(Guardian)   "Stop reporting failing bearings on trains, it holds everything up. Besides what's the worst that could happen?" Yes there's audio   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Asinine, Regulation, Train, Rail transport, Derailment, Car, Employment, Transport, National Transportation Safety Board  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They'll claim she's just a formerly gruntled worker.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A spokesperson for Union Pacific said in an email: "Nothing is more important than the safety of Union Pacific employees and the communities we serve money."

Fixed for accuracy
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quotes from the thread on Twitter, because it hits the nail on the head:

I am so livid at how blatant this is. Every single person currently in power is the perfect horrible combo of completely inept and totally corrupted.

We have to reboot this entire schitty system we all inherited so they can't ever do any of this ever again or any longer. That's for damn sure.

Damn, these oligarchs don't give a &(*&# about public safety.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: Quotes from the thread on Twitter, because it hits the nail on the head:

I am so livid at how blatant this is. Every single person currently in power is the perfect horrible combo of completely inept and totally corrupted.

We have to reboot this entire schitty system we all inherited so they can't ever do any of this ever again or any longer. That's for damn sure.

Damn, these oligarchs don't give a &(*&# about public safety.


Yes, the almighty BSAB that inevitably generates more Republicans in power. Much help. Such edge.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having to be safe can affect profits.

Solution; stop being safe.

How perfectly American.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Union Pacific is the railroad in TFA, Norfolk Southern had the train that crashed in Ohio.

Clickbait headline.  As usual.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just the invisible hand of capitalism, fisting you.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone in one of the first threads about this called it. That Farker posted that it was likely known maintenance issues like wheels with flat spots or bearing issues.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you stop and think about all the lucrative hazardous waste cleanup jobs this will create, then you see these railroad executives are really looking out for us, the little people.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The person who said that, their direct supervisor, and everyone all the way up the chain of command to the CEO of the company should be forced to clean up the entirety of the mess with nothing but a plastic beach pail and a garden trowel.

And if they survive, send them to prison for a couple decades too.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rail barons are unethical greedheads with no sense of responsibility other than profit?
Welcome to 1890.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prison for some, little GOP elephant flags for everyone else.
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem is with no independent body capable of punishing such neglect the standards will continue to slip and more people will suffer.

In the UK we have the RSSB to ensure standards prior and RAIB if an accident occurs, both have a legal mandate and can even have people jailed for breaching rules. Add to that a method of anonymously reporting even minor issues outside of corporate strictures CIRAS and you have a very safe railway.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: Every single person currently in power is the perfect horrible combo of completely inept and totally corrupted.


Shhh. Don't tell the people who report to me.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will definitely be the event that makes congress tighten up rail safety laws and enable the DOJ to prosecute the rail companies for East Palestine.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: Union Pacific is the railroad in TFA, Norfolk Southern had the train that crashed in Ohio.

Clickbait headline.  As usual.


It is also an event that happened six years ago.

If it is true, then UP should get farked with a bag of sporks, but this has nothing to do with the Ohio derail.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
*ctrl-F Biden*

Better.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
NOTHING is more important than the safety of the workers and the general public!!!.......Except MONEY BABY!!!!
 
whidbey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Having to be safe can affect profits.

Solution; stop being safe.

How perfectly American.


Remember when "But our SALES!"  was just a Monty Python joke?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Znuh: Quotes from the thread on Twitter, because it hits the nail on the head:

I am so livid at how blatant this is. Every single person currently in power is the perfect horrible combo of completely inept and totally corrupted.

We have to reboot this entire schitty system we all inherited so they can't ever do any of this ever again or any longer. That's for damn sure.

Damn, these oligarchs don't give a &(*&# about public safety.


The overmasters ain't gonna let the system be rebooted.  And the politicians ain't gonna bite the cocks that feed them.  And the voters ain't gonna vote out their Guy ™.  It's Other Guy ™ that is the problem. And we can't vote in other Guy ™ district.  My Guy ™ brings home the bacon and if we vote him out we won't get the pork.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Prison for some, little GOP elephant flags for everyone else.


