(NPR)   The Southern Baptist Convention ousts 5 women-led churches who failed to read their newly erected "No Girls Allowed" sign   (npr.org)
    Facepalm, Pastor, Baptists, Religion, Southern Baptist Convention, Leadership, Jesus, Christianity, Sexual abuse  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Selective biblical reading detected.

And they wonder why fewer people got to church all the time.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some Baptists have long had female ministers. Some don't today. All Baptist churches are fundamentally independent from each others and federate from the bottom up, not the top down. They come together to do missions. The whole reason you have a Southern Baptist Convention is they couldn't bring themselves to worship alongside formerly enslaved African-Americans. When they fix that let me know.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

edmo: And they wonder why fewer people got to church all the time.


Aaaaand we're done.

I'll get the lights.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Another Government Employee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The one in Georgia hasn't been affiliated with SBC for at least 20 years.

/ Those admin folks are complete morons
 
SMB2811
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

edmo: Selective biblical reading detected.


They're called Christians. Selective reading is what Christians do.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This the Southern Baptist Church that was big into slavery?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

edmo: Selective biblical reading detected.

And they wonder why fewer people got to church all the time.


foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: This the Southern Baptist Church that was big into slavery?


No, that was the Baptist Southern Church.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So, here's the deal.  All clubs have rules. If you want to join the club, follow those rules. If you don't like the rules, don't join the club.  If being in a club is really important to you, start your own club.
 
genner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

edmo: Selective biblical reading detected.


Your not wrong but It doesn't make it less selective if they ignored the parts you don't like.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: This the Southern Baptist Church that was big into slavery?

No, that was the Baptist Southern Church.


Splitters!
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Uh huhuhuhuhuhuhuh.  'Erected'. Hehehehuhuhuhuh"
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

edmo: Selective biblical reading detected.

And they wonder why fewer people got to church all the time.


Yes, but it's more and more of the right people attending.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is who they are, they are just being honest with you, take it or leave it they are not changing
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No girls allowed?  Who's gonna make the sandwiches and clean up the rectory after Bingo?

/window seat please. I like to watch the view as I descend into hell.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"While both men and women are gifted for service in the church, the office of pastor is limited to men as qualified by Scripture."

Where is it specifically qualified?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm looking forward to the day that they have ousted so many member churches that there's only one left and that one eventually closes due to a lack of a congregation.
 
silkylustah [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Only married Jewish fishermen can be pastors?
 
Dromaeosaur
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Child molesters are still fine though. Just give em the ol' Catholic Shuffle when they abuse too many kids to keep things quiet.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: So, here's the deal.  All clubs have rules. If you want to join the club, follow those rules. If you don't like the rules, don't join the club.  If being in a club is really important to you, start your own club.


Just so we're clear, you tacitly support any attempt to secede from the US. Correct?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

silkylustah: Only married Jewish fishermen can be pastors?


Only if they are married to former prostitutes.

/obscure?
 
zez
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Emo Philips - Joke on Religion
hobnail
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

steklo: No girls allowed?  Who's gonna make the sandwiches and clean up the rectory after Bingo?

/window seat please. I like to watch the view as I descend into hell.


These are Baptists, there will be no bingo.  Games of chance are the devil's playground.
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: "While both men and women are gifted for service in the church, the office of pastor is limited to men as qualified by Scripture."

Where is it specifically qualified?


My first thought was, "It's probably that stuff in Timothy." Then I looked it up -- yep, Chuck Testa Timothy.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1_Timothy_2:12
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: This the Southern Baptist Church that was big into slavery?


Yeah, the one that was created because of Slavery.
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: So, here's the deal.  All clubs have rules. If you want to join the club, follow those rules. If you don't like the rules, don't join the club.  If being in a club is really important to you, start your own club.


This.

The Southern Baptist women are completely OK with being considered lesser than the men. No one should feel sorry for them.
 
khatores
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: So, here's the deal.  All clubs have rules. If you want to join the club, follow those rules. If you don't like the rules, don't join the club.  If being in a club is really important to you, start your own club.


I agree. This particular religious group can do what they want - many Orthodox Jewish and Muslim groups also exclude women from leadership positions. People can freely join and leave these groups if they want.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They have a large, top-down hierarchy that tells individual congregations not to ordain women? Why are they acting like the Catholics, I thought they hated the Catholics?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hobnail: These are Baptists, there will be no bingo


I never knew my Christian offshoots from Roman Catholic.

