(KATU)   National Park Service warns not to push your 'slower friend' down when running from bears. Instead, push down your faster friend. It's science people   (katu.com)
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The bear would likely prefer the slower friend because he tastes like Skittles.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All you need to do is carry some of this with you. When you run into a bear just spray the person you're with and run.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cute.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"When it comes to black bears, do not play dead. Escape to a nearby car or building if you can. If not, fight back and concentrate your blows on the bear's face and muzzle."

Right.

Punch it directly where all the teeth are.
 
Fano
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
11. Be sure you're there for the hunting
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But, since Sinclair is reporting it, I question if national parks exist.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fano: 11. Be sure you're there for the hunting


Nah man, ruins my fun.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you push the slower friend down, you're up to bat. If you push the faster friend down, you're not even on deck, you're in the warm up circle.

Baseball is life. Happy spring!
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I wouldn't push them down, but it's not on me if they're not as fast as me
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

JeffSon069: "When it comes to black bears, do not play dead. Escape to a nearby car or building if you can. If not, fight back and concentrate your blows on the bear's face and muzzle."

Right.

Punch it directly where all the teeth are.


I know it seems weird, but bears are most sensitive in the nose, lips and genitals.  Focus your defense on hitting those areas if your attacker is a bear.  Bears also have prehensile lips, so giving one a fat lip is a lot like someone hitting you in the hand with a hammer.
 
Mock26
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Lion Chase - Asics-Funny
Youtube BeaWpSeJ36c
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Content sponsored by Matchbox Twenty.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Remember, kids, an airhorn is more effective than bear mace. And sometimes it can summon help at the same time.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The National Park System is a treasure.

The person running the Nation Park System twitter account? They're also a treasure. I'm deeply surprised they haven't been replaced with someone boring.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
All I know is that if I gotta pick between giving the bear my slower friend or my cocaine, it is gonna be an easy choice.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

JeffSon069: "When it comes to black bears, do not play dead. Escape to a nearby car or building if you can. If not, fight back and concentrate your blows on the bear's face and muzzle."

Right.

Punch it directly where all the teeth are.


Bears are very good at breaking into cars and buildings.
 
nytmare
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: JeffSon069: "When it comes to black bears, do not play dead. Escape to a nearby car or building if you can. If not, fight back and concentrate your blows on the bear's face and muzzle."

Right.

Punch it directly where all the teeth are.

I know it seems weird, but bears are most sensitive in the nose, lips and genitals.  Focus your defense on hitting those areas if your attacker is a bear.  Bears also have prehensile lips, so giving one a fat lip is a lot like someone hitting you in the hand with a hammer.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My friend was as killed by a bear, he had a tender heart said friends, family, bear.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
something something little bells that smell peppery.

Got nothin.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Exception to rule - Cocaine Bear
 
Hots_Kebabs [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Look out they're coming right at us...well not really at us..but still
 
kp1230
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: The National Park System is a treasure.

The person running the Nation Park System twitter account? They're also a treasure. I'm deeply surprised they haven't been replaced with someone boring.


Yeah, whatever they're paying their social media person, it's not enough. It's one of my favorite Instagram follows.
 
wxboy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You can't push the faster friend down. They're already in front of you and pulling away.
 
wage0048
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: All you need to do is carry some of this with you. When you run into a bear just spray the person you're with and run.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 500x500]


Don't wait for the bear to show up.  Just give it to a teenager and tell him it's Axe Body Spray.
 
Churchy LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Some say you need a large-caliber hand gun to deal with bears but my little .22 pistol does just fine. One we'll placed shot your hiking buddy's knee and you're home free.
 
darinwil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: JeffSon069: "When it comes to black bears, do not play dead. Escape to a nearby car or building if you can. If not, fight back and concentrate your blows on the bear's face and muzzle."

Right.

Punch it directly where all the teeth are.

I know it seems weird, but bears are most sensitive in the nose, lips and genitals.  Focus your defense on hitting those areas if your attacker is a bear.  Bears also have prehensile lips, so giving one a fat lip is a lot like someone hitting you in the hand with a hammer.


All I heard is punch in the crotch, less teeth!

/jk, the best way is to hide bacon in a rival campers tent
 
dbrunker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
People think bears are slow and bumbling and cute and cuddly.  But bears kill more people in North America than all other wild mammals combined, including wolves and mountain lions.  Bears eat people like people eat kernels of pop corn.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Keep your bears inside, they kill songbirds and whatnot
 
