(AP News)   No need to get your shine box   (apnews.com) divider line
64
•       •       •

64 Comments     (+0 »)
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've only had my shoes shined about 10 times in my life, but I've really enjoyed the experience every time.

/The top of my head on the other hand...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One time in, I think it was Penn Station? My dad and me getting them shined on our way to a wedding.

Was a fantastic experience.

To be honest, I thought this was a Joe Pesci Died thread. *phew*
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now where will cops go to get the word on the street?
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Now where will cops go to get the word on the street?
[pbs.twimg.com image 656x480]


Worse yet... WHERE WILL I GET MY STOCK TIPS FROM?!?!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If business casual didn't kill this industry, remote work sure as hell will
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Rapmaster2000: Now where will cops go to get the word on the street?
[pbs.twimg.com image 656x480]

Worse yet... WHERE WILL I GET MY STOCK TIPS FROM?!?!


I was wondering about the word on the street thing, and then I remembered that the guy who runs the liquor store near my house seems to know everybody and everything.  He's also a bookie.  That guy probably knows the word on the street.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am old enough to remember going to a shoe shine parler and an old fashioned barber shop.

Johnny the barber had all kinds of things for sale in the back room.

Just don't ask where it came from.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last time I had to shine my shoes/boots, I was in Air Force BMT.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're the guy they call in for 500 words on shoe polish, you might want to rethink that whole journalism thing.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article failed to explore the implications of the demise of hat blockers and wagon wheel repairmen.
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: If business casual didn't kill this industry, remote work sure as hell will


Business casual still requires dead animals on your feet.

Every time I see a guy business casual in sneakers it just makes me think "on work release"
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: I've only had my shoes shined about 10 times in my life, but I've really enjoyed the experience every time.

/The top of my head on the other hand...


That's what I've heard. I've never actually seen a shoe shine place while at the same time also wearing shoes capable of being shined. Sure, I might see one in an airport or in an urban area somewhere, but I'm usually wearing running shoes or something. I only put on oxfords or whatever when I get near where I'm going (assuming I'm in a car).
 
tuxbabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unavailable for comment...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been a long time since I owned a pair of leather shoes.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many people still wear shoes that need to be "shined", these days? They were always the most uncomfortable shoes to wear.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Working in an office for 10+ years, i got pretty good at shining shoes. Still nothing like a pro though, i'll always get my shoe shined if i'm in a nice hotel or the airport.

Otherwise they go to the cobbler every few months before something important for a good touch up.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: How many people still wear shoes that need to be "shined", these days? They were always the most uncomfortable shoes to wear.


Because you were wearing cheap ones. a good pair of dress shoes or dress boots will last you a lifetime, and be super comfortable. Yes, you will pay a couple hundred bucks for them, but its better than replacing your sketchers every 6 months.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thingster: moothemagiccow: If business casual didn't kill this industry, remote work sure as hell will

Business casual still requires dead animals on your feet.

Every time I see a guy business casual in sneakers it just makes me think "on work release"


I saw a whole lot of business casual (and full suit and tie) and sneaker combos last month. As well as footwear that looked nice at a glance but were sneakers in disguise. Of course, it was a trade show where you spend about eight hours on your feet for several days (closer to a week for some exhibitors), and most folks there knew better than to try it in anything but comfortable footwear.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Now where will cops go to get the word on the street?
[pbs.twimg.com image 656x480]


I think the "Guy quietly moving boxes from one pile to another adjacent pile" union is still going strong.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shinji3i: Rapmaster2000: Now where will cops go to get the word on the street?
[pbs.twimg.com image 656x480]

I think the "Guy quietly moving boxes from one pile to another adjacent pile" union is still going strong.


Years ago i saw a skit that touched on this. It was 2 cops on a loading dock t alking to a guy, and he was like "Yeah my job is to pick these boxes up from here and move them over here"

For some reason the way they set the whole bit up was hysterical, but for the life of me, i can't remember where i saw it and have never been able to find it again.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Shinedown

Shinedown - Second Chance (Official Video) [HD]
Youtube WbsDPbr8qoM
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: shinji3i: Rapmaster2000: Now where will cops go to get the word on the street?
[pbs.twimg.com image 656x480]

I think the "Guy quietly moving boxes from one pile to another adjacent pile" union is still going strong.

