I hear stories about this, I am so thankful that I'm not afflicted with a sexual desire for children.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I tried looking up his political party, but the older stories were about him being gay.


As we all know, there are no gay Republicans.

/DGAF what party, he deserves whatever he gets and probably more.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't even know College Park had a mayor
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's not only a Democrat, but gay as well (NTTAWTT), was "mentored" by Pete Booty-Gig and has appeared before Joe "Let Me Sniff Your Hair" Biden in the White House Rose Garden. Also, his social media handle was Patrick4CP. I take it the CP wasn't referring to College Park.

But, yeah, Republicans are evil.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He quit without being fired; you sure he's a Dem?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like Walter White was getting high on his own supply 🤔
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: He's not only a Democrat, but gay as well (NTTAWTT), was "mentored" by Pete Booty-Gig and has appeared before Joe "Let Me Sniff Your Hair" Biden in the White House Rose Garden. Also, his social media handle was Patrick4CP. I take it the CP wasn't referring to College Park.

But, yeah, Republicans are evil.


I was guessing that because he is a Democrat the pics would be boys .
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: He's not only a Democrat, but gay as well (NTTAWTT), was "mentored" by Pete Booty-Gig and has appeared before Joe "Let Me Sniff Your Hair" Biden in the White House Rose Garden. Also, his social media handle was Patrick4CP. I take it the CP wasn't referring to College Park.

But, yeah, Republicans are evil.


Yep. Those sure are words you typed.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
College Park represent!
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I tried looking up his political party, but the older stories were about him being gay.


The usual rule is if the story is negative and the party isn't mentioned, then they are a Democrat.
 
kb7rky [SwearJar]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: He's not only a Democrat, but gay as well (NTTAWTT), was "mentored" by Pete Booty-Gig and has appeared before Joe "Let Me Sniff Your Hair" Biden in the White House Rose Garden. Also, his social media handle was Patrick4CP. I take it the CP wasn't referring to College Park.

But, yeah, Republicans are evil.


What, and I cannot stress this enough, the absolute fuck?
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I tried looking up his political party, but the older stories were about him being gay.


He's mayor of a college town in PG county Maryland.  The chances he is a republican are -5%.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"These people believe the government should have a different role in American society than I do.  Therefore they are pedophiles."

Perfectly reasonable belief.
 
dkimball
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gay and Democrat..but subby somehow puts a Republican jab in the title

Guess that jab is more important than the children in the porn
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: He's not only a Democrat, but gay as well (NTTAWTT), was "mentored" by Pete Booty-Gig and has appeared before Joe "Let Me Sniff Your Hair" Biden in the White House Rose Garden. Also, his social media handle was Patrick4CP. I take it the CP wasn't referring to College Park.

But, yeah, Republicans are evil.


Isn't it funny how when the 1% of child rapists who are democrats are reported on, the Republican side uses it as a time to point out "look! look! LOOK! FINALLY! It's not a republican THIS TIME. and thank god it wasn't a priest for the 8 millionth time, right everyone? THE RIGHT ISN"T ALL BAD, SEE? THE EVIL DEMOCRATS."

He'll be surrounded by his republican and religious co-conspirators.

Religion is evil. Religion rules republicans. If A = B, and B = C, the A = C.

/No I don't expect anyone who I'm speaking about to understand logic.
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: He's not only a Democrat, but gay as well (NTTAWTT), was "mentored" by Pete Booty-Gig and has appeared before Joe "Let Me Sniff Your Hair" Biden in the White House Rose Garden. Also, his social media handle was Patrick4CP. I take it the CP wasn't referring to College Park.

But, yeah, Republicans are evil.


Call a stroke, I'm having an ambulance
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Not promoted to leadership position/VP slot?

Definitely a dem.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FTFA:  Mayor Pro Tem Denise Mitchell will serve the city in the interim

johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DrEMHmrk2: Catsaregreen: He's not only a Democrat, but gay as well (NTTAWTT), was "mentored" by Pete Booty-Gig and has appeared before Joe "Let Me Sniff Your Hair" Biden in the White House Rose Garden. Also, his social media handle was Patrick4CP. I take it the CP wasn't referring to College Park.

But, yeah, Republicans are evil.

