 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Day 373 of WW3: Prigozhin says Bakhmut surrounded and Kyiv troops have one road out. Ukraine orders evacuation of residents from Kupiansk and nearby areas, as fears mount Russia will retake the key rail hub. It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion   (aljazeera.com) divider line
24
    More: News, Al Jazeera, Russia, Facebook, Middle East, Twitter, Arabic, Television, Al Jazeera English  
•       •       •

139 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 03 Mar 2023 at 8:00 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another "fiver" on the troop losses, I see.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The stupid, it burns.

The orcs are taking over a thousand casualties per day- with commensurate equipment losses- in service to the fragile ego of the Deranged Dwarf. They're reduced to sending untrained troops in human-wave attacks against entrenched professional soldiers in order to make incremental gains on the ground at a rate of roughly one orc casualty per meter. Huge numbers of their trained equipment operators are dead, along with most of their small-unit commanders and the majority of their training cadre. Roughly 1/4 of all their latest-issue tanks ever produced have been destroyed or captured, and the orcs are sending 60-year-old military vehicles into combat to replace them. The current russian strategic goal is to recapture territory they'd lost last summer.

The metaphor I like to use is a stick of butter being forced onto the bottom of a hot skillet- with the orcs being the butter. This looks like 'victory' to them. They think they're winning.

The regular citizens in russia might be excused for not knowing what's happening, given the rigid state controls on information, but the russian military leadership has no such excuse. The Malignant Midget of Moscow issues orders which require assets the russian military no longer has available, but no one dares tell the Pernicious Pipsqueak anything resembling the truth.

The high-water mark of the not-a-war was a year ago, and roughly 1/3 of the entire russian military have become casualties. They're just embarrassing themselves in public at this point. Only the death and destruction among the Ukrainian non-combatant population prevents the situation from being a farce.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

turboke: Another "fiver" on the troop losses, I see.


Probably something as prosaic as a new person doing the final aggregations/tabulations of all the reports.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Good morning all. Video from that drone kissing the AWACS in Belarus, Bakhmut now reaching Ukrainian control superposition from the ruscists wave attacks, and once again Putin spamming the "bbbbbbuuuuuutttttt nyukes!" card. Here's all the overnight news from the Kyiv Post and Independent.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Friday, Mar. 3

Brazil's Lula Tells Zelensky he Wants to Help with Ukraine Peace

Blinken Meets Lavrov at G20 Riven by Ukraine Divisions

EXPLAINED: The Latest US Weapons Package for Ukraine

Ukrainian Military Claims Russian Forces Suffering Massively Disproportionate Causalities in Bakhmut

Wagner Chief Claims Bakhmut is 'Practically Surrounded'

Moldovan Parliament Condemns Russia's Aggression Against Ukraine

The West vs. The Rest

There's Now a Video of the 'Most Successful' Sabotage Operation Against Russia During the Full-Scale Invasion

Russia Backs Jail for Critics of 'Volunteer' Fighters

Fracas or False-flag? Armed Men in Sleepy Russian Border Village Call for Putin's Ouster


Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian military admits withdrawal from Bakhmut on the table, but only if 'absolutely necessary'

FT: EU countries to ramp up artillery shell delivery to Ukraine under EU compensation program.

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 17 fallen soldiers.

Reznikov: Ukraine counting on delivery of fighter jets, one model to dominate.

Russian attacks across 9 Ukrainian oblasts kill 5, injure 25 over past 24 hours.

Death toll from Russia's March 2 attack on Zaporizhzhia rises to 5.

UK Defense Ministry: High-tech Russian systems presented at arms fairs unavailable for use in Ukraine.

ISW: Kremlin continues to weaponize nuclear threats to deter support for Ukraine.

General Staff: Ukraine shoots down Russian aircraft, helicopter, 7 drones.

Zelensky: 40,000 Ukrainian defenders have received state awards.

Russia's shelling kills 1 in Kharkiv Oblast.

Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast 177 times.

And that's your lot for another week. Y'all have a good time. Don't forget to hug your family, love and support your local furries, and have a cup of joe from the Father Jack coffee station and lube distribution hub. Remember it's the black handle for coffee!
 
turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: And that's your lot for another week. Y'all have a good time. Don't forget to hug your family, love and support your local furries, and have a cup of joe from the Father Jack coffee station and lube distribution hub. Remember it's the black handle for coffee!


That explains why my first cup went down so smoothly.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: Up next: Voodoo drones. Send a drone made of the bones of your enemies at them.


