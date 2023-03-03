 Skip to content
(NPR)   NPR explores why it's so doggone hard to clean up toxic waste from the East Palestine train derailment. Because the railroad doesn't want to spend money, the politicians are scared to make them, and the people are Trump-humping morons?   (npr.org) divider line
    Landfill, Waste, Hazardous waste, Health, Risk assessment, Wastewater, Public health, Natural environment  
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My source is just a psychologically not 100% balanced woman who randomly made the following claim, so feel free to disregard it. But apparently the soils around most US historical train routes are all highly contaminated, mostly due to shipping massive amounts of chemical warfare agents a century or so ago when transportation of them by leaking rail cars were the norm.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
were there any drag shows within a 500 mile radius of the spill? if so, there's your answer.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trouble in East Palestine? But I thought Jared Kushner created a lasting peace in the middle east?

/s
 
emersonbiggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GQPers got to grandstand on it, which was the goal.  Much like an unwed mother, you're on your own after the baby's here.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: My source is just a psychologically not 100% balanced woman who randomly made the following claim, so feel free to disregard it. But apparently the soils around most US historical train routes are all highly contaminated, mostly due to shipping massive amounts of chemical warfare agents a century or so ago when transportation of them by leaking rail cars were the norm.


Still a better source than a guy on YouTube wearing a lab coat
 
Shryke
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A+ victim blaming, sublefty. Good on you.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Because rich people don't live there.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
tl;dr:  To get something clean, you gotta make something else dirty.  Nobody wants that dirt.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I know this isn't being used right now.
Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository - Wikipedia
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's easier to blame dems and demons.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Because rich people don't live there.


Mostly the answer. And a train never would have run nearby if rich people lived there to begin with.

Biden administration has screwed up a chance to signal to rural communities that the government can be useful. Pete Buttigieg was out of the country when the train workers were close to striking (rail workers wanting sick days isn't important enough to stop his vacation), and he took forever to actually show up. Biden not showing up should earn him the backlash Queen Elizabeth got for waiting 8 days to show up to the Aberfan disaster.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: My source is just a psychologically not 100% balanced woman who randomly made the following claim, so feel free to disregard it. But apparently the soils around most US historical train routes are all highly contaminated, mostly due to shipping massive amounts of chemical warfare agents a century or so ago when transportation of them by leaking rail cars were the norm.


Citation needed, but definitely well within the realm of possibilities...
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Can't they just fire the trains?
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Even when things go very right, these cleanups take a while.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ed Willy: cowsaregoodeating: Because rich people don't live there.

Mostly the answer. And a train never would have run nearby if rich people lived there to begin with.

Biden administration has screwed up a chance to signal to rural communities that the government can be useful. Pete Buttigieg was out of the country when the train workers were close to striking (rail workers wanting sick days isn't important enough to stop his vacation), and he took forever to actually show up. Biden not showing up should earn him the backlash Queen Elizabeth got for waiting 8 days to show up to the Aberfan disaster.


Yeah, it was awful what with the entire internet being down preventing him from communicating with anyone.  Cell networks were obviously down, too.

/People that high up int he government never actually go on vacation, they just aren't in DC at the time.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Because the railroad doesn't want to spend money, the politicians are scared to make them, and the people are Trump-humping morons?

Once again the "If the headline ends in a question" rule applies.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MindStalker: I know this isn't being used right now.
Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository - Wikipedia
[upload.wikimedia.org image 600x480]


I don't know why people are so opposed to gathering all the nuclear waste in one spot. You only have to provide security, warnings, and prevent leakages for one million years.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: were there any drag shows within a 500 mile radius of the spill? if so, there's your answer.


Well they should do the same thing to the contaminated area for the train accident like they do with places that show drag shows. They tear down the building, dig out the foundation, dig six feet of soil out and send all of it out to the Yucca mountain facility.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ed Willy: cowsaregoodeating: Because rich people don't live there.

Mostly the answer. And a train never would have run nearby if rich people lived there to begin with.


Not necessarily true. In the late 1800s/early 1900s before cars were widespread, wealthy suburban towns extended from the large cities precisely because of their rail links. You see this still today around NYC, Philly, and Chicago, where you have very wealthy suburbs with train lines running right through the middle of them.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: MindStalker: I know this isn't being used right now.
Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository - Wikipedia
[upload.wikimedia.org image 600x480]

I don't know why people are so opposed to gathering all the nuclear waste in one spot. You only have to provide security, warnings, and prevent leakages for one million years.


Hold on, it's a lot better to keep the waste distributed around the country in pools next to reactors and trust each facility to guard and maintain them individually. Diversity, you know.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ed Willy: And a train never would have run nearby if rich people lived there to begin with.


you might want to look at a map and review the route the train traversed before derailing in East Palestine.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ed Willy: cowsaregoodeating: Because rich people don't live there.