Isn't it funny how when the 1% of child rapists who are democrats are reported on, the Republican side uses it as a time to point out "look! look! LOOK! FINALLY! It's not a republican THIS TIME. and thank god it wasn't a priest for the 8 millionth time, right everyone? THE RIGHT ISN"T ALL BAD, SEE? THE EVIL DEMOCRATS."

He'll be surrounded by his republican and religious co-conspirators.

Religion is evil. Religion rules republicans. If A = B, and B = C, the A = C.

/No I don't expect anyone who I'm speaking about to understand logic.


Hey DrEMHmrk2, I think we are being trolled
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What is done in the dark...etc.

It would be nice if he would roll over and take a few more Beltway types down with him.
 
EasilyDistracted [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
https://wealthypeeps.com/patrick-wojahn-wikipedia-political-affiliation/

Indicates he's a Democrat.

It seems that when Republicans misbehave, their affiliation is displayed in the articles.  Not so much the case for Democrats.  That makes me sad because it give Republicans ammo to attack the media.

\\ I'm sure there are exceptions.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: He's not only a Democrat, but gay as well (NTTAWTT), was "mentored" by Pete Booty-Gig and has appeared before Joe "Let Me Sniff Your Hair" Biden in the White House Rose Garden. Also, his social media handle was Patrick4CP. I take it the CP wasn't referring to College Park.

But, yeah, Republicans are evil.


There are a lot of flawed Democrats. There are no good Republicans.
 
McFarkus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I live in CP, this guy was my mayor and he even once sat on my deck. To be clear, that's "deck", and I'll ask that you do not pronounce it with a thick New Zealand accent. Search 'new zealand deck stain' if you're safe from work responsibilities. Pre-Covid, I had annual "Decktoberfest" parties, but no pics were exchanged as far as I know.
I did not know Patrick well, but did often chat with his husband Dave, who walks the neighborhood on a daily basis. This hiats me kinda hard because I considered Dave a good guy and a friend, and I can only hope that Dave was as shocked by this as anyone else. Either way, this will be tough on him.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DrEMHmrk2: Catsaregreen: He's not only a Democrat, but gay as well (NTTAWTT), was "mentored" by Pete Booty-Gig and has appeared before Joe "Let Me Sniff Your Hair" Biden in the White House Rose Garden. Also, his social media handle was Patrick4CP. I take it the CP wasn't referring to College Park.

But, yeah, Republicans are evil.

Isn't it funny how when the 1% of child rapists who are democrats are reported on, the Republican side uses it as a time to point out "look! look! LOOK! FINALLY! It's not a republican THIS TIME. and thank god it wasn't a priest for the 8 millionth time, right everyone? THE RIGHT ISN"T ALL BAD, SEE? THE EVIL DEMOCRATS."

He'll be surrounded by his republican and religious co-conspirators.

Religion is evil. Religion rules republicans. If A = B, and B = C, the A = C.

/No I don't expect anyone who I'm speaking about to understand logic.


The difference is that the D's are going to universally bury this guy, and rightfully so.  Someone needs to queue up that Epstein "..but also Clinton.." red button meme.

Because we will see it play out in real time right here on Fark.
 
caljar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So, when a Democrat gets arrested for over 50 kiddy porn charges, FARK somehow, unwarranted has to get "Republican " in their headline to try and confuse people.  I also notices all the MSM also didn't bother to point that out.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: There are a lot of flawed Democrats. There are no good Republicans.


only Republicans are closed-minded.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: He's not only a Democrat, but gay as well (NTTAWTT), was "mentored" by Pete Booty-Gig and has appeared before Joe "Let Me Sniff Your Hair" Biden in the White House Rose Garden. Also, his social media handle was Patrick4CP. I take it the CP wasn't referring to College Park.

But, yeah, Republicans are evil.


Methinks thou doth protest too much.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

saywhonow: Catsaregreen: He's not only a Democrat, but gay as well (NTTAWTT), was "mentored" by Pete Booty-Gig and has appeared before Joe "Let Me Sniff Your Hair" Biden in the White House Rose Garden. Also, his social media handle was Patrick4CP. I take it the CP wasn't referring to College Park.

But, yeah, Republicans are evil.