That's a war crime.  But also a plot point in a Ciaphas Cain novel, where servo skulls were used to attack him in an assassination attempt.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* The Ministry of Defense has today announced a new training initiative for all conscripts called up for duty, designed around the special needs of today's recruitment candidates. While in the past it was sufficient to train soldiers by screaming at them to read their field manuals, the modern gopnik who makes up the bulk of the new conscript army is functionally illiterate due to fetal alcohol poisoning, adult alcohol poisoning, pre-teen alcohol poisoning, and generally being drunk at training time. To this end, the Ministry has developed a wholly original and new series of patriotic training videos titled "G. I. Vatnik: A Real Russian Hero" with complex plots to attract attention and valuable training lessons such as 'Real Heroes Don't Eat Land Mines." The first episode, in which the dastardly American Commander attempts to steal vowels from Kyrgyzstan and must be foiled by the Vatniks, will be broadcast tonight from the Kremlin. Remember, kids, "Knowing is half the Special Military Operation!"

* Despite some previous reporting, Russian President Vladimir Putin has not descended into his Kamchatkan volcano lair to contemplate further nefarious plans to defeat the West. This rumor was simply brought about due to the fact that he has lately spent a great deal of time in his personal Kremlin bathroom which is only coincidently in the shape of his head.

* In tragic sporting news, the head of the Blyaat Ball scheduling committee for the 2023 Moscow Olympics has sadly exploded in a cloud of rage and steroid abuse following a incoherent yelling session in the MOC headquarters. "Our hearts go out to the family of Irinia Robblegobbleovna, but not in the same way that hers exploded out of her chest after she took that last shot of human growth hormone," the Olympic Committee spokesperson said this morning, after spontaneously generating two pairs of testicles on his forehead. "We understand that this trying time can be RAAAARARARGH!" he continued, while punching a cinderblock wall before being tranquilized by dart and dragged back into his office. The FSB Moscow Vice team has pledged to investigate drug abuse allegations as soon as they can find the correct Phil Collins soundtrack.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org

Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org

Superhumans (medical rehab center in Ukraine, 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: (US/Colorado) https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees (UK): https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org ; https://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (if it's green can it be a St Paddy's gift?):

Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Raffle for Star Wars posters: https://u24.gov.ua/news/hamill_posters
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.  (Until Feb 20, as they've canceled it)

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
mederu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Civil war in Ruzzia | Opposition forces assault in Bryansk Region of Ruzzia
Youtube 1Kl_BycXWc8

Yesterdays Denys
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for February 18 through February 24 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
mederu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
02 Mar: ROLL BACK. Ukrainians DESTROY RUSSIAN HOPES OF ENCIRCLEMENT of Bakhmut
Youtube 5GYyB545UNU

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I stumbled upon the below yesterday whilst looking for something else for a diorama; as I know that there are a few 40K fans in these threads, and think that these may be relevant to their interests[1], I thought that I'd share: [linky]

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Pursuant to the talk a few days ago about this all being a simulation, I talked to the developers of Earth; apparently there's going to be a roll-back "to before everything began going wrong"
// They said something about "before your lot came down from the trees"..?
/// Load New Farker? (Y/N)

-
[1]I mean, they're relevant to my interests, too, but I'm too poor to own a 3D printer ;P
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

toraque: [Fark user image image

The FSB Moscow Vice team has pledged to investigate drug abuse allegations as soon as they can find the correct Phil Collins soundtrack.


I can here the drones in the air tonight
Oh lord
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It appears that something went kablooey at a Russian air force base several hundred kilometers behind the front lines:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob Able [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's some disreputable daisies for the doodlers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Occupied, liberated ... occupied again? Ukrainian city fears another takeover

Russian forces were driven out of Kupiansk in September, but strikes have escalated in the past two weeks
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: It appears that something went kablooey at a Russian air force base several hundred kilometers behind the front lines:

[Fark user image 600x639]


While we all hope Ukraine is develoing and using long-range weapons against Putinstan, It was probably Ivan's careless smoking again.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You people are underestimating Russia's long term strategy of holding the high ground outside Bakhmut that is constructed of mobik corpses
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ron DeSantis loses his cool with a reporter after failing to answer a question on how his Ukraine policy would differ from Biden's
 
1015or50
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: Good morning all.


Just another lurker that had to come out of the shadows to thank you, as well as all the others, for what you contribute to these threads.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: You people are underestimating Russia's long term strategy of holding the high ground outside Bakhmut that is constructed of mobik corpses


The Great Wall of Puta.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NM Volunteer: Medic Zero: Up next: Voodoo drones. Send a drone made of the bones of your enemies at them.


Voodoo drone, my ass.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.