Years ago i saw a skit that touched on this. It was 2 cops on a loading dock t alking to a guy, and he was like "Yeah my job is to pick these boxes up from here and move them over here"

For some reason the way they set the whole bit up was hysterical, but for the life of me, i can't remember where i saw it and have never been able to find it again.


I remember that too. Maybe Angie Tribeca?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I have ever owned shin-able shoes.
 
Cubansaltyballs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: Last time I had to shine my shoes/boots, I was in Air Force BMT.


I haven't had a bacon mayo and tomato sandwich in a long time.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: How many people still wear shoes that need to be "shined", these days? They were always the most uncomfortable shoes to wear.


A challenger appears

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoeshine Johnny
Youtube b8hTAr7Nw4I
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing the higher rents at the newly renovated Penn Station would make running anything but a chain shop prohibitive.

Throughout Midtown and the Financial District, there are still cobbler shops that've survived the pandemic where they still have shoe shine platforms. I used to go weekly to one at PPG Plaza in Pittsburgh. The guy  had his finger on the pulse and it was a good place to network.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: I've only had my shoes shined about 10 times in my life, but I've really enjoyed the experience every time.


You have way to much money, or somethings really wrong in society, if regular shoeshining is something you get regularly.

I've had it done in Egypt because of the novelty of it.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel sort of bad for otherwise intelligent, charismatic and reasonably in-shape guys that don't have a reason or desire to dress up every once in awhile. Getting into a nice suit/tie and shoes is a great feeling when you do it right, even for funerals.
 
Bread314
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: shinji3i: Rapmaster2000: Now where will cops go to get the word on the street?
[pbs.twimg.com image 656x480]

I think the "Guy quietly moving boxes from one pile to another adjacent pile" union is still going strong.

Years ago i saw a skit that touched on this. It was 2 cops on a loading dock t alking to a guy, and he was like "Yeah my job is to pick these boxes up from here and move them over here"

For some reason the way they set the whole bit up was hysterical, but for the life of me, i can't remember where i saw it and have never been able to find it again.


John Mulaney.  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LT5AlzCma7A
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was at the airport and this kid come up and this kid carrying a shoe-shine box. And he says "Shine, please, shine!" I said no. He kept askin', yeah, and Joey said "Yeah." And I went to get a couple of beers, and the box was wired, and he opened up the box, farking blew his body all over the place.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shinji3i: Rapmaster2000: Now where will cops go to get the word on the street?
[pbs.twimg.com image 656x480]

I think the "Guy quietly moving boxes from one pile to another adjacent pile" union is still going strong.


On the original Hawaii Five-O, McGarrett was always sending Chin and Dan-O down to the docks to get the word on the street.  I think it would be cost effective to just move their HQ down to the docks.
 
nartreb
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I never understood the appeal.  It takes about a minute to shine your own shoes, and it's not exactly rocket science.  I really think some people just like having somebody kneeling at their feet.   (No, I *know* some people do.  My ex was that kind of person - happiest when somebody else was painting her nails or doing some similar menial but personal task.)

Yes to whoever mentioned that *good* shoes are comfortable.  If you need "dress" shoes, go to the kind of shoe store with a really old man behind the counter.  Soft leather that fits right is *chef's kiss*.  You'll thank me.

However, I have yet to find a pair of dress shoes that doesn't make my feet sweat.  They're OK in severely air-conditioned offices, but wearing them in the subway in summer?  Yuck.   Outdoor wedding?  A night of dancing?  No way.

I swear, one of these days I'm going to find a solution, I'm going to license it to a good shoemaker, and me and the other ten people who really suffer from sweaty feet are going to live out our lives in bliss.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I have 2 shine boxes.
One was my dad's one was mine.

I used mine in the military.
Earned beer money with a line of brothers who wanted me to shine their shoes for some reason.
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Jokes aside, before we got issued those godawful ACUs we had our BDUs with the black boots. SPit shine was an art form in those days. When I was an MP stationed at Fort Bragg, I wore the jump boots for road duty since the toe was so easy to spit-shine. Oh, the variety of different techniques out there, water, alcohol, neutral, setting polish on fire...or we just went to the guys on Yadkin Road who gave us a mirror shine in minutes flat!
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: kb7rky: Last time I had to shine my shoes/boots, I was in Air Force BMT.

I haven't had a bacon mayo and tomato sandwich in a long time.


Me either. Gonna have to rectify that.