Methinks thou doth protest too much.


why are we talking about Republicans in a thread about a Democrat with 56 counts of kiddie?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rent Party: DrEMHmrk2: Catsaregreen: He's not only a Democrat, but gay as well (NTTAWTT), was "mentored" by Pete Booty-Gig and has appeared before Joe "Let Me Sniff Your Hair" Biden in the White House Rose Garden. Also, his social media handle was Patrick4CP. I take it the CP wasn't referring to College Park.

But, yeah, Republicans are evil.

Isn't it funny how when the 1% of child rapists who are democrats are reported on, the Republican side uses it as a time to point out "look! look! LOOK! FINALLY! It's not a republican THIS TIME. and thank god it wasn't a priest for the 8 millionth time, right everyone? THE RIGHT ISN"T ALL BAD, SEE? THE EVIL DEMOCRATS."

He'll be surrounded by his republican and religious co-conspirators.

Religion is evil. Religion rules republicans. If A = B, and B = C, the A = C.

/No I don't expect anyone who I'm speaking about to understand logic.

The difference is that the D's are going to universally bury this guy, and rightfully so.  Someone needs to queue up that Epstein "..but also Clinton.." red button meme.

Because we will see it play out in real time right here on Fark.


The difference is that republicans accepting this is only in your head.  You handwave away every time a Democrat does something and just say well, republicans are worse.  That's what some of you live and breathe to do.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

asciibaron: saywhonow: Catsaregreen: He's not only a Democrat, but gay as well (NTTAWTT), was "mentored" by Pete Booty-Gig and has appeared before Joe "Let Me Sniff Your Hair" Biden in the White House Rose Garden. Also, his social media handle was Patrick4CP. I take it the CP wasn't referring to College Park.

But, yeah, Republicans are evil.

Methinks thou doth protest too much.

why are we talking about Republicans in a thread about a Democrat with 56 counts of kiddie?


Because when you talk about It's a Small World, 99% of the time you're talking about Disney World. This time it happens to be Universal Studios but the usual tune is too popular.
 
Fano
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Like, Mayor of the Whole State?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dkimball: Gay and Democrat..but subby somehow puts a Republican jab in the title

Guess that jab is more important than the children in the porn


It's the new religion.  The authority must not be questioned, idolators must be blamed and punished, etc.  The only difference is in the reality of the powers they want to give their sky wizard.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

asciibaron: saywhonow: Catsaregreen: He's not only a Democrat, but gay as well (NTTAWTT), was "mentored" by Pete Booty-Gig and has appeared before Joe "Let Me Sniff Your Hair" Biden in the White House Rose Garden. Also, his social media handle was Patrick4CP. I take it the CP wasn't referring to College Park.

But, yeah, Republicans are evil.

Methinks thou doth protest too much.

why are we talking about Republicans in a thread about a Democrat with 56 counts of kiddie?


Do you really expect people here to talk about the Democrat with 56 counts of kiddie porn?  When a Democrat is charged with 56 counts of kiddie porn, it only makes sense to divert attention from that and talk about republicans.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Erebus1954
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wojahn and his husband were recently at the White House to celebrate Biden's signing of the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
College Park pretty much implies Democrat. Now, if he had been the mayor of Fredneck....
 
Rent Party
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: The difference is that republicans accepting this is only in your head.  You handwave away every time a Democrat does something and just say well, republicans are worse.  That's what some of you live and breathe to do.


Right on schedule!

No, it isn't.  It is absolutely a fact that the GOP will "I asked Jebuz for forgiveness" and re-elect pedos every time.  They love that shiat.

Roy Moore, sorry, Denny Hastert, oops! Sorry, I meant Matt Gaetz, dang!  I mean Gym Jordan out front shoulda told you.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

caljar: So, when a Democrat gets arrested for over 50 kiddy porn charges, FARK somehow, unwarranted has to get "Republican " in their headline to try and confuse people.  I also notices all the MSM also didn't bother to point that out.


But to be fair, it's highly unusual for the predator to be a non-Repug, so the assumption was warranted. You can understand because you rightwingers typically trade in stereotypes, right?
 
Fereals
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dkimball: Gay and Democrat..but subby somehow puts a Republican jab in the title

Guess that jab is more important than the children in the porn


The jab is cause he admits it and noone in his party is trying to defend him, the opposite of how republicans react to the same situation.
 
2KanZam
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

McFarkus: I live in CP,


Why don't you have a seat over there....