It's all the same fairy tales to me. Just that the rules change from church to church.

Baptists? Are those the ones with the big fat guy in an ill fitting suit that screams at the top of their lungs and demands everyone put Jesus in their lives?

I like watching them on Sunday AM here on TV. They scream, wave their arms around, sweat a ton and I always wonder if they are going to fall over with a heart attack.

They really get into what they do up there.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

silkylustah: Only married Jewish fishermen can be pastors?


No, only married Jewish carpenters.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"The Bible is the literal, inerrant word of God"...but not *that* Bible...this one here.

JFC...
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: silkylustah: Only married Jewish fishermen can be pastors?

No, only married Jewish carpenters.


Union or independent? And where's the love for electricians?
 
stuffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
DecemberNitro
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Congrats on sprinting full-speed toward the worst aspects of our past. Let me know when you get to witch-burning.
 
lefty248
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But their imaginary friend still loves the women. Such an inclusive cult.
 
lefty248
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Won't ousting the largest church in your cult hit the bottom line. 😲
 
Smeglor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

zez: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/ANNX_XiuA78?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I came in here to post:

Not Northern Conservative Baptist Great Lakes Region Council of 1879?  Die heretic!

But I guess just the clip itself will do.

/ I used to pray every night for a new bicycle
// Then I realized that the Lord, in his wisdom, doesn't work that way
/// So I stole a bicycle and prayed for forgiveness instead
 
Bondith
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

khatores: Habitual Cynic: So, here's the deal.  All clubs have rules. If you want to join the club, follow those rules. If you don't like the rules, don't join the club.  If being in a club is really important to you, start your own club.

I agree. This particular religious group can do what they want - many Orthodox Jewish and Muslim groups also exclude women from leadership positions. People can freely join and leave these groups if they want.


They really can't.  Apostasy is a capital offense in a lot of Muslim countries,
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: "The Bible is the literal, inerrant word of God".


and yet, it was supposably written my mortal man.

I guess god didn't want to write things for himself after those 10 commandments he blasted with a bolt of lightning for Moses.

The worst thing about the bible? Everyone puts their own spin on what it's supposed to mean.

I watch some of those religious shows on TV early in the morning where they read from the bible and "explain" it.

Problem is they "explain" it from the mind of the guy who's reading it.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Some Baptists have long had female ministers. Some don't today. All Baptist churches are fundamentally independent from each others and federate from the bottom up, not the top down. They come together to do missions. The whole reason you have a Southern Baptist Convention is they couldn't bring themselves to worship alongside formerly enslaved African-Americans. When they fix that let me know.


I didn't know that.

As an aside, are there currently any of these churches with Black members? Because, if so, that would be downright bizarre.
 
Mock26
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It truly is amazing how many women so readily buy into the lie that they are inferior to men. Then again, religion is brain washing so I guess it really should not be so surprising.
 
ingo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hobnail: steklo: No girls allowed?  Who's gonna make the sandwiches and clean up the rectory after Bingo?

/window seat please. I like to watch the view as I descend into hell.

These are Baptists, there will be no bingo.  Games of chance are the devil's playground.


They all go to bingo at the local Catholic church.  They also go to Sunday spaghetti suppers at the Catholic church because that's the only place you can buy beer in their dry-on-Sunday county.

(Episcopalians also went to those spaghetti suppers, but that was because our Catholic friends invited us when they were at our Friday night cocktail party.)
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Anybody know what membership benefits are and why it matters?
 
Nuff Said McFarky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dromaeosaur: Child molesters are still fine though. Just give em the ol' Catholic Shuffle when they abuse too many kids to keep things quiet.


THIS. The SBC can STFU and stop projecting their perversions on LGBT+ folks when their own clergy is infested with "groomers."

https://www.christianitytoday.com/news/2022/may/southern-baptist-abuse-investigation-sbc-ec-legal-survivors.html

https://www.christianitytoday.com/ct/2022/may-web-only/southern-baptist-abuse-apocalypse-russell-moore.html
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Some Baptists have long had female ministers. Some don't today. All Baptist churches are fundamentally independent from each others and federate from the bottom up, not the top down. They come together to do missions. The whole reason you have a Southern Baptist Convention is they couldn't bring themselves to worship alongside formerly enslaved African-Americans. When they fix that let me know.


There are definitely black Southern Baptists for reasons that baffle me. The SBC years ago approved "Great Commission Baptists" as an alternative brand because of the negative associations of both 'Southern' and the history of the Southern Baptist Convention.
 