Mostly the answer. And a train never would have run nearby if rich people lived there to begin with.

Biden administration has screwed up a chance to signal to rural communities that the government can be useful. Pete Buttigieg was out of the country when the train workers were close to striking (rail workers wanting sick days isn't important enough to stop his vacation), and he took forever to actually show up. Biden not showing up should earn him the backlash Queen Elizabeth got for waiting 8 days to show up to the Aberfan disaster.


Rural communities know the federal government is good for one thing, and that's taking my tax money for subsidies and stigginit.

Yes, they have to be done simultaneously or the government doesn't work in their opinion
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jjorsett: thealgorerhythm: MindStalker: I know this isn't being used right now.
Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository - Wikipedia
[upload.wikimedia.org image 600x480]

I don't know why people are so opposed to gathering all the nuclear waste in one spot. You only have to provide security, warnings, and prevent leakages for one million years.

Hold on, it's a lot better to keep the waste distributed around the country in pools next to reactors and trust each facility to guard and maintain them individually. Diversity, you know.


All you have to do to move it is put it on ... a train
 
asciibaron
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: [Fark user image 425x358]


if only we had a federal agency tasked with finding the cause of transportation accidents.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Nuke the site.

Problem solved.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: [Fark user image image 425x358]


We punished the Saudis for 9-11?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Circusdog320: [Fark user image 425x358]

if only we had a federal agency tasked with finding the cause of transportation accidents.


They're doing their job.

https://www.wkbn.com/news/local-news/east-palestine-train-derailment/ntsb-releases-new-details-from-rail-car-investigation/amp/
 
MindStalker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: jjorsett: thealgorerhythm: MindStalker: I know this isn't being used right now.
Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository - Wikipedia
[upload.wikimedia.org image 600x480]

I don't know why people are so opposed to gathering all the nuclear waste in one spot. You only have to provide security, warnings, and prevent leakages for one million years.

Hold on, it's a lot better to keep the waste distributed around the country in pools next to reactors and trust each facility to guard and maintain them individually. Diversity, you know.

All you have to do to move it is put it on ... a train


Funny enough the stuff they spilled in Ohio is vastly more dangerous than a couple of spent fuel rods that would have been transported MUCH more carefully.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MindStalker: Funny enough the stuff they spilled in Ohio is vastly more dangerous than a couple of spent fuel rods that would have been transported MUCH more carefully.


You'll have to forgive me if I don't believe that corners wouldn't be cut when transporting those spent fuel rods.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: My source is just a psychologically not 100% balanced woman who randomly made the following claim, so feel free to disregard it. But apparently the soils around most US historical train routes are all highly contaminated, mostly due to shipping massive amounts of chemical warfare agents a century or so ago when transportation of them by leaking rail cars were the norm.


what are her views on jet fuel and the melting point of steel?
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Shryke: A+ victim blaming, sublefty. Good on you.


if you shoot yourself in the leg, who's at fault?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: [Fark user image 425x358]


We're fighting them over there:

Fark user imageView Full Size


So that we don't have to fight them over here:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Ed Willy: cowsaregoodeating: Because rich people don't live there.

Mostly the answer. And a train never would have run nearby if rich people lived there to begin with.

Biden administration has screwed up a chance to signal to rural communities that the government can be useful. Pete Buttigieg was out of the country when the train workers were close to striking (rail workers wanting sick days isn't important enough to stop his vacation), and he took forever to actually show up. Biden not showing up should earn him the backlash Queen Elizabeth got for waiting 8 days to show up to the Aberfan disaster.

Yeah, it was awful what with the entire internet being down preventing him from communicating with anyone.  Cell networks were obviously down, too.

/People that high up int he government never actually go on vacation, they just aren't in DC at the time.


You do know that a LOT of people "unplug" when they go on vacation, right?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yes.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/preliminary-independent-air-testing-in-east-palestine-by-cmu-texas-a-m-shows-mixed-results/ar-AA18aAkE
 
asciibaron
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: All you have to do to move it is put it on ... a train


does that scare you?  if it does, you'd be shocked to know they already do it and guess what, we are all still here.

https://www.osti.gov/servlets/purl/5140774
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mrtraveler01: asciibaron: Circusdog320: [Fark user image 425x358]

if only we had a federal agency tasked with finding the cause of transportation accidents.

They're doing their job.

https://www.wkbn.com/news/local-news/east-palestine-train-derailment/ntsb-releases-new-details-from-rail-car-investigation/amp/


tell that to Circusdog320.
 
asciibaron
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mrtraveler01: MindStalker: Funny enough the stuff they spilled in Ohio is vastly more dangerous than a couple of spent fuel rods that would have been transported MUCH more carefully.

You'll have to forgive me if I don't believe that corners wouldn't be cut when transporting those spent fuel rods.


it's been moved for almost 1/2 a century without one incident, but ok.  you are nervous about it.
 