/dude, phrasing!
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dkimball: Gay and Democrat..but subby somehow puts a Republican jab in the title

Guess that jab is more important than the children in the porn


Exactly. This whole thread shows what's wrong with this country today - it's about D vs. R, when in truth, they both suck equally. Or are we really debating "What aboutisms ..." when it comes to raping children?

... And this is coming from a proud MAGAT* (he got elected because he was the first candidate in a while to say, "Hey, you know that steaming pile of crap that DC and the media have been telling you is Steak and Lobster, it's actually a steaming pile of crap." That is why he got elected - and no, it wasn't Russian Collusion, election fraud, etc.

*I have also voted for Webb, Kaine and Abigial Beecher, my History Teacher.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Corn_Fed:
it's highly unusual for the predator to be a non-Repug


it's not like Epstein or Weinstein were big Democrat donors, nope. 

and then there is the Democratic Former Mayor of Hubbard, Ohio...

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/true-crime/wp/2016/09/14/ex-mayor-charged-in-4-year-olds-rape-said-the-girl-was-a-willing-participant-records-say/
 
Marshal Tito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Corn_Fed:
it's highly unusual for the predator to be a non-Repug


it's not like Epstein or Weinstein were big Democrat donors, nope.

and then there is the Democratic Former Mayor of Hubbard, Ohio...

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/true-crime/wp/2016/09/14/ex-mayor-charged-in-4-year-olds-rape-said-the-girl-was-a-willing-participant-records-say/

Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

caljar: So, when a Democrat gets arrested for over 50 kiddy porn charges, FARK somehow, unwarranted has to get "Republican " in their headline to try and confuse people.  I also notices all the MSM also didn't bother to point that out.


As others have already pointed out, this guy's career is 100% OVER. The Democratic Party will scrape him off their shoe and move forward.

Contrast that with the treatment that Roy Moore, Dennis Hastert, Gym Jordan, Donald Trump and probably 30 more Republicans that I can't recall off the top of my head received. Instead of ejecting credibly-accused sex criminals from their party, the GOP routinely circles the wagons and sends Tucker and Hannity out to defend them, smear the reputations of their accusers, and help racist white Americans pretend that things like being permanently banned from a mall for creeping on little girls is somehow not a big deal.

Cry your mewling, lying bullsh*t somewhere else, trumpy. No one here's dumb enough to buy it.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Democrat does something bad
Democrats: "screw this asshole"
Republican does something bad
Republicans: *whistle*
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Jeebus Saves: The difference is that republicans accepting this is only in your head.  You handwave away every time a Democrat does something and just say well, republicans are worse.  That's what some of you live and breathe to do.

Right on schedule!

No, it isn't.  It is absolutely a fact that the GOP will "I asked Jebuz for forgiveness" and re-elect pedos every time.  They love that shiat.

Roy Moore, sorry, Denny Hastert, oops! Sorry, I meant Matt Gaetz, dang!  I mean Gym Jordan out front shoulda told you.


Dennis Hastert?  The guy who wasn't even in Congress when the allegations came out?  Tells me all I need to know about your argument.
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You red and blue assholes! This guy's a POS pedo and you make it about politics. fark you! Mayb
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: This whole thread shows what's wrong with this country today - it's about D vs. R, when in truth, they both suck equally.


I would say that "what's wrong with this country today" is more along the lines of disingenuous morons making uninformed blanket statements online that any non-redacted child could see are pure bullsh*t.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: caljar: So, when a Democrat gets arrested for over 50 kiddy porn charges, FARK somehow, unwarranted has to get "Republican " in their headline to try and confuse people.  I also notices all the MSM also didn't bother to point that out.

As others have already pointed out, this guy's career is 100% OVER. The Democratic Party will scrape him off their shoe and move forward.

Contrast that with the treatment that Roy Moore, Dennis Hastert, Gym Jordan, Donald Trump and probably 30 more Republicans that I can't recall off the top of my head received. Instead of ejecting credibly-accused sex criminals from their party, the GOP routinely circles the wagons and sends Tucker and Hannity out to defend them, smear the reputations of their accusers, and help racist white Americans pretend that things like being permanently banned from a mall for creeping on little girls is somehow not a big deal.

Cry your mewling, lying bullsh*t somewhere else, trumpy. No one here's dumb enough to buy it.


LOL ok.
 
