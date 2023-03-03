 Skip to content
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Yep, that's the face of an alleged burglar who was hiat in the face with a crowbar by an angry business owner   (kfor.com) divider line
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At that point, he says he saw 31-year-old Charles Bullock attempting to saw off the catalytic converter on the victim's truck.

Fark user imageView Full Size


when you arrive to see it's a catalytic converter thief being beaten
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lucky it wasn't a tire iron.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're waiting for you, Gordon.

In the Test Chamber.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did he stop?

/the victim, not the crook
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had an incident where they took 6 catalytic converters from our fleet last summer. The cost to replace those was more than $12k so we just straight piped them. That has worked out so far.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes a problem really is that simple.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, given the fark headline, I expected the end result in the article to be way worse than one spot of cuts and light bruising. Thinking after the fact, that he was getting a mugshot at all instead of being in a hospital with his head caved in maybe was a clue.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ski9600: We had an incident where they took 6 catalytic converters from our fleet last summer. The cost to replace those was more than $12k so we just straight piped them. That has worked out so far.


https://oregoncatalyst.com/65663-barb-wire-cars-stop-theft.html
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the crowbar left in an outline to the perp's head?

/or did cartoons lie to me?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: Why did he stop?

/the victim, not the crook


He (the victim) stopped before crossing the threshold into manslaughter.  Which was probably wise.  The criminal is going to have a disfigured face for the rest of his life to remind him of his own stupidity.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need more of these stories... The idiocracy is quickly catching up to us. I had a neighbor who, living is Seattle, killed a man who was siphoning gas out of his car in his driveway. The thief had a gun, but so did the owner. Is it worth killing someone for a tank of gas? Yes. The thief obliviously din't value his life, or that of the owner, very much.

/ Clear the clutter.
// Quit letting them go because the crime was 'too small'
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: ski9600: We had an incident where they took 6 catalytic converters from our fleet last summer. The cost to replace those was more than $12k so we just straight piped them. That has worked out so far.

https://oregoncatalyst.com/65663-barb-wire-cars-stop-theft.html


That's a pretty good idea, especially if there's some spring in the wire such that when it's cut at one end it rebounds and strikes the person underneath.

I may look into doing that if I don't add additional underbody rock-protection to my truck. I've only lifted the truck a couple of inches (long wheelbase, didn't want to worry about high-centering) and I've added radiator, engine oil pan, and transmission pan skids, but the second set of catalytic converters are back closer to the transfer case, which doesn't currently have a skid.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: kb7rky: Why did he stop?

/the victim, not the crook

He (the victim) stopped before crossing the threshold into manslaughter.  Which was probably wise.  The criminal is going to have a disfigured face for the rest of his life to remind him of his own stupidity.


...that was a rhetorical question...sort of...

/yeah, I knew what could happen, so good for him for stopping
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: He (the victim) stopped before crossing the threshold into manslaughter.  Which was probably wise.  The criminal is going to have a disfigured face for the rest of his life to remind him of his own stupidity.


Still could have softened up his knees for him, give him an interesting limp to go with his dented face.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: TWX: He (the victim) stopped before crossing the threshold into manslaughter.  Which was probably wise.  The criminal is going to have a disfigured face for the rest of his life to remind him of his own stupidity.

Still could have softened up his knees for him, give him an interesting limp to go with his dented face.


Well, it wasn't Tonya Harding's truck
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: Barricaded Gunman: TWX: He (the victim) stopped before crossing the threshold into manslaughter.  Which was probably wise.  The criminal is going to have a disfigured face for the rest of his life to remind him of his own stupidity.

Still could have softened up his knees for him, give him an interesting limp to go with his dented face.

Well, it wasn't Tonya Harding's truck


"WHYYYYYYY?"
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He obviously wasn't hit hard enough.
 
NullReferenceException
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Business owner:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Was the crowbar left in an outline to the perp's head?

/or did cartoons lie to me?


No, it caused a large lump about 6 inches high to form, but the medics treated it on-site.  Namely they used a tiny mallet to knock it back down.
 
Felkami
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Huh. That's a lot less damage than video games have told me a crowbar should do. Maybe a crowbar isn't such a good choice in a zombie apocalypse.
 
DocBubba [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: ski9600: We had an incident where they took 6 catalytic converters from our fleet last summer. The cost to replace those was more than $12k so we just straight piped them. That has worked out so far.

https://oregoncatalyst.com/65663-barb-wire-cars-stop-theft.html


That picture shows razor wire

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ham Sandvich: [upload.wikimedia.org image 321x310]


That album is heavy as shiat
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Felkami: Huh. That's a lot less damage than video games have told me a crowbar should do. Maybe a crowbar isn't such a good choice in a zombie apocalypse.


There's a reason in the age of melee combat the close range weapon when you weren't dealing with a lot of armour was something fairly sharp and pointy, and light, not something blunt and heavy. Your arm gives out faster than you think irl.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 minute ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