Please show us where the GOP elephant touched you. It's OK.

P.S., just look up who owns/are major investors in railroads and Google which party(ies) they give the most money to.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Where are those goobers who demanded that no one take Norfolk Southern to task? They around?
 
DownStreamDreaming
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Znuh: Quotes from the thread on Twitter, because it hits the nail on the head:

I am so livid at how blatant this is. Every single person currently in power is the perfect horrible combo of completely inept and totally corrupted.

We have to reboot this entire schitty system we all inherited so they can't ever do any of this ever again or any longer. That's for damn sure.

Damn, these oligarchs don't give a &(*&# about public safety.


Fark off with your both sides bullshiat.
 
Watubi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If corporations are people with the same constitutional rights, they should also be sent to prison.  Zero profits and no stock transactions/dividends for however long they are in "prison".  No bonuses, golden parachutes or additional executive compensations during that time.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Having to be safe can affect profits.

Solution; stop being safe.

How perfectly American.


Yup. Fits right in with the "more guns = safer streets" mentality.
 
skyotter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Those shareholder profits, though.
 
whidbey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: FormlessOne: Prison for some, little GOP elephant flags for everyone else.

Please show us where the GOP elephant touched you. It's OK.

P.S., just look up who owns/are major investors in railroads and Google which party(ies) they give the most money to.


Derp.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Znuh: Quotes from the thread on Twitter, because it hits the nail on the head:

I am so livid at how blatant this is. Every single person currently in power is the perfect horrible combo of completely inept and totally corrupted.

We have to reboot this entire schitty system we all inherited so they can't ever do any of this ever again or any longer. That's for damn sure.

Damn, these oligarchs don't give a &(*&# about public safety.

Yes, the almighty BSAB that inevitably generates more Republicans in power. Much help. Such edge.


Oh, you mean appeasing republicans by centrists.


Got it.
 
vestona22
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

King of Monkeys: When you stop and think about all the lucrative hazardous waste cleanup jobs this will create, then you see these railroad executives are really looking out for us, the little people.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size


Damn, second time today I've been able to post a Zorg reference.  Now I'm searching for a trifecta.
 
Mock26
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Nothing is more important than the safety of Union Pacific employees and the communities we serve. Union Pacific does not have the alleged recording and cannot comment on its authenticity."

Huh, no mention about the communities they pass through...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Znuh: Quotes from the thread on Twitter, because it hits the nail on the head:

I am so livid at how blatant this is. Every single person currently in power is the perfect horrible combo of completely inept and totally corrupted.

We have to reboot this entire schitty system we all inherited so they can't ever do any of this ever again or any longer. That's for damn sure.

Damn, these oligarchs don't give a &(*&# about public safety.

Yes, the almighty BSAB that inevitably generates more Republicans in power. Much help. Such edge.


This isn't a BSAB, this is the people who are bad are corrupt moneygrubbers who don't care about safety. So if ANYONE is corrupt, no matter their affiliation, they should be removed, convicted and replaced with non-corrupt.
 
Mock26
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: FormlessOne: Prison for some, little GOP elephant flags for everyone else.

Please show us where the GOP elephant touched you. It's OK.

P.S., just look up who owns/are major investors in railroads and Google which party(ies) they give the most money to.



https://www.opensecrets.org/political-action-committees-pacs/industry-detail/M04/2020
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

vestona22: King of Monkeys: When you stop and think about all the lucrative hazardous waste cleanup jobs this will create, then you see these railroad executives are really looking out for us, the little people.

[i.imgflip.com image 850x354]

Damn, second time today I've been able to post a Zorg reference.  Now I'm searching for a trifecta.


Fark user imageView Full Size


// Oh, Zorg.... n/m
 
hammettman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"It's very obvious that management is not concerned with public safety, and only concerned with making their numbers look good," Griffin said.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