/also, :P - pbbbbllllttttt
 
zbtop
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Never had a shoe shine, never owned shoes that needed it.

Also, the idea of having someone shine my shoes, as I'm wearing them while I sit there, has always felt awkward as fark.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Some of you should write a pilot for Straight Eye For a Queer Guy - "In today's episode we turn this twink into a tank!"
 
austerity101
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: kb7rky: Last time I had to shine my shoes/boots, I was in Air Force BMT.

I haven't had a bacon mayo and tomato sandwich in a long time.


The M stands for mutton!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Now where will cops go to get the word on the street?


Huggy Bear of course....


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I feel sort of bad for otherwise intelligent, charismatic and reasonably in-shape guys that don't have a reason or desire to dress up every once in awhile. Getting into a nice suit/tie and shoes is a great feeling when you do it right, even for funerals.


Some people just don't get the same feelings you do from things. It's fine. I don't get "runner's high," and I'd prefer that runners not express condescending pity toward me on that front, either.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

VictoryCabal: Tyrone Slothrop: How many people still wear shoes that need to be "shined", these days? They were always the most uncomfortable shoes to wear.

A challenger appears

[Fark user image image 425x546]


Also helpful if you want to electrocute your drummer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

nartreb: I never understood the appeal.  It takes about a minute to shine your own shoes, and it's not exactly rocket science.


Really? My dad worked for a tailor/haberdasher for a while, and he taught me to shine shoes--it's not difficult, but it definitely takes more than a minute.

/inherited one of his tailor-made three-piece suits from the late 70s
//sadly no longer fits me, but I'm not getting rid of it
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was in the Army.

We polished our boots, every day.

I think in my whole army career, I must've gone through at least a few gallons of shoe wax.

slightly exaggerated, but you get the idea...
 
mindset zero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: I am old enough to remember going to a shoe shine parler and an old fashioned barber shop.

Johnny the barber had all kinds of things for sale in the back room.

Just don't ask where it came from.


I thoroughly enjoy the experience of going to a barber. There's a place not too far from me that is still an old school barber shop, and it's always busy.

Last time I had a haircut I hadn't had a cut in a long time, in the barber was Puerto Rican and didn't speak of lick of English. Had to have one of the other barbers translate for me. All I said to the guy was to make me presentable.

And damn if that guy didn't do it an incredible job. I think even the barber was impressed how it turned out.

Wouldn't want to go anywhere else especially like Supercuts (never had a good experience) or anything like that. North Star Barbershop in North Las Vegas.
 
sotua
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Tyrone Slothrop: How many people still wear shoes that need to be "shined", these days? They were always the most uncomfortable shoes to wear.

Because you were wearing cheap ones. a good pair of dress shoes or dress boots will last you a lifetime, and be super comfortable. Yes, you will pay a couple hundred bucks for them, but its better than replacing your sketchers every 6 months.


My good dress shoes are 20 years old. They just need a good shine right now.

Though I don't know if I want them anymore, I've been wearing barefoot/zero drop shoes lately and wonder what a hard heel like those dress shoes is going to feel like...
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bread314: LineNoise: shinji3i: Rapmaster2000: Now where will cops go to get the word on the street?
[pbs.twimg.com image 656x480]

I think the "Guy quietly moving boxes from one pile to another adjacent pile" union is still going strong.

Years ago i saw a skit that touched on this. It was 2 cops on a loading dock t alking to a guy, and he was like "Yeah my job is to pick these boxes up from here and move them over here"

For some reason the way they set the whole bit up was hysterical, but for the life of me, i can't remember where i saw it and have never been able to find it again.

John Mulaney.  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LT5AlzCma7A


No, i know he did a bit on it, and maybe this was based on it, but it was actually guys acting it out. It was well done too. I figured it was a funny or die or something along those lines, but no luck finding it.
 
austerity101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Some of you should write a pilot for Straight Eye For a Queer Guy - "In today's episode we turn this twink into a tank!"


So you've never met gaymers before? Think about every stereotype you can think of for gamer/geek types, and they're that, only they also like dudes.

A lot of bears aren't really known for their visual flair, either, especially since the whole movement began as a repudiation of mainstream gay culture and the embracing of "butch" masculine aesthetic and traits (motorcycles, sports, physical labor, cigars, cowboys, flannels/thirts/jeans, etc.).
 
