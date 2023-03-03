 Skip to content
(ABC News)   A guy is caught by a ranger eating a Bald Eagle. At his trial, the Judge can't help but ask: "what does a Bald Eagle taste like?" The guy replies: "Well, your honor, it is kinda like a cross between a California Condor and a Spotted Owl"   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
reactiongifs.comView Full Size
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is all I can think of....
Hilarious QI moment - Giant Tortoises
Youtube coFiAUjTWLE
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I mean, I've never eaten bald Eagle, but I imagine they taste farking nasty. They're opportunistic feeders. In other words, they scavenge frequently.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That last line in the article strikes me as nonsense.   Bald Eagles are very distinctive birds, not at all likely to be mistaken for something else.   The younger birds before they get the distinctive white head plumage maybe but certainly not the adult birds.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They are beautiful birds.

TFA:

It is unclear if the men know the bird they killed was a bald eagle.

Oh, they damn well knew it...bald eagles are rather distinctive.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Given how prone they are to eating garbage, I doubt they'd taste very good.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: That last line in the article strikes me as nonsense.   Bald Eagles are very distinctive birds, not at all likely to be mistaken for something else.   The younger birds before they get the distinctive white head plumage maybe but certainly not the adult birds.


ONE MINUTE!

*shakes tiny fist*
 
Rent Party
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I know a guy that sells all kinds of bizarre jerked meats.  Alligator, camel, kangaroo, ostrich...   Never seen Bald Eagle on the menu, though.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rent Party: I know a guy that sells all kinds of bizarre jerked meats.  Alligator, camel, kangaroo, ostrich...   Never seen Bald Eagle on the menu, though.


Not on the public menu, at least
 
Rent Party
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: That last line in the article strikes me as nonsense.   Bald Eagles are very distinctive birds, not at all likely to be mistaken for something else.   The younger birds before they get the distinctive white head plumage maybe but certainly not the adult birds.


Young birds are frequently mistaken for crows and ravens.   They haven't been on the endangered species list for 15 years, though.   I've had them nest in the back yard.
 
CCNP
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The two men, who live in Norfolk, Nebraska but are Honduran nationals, said they had not only shot and killed the bird but also intended to cook and eat the eagle, authorities said.


So not only are immigrants literally killing America, they plan to eat it.

You can bet Trump will incorporate this story into every one of his speeches.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
After being caught with it, the men claimed they were going to eat it.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rent Party: grimlock1972: That last line in the article strikes me as nonsense.   Bald Eagles are very distinctive birds, not at all likely to be mistaken for something else.   The younger birds before they get the distinctive white head plumage maybe but certainly not the adult birds.

Young birds are frequently mistaken for crows and ravens.   They haven't been on the endangered species list for 15 years, though.   I've had them nest in the back yard.


Being Honduran I'd imagine they didn't have a lot of experience in what a bald eagle looked like in general
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The guy was caught by a ranger eating a bald eagle? Why is the guy in trouble if the ranger was the one eating the bird?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rent Party: I know a guy that sells all kinds of bizarre jerked meats.  Alligator, camel, kangaroo, ostrich...   Never seen Bald Eagle on the menu, though.


Jerked or jerky?  Those words have very different meanings.  Jerked means a spicy, marinated, and usually smoked meat.  Jerky is smoked and dried.

This guy has awesome jerky.  Online store is painful.

https://welchs-meats.myshopify.com/collections/all
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Are they employees of Carmine Sabatini?
 
Rob4127
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTFA: Honduran nationals

"Mexican countries!!!"
 
Rent Party
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Rent Party: grimlock1972: That last line in the article strikes me as nonsense.   Bald Eagles are very distinctive birds, not at all likely to be mistaken for something else.   The younger birds before they get the distinctive white head plumage maybe but certainly not the adult birds.

Young birds are frequently mistaken for crows and ravens.   They haven't been on the endangered species list for 15 years, though.   I've had them nest in the back yard.

Being Honduran I'd imagine they didn't have a lot of experience in what a bald eagle looked like in general


I would agree with that.   I'm not even all that outraged over it.   Dudes were poor and hungry, and they are pretty big birds.    I'm betting they're gross, though.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: That last line in the article strikes me as nonsense.   Bald Eagles are very distinctive birds, not at all likely to be mistaken for something else.   The younger birds before they get the distinctive white head plumage maybe but certainly not the adult birds.


Even the younger ones aren't going to be mistaken for anything that people normally eat.  Who the fark is eating a hawk or a golden eagle?
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: The guy was caught by a ranger eating a bald eagle? Why is the guy in trouble if the ranger was the one eating the bird?


That was my first thought...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Rent Party: grimlock1972: That last line in the article strikes me as nonsense.   Bald Eagles are very distinctive birds, not at all likely to be mistaken for something else.   The younger birds before they get the distinctive white head plumage maybe but certainly not the adult birds.

Young birds are frequently mistaken for crows and ravens.   They haven't been on the endangered species list for 15 years, though.   I've had them nest in the back yard.

Being Honduran I'd imagine they didn't have a lot of experience in what a bald eagle looked like in general

I would agree with that.   I'm not even all that outraged over it.   Dudes were poor and hungry, and they are pretty big birds.    I'm betting they're gross, though.


Yep, pretty much anything that's a carnivore is going to taste like crap as a rule.  In the case of bald eagles, probably fishy crap
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A joked, based on the headline. Well, it contains a Judge asking questions anyway. Nothing about birds.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh, they're farked.

I have a friend who volunteered at a raptor rescue. I had asked if she could get me some naturally molted eagle feather once and she explained the penalties just for possessing the feathers. I forget exactly what they were, but they were some serious fines and jail time.

Side note. The raptor organization donated the feathers to a local Indian tribe who are the only one's allowed to possess them for ceremonial purposes.
 
caljar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There are 400 Bald Eagles that overwinter on the river by me.  They eat dead carp they find floating in the water all winter and spring.  I do not think they taste like chicken.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kb7rky: They are beautiful birds.

TFA:

It is unclear if the men know the bird they killed was a bald eagle.

Oh, they damn well knew it...bald eagles are rather distinctive.


They are obnoxious garbage birds and are less useful than geese.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That joke is older than I am... And I'm 70yo

Rent Party: Young birds are frequently mistaken for crows and ravens. They haven't been on the endangered species list for 15 years, though. I've had them nest in the back yard.


Young Baldies are almost as large as thiere parents when they leave the nest, at least the size of a mature Redtail Hawk. In fact, they look like a Redtail, or a small Golden Eagle.

/ I'm on the coast, surrounded by eagles, hawks, and coyotes. Oh My
// Bears and cougars, too
/// It's jungle out here
 
H31N0US
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Tastes like...FREEDOM
 
austerity101
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm not saying we should declare open season km bald eagles, but also, I don't think most people realize that they're not even close to endangered any more.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's cool that our conservation efforts actually worked.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: That joke is older than I am... And I'm 70yo

Rent Party: Young birds are frequently mistaken for crows and ravens. They haven't been on the endangered species list for 15 years, though. I've had them nest in the back yard.

Young Baldies are almost as large as thiere parents when they leave the nest, at least the size of a mature Redtail Hawk. In fact, they look like a Redtail, or a small Golden Eagle.

/ I'm on the coast, surrounded by eagles, hawks, and coyotes. Oh My
// Bears and cougars, too
/// It's jungle out here


There's bears and cougars galore, and that's just driving up Castro and turning right onto Market.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NINEv2: kb7rky: They are beautiful birds.

TFA:

It is unclear if the men know the bird they killed was a bald eagle.

Oh, they damn well knew it...bald eagles are rather distinctive.

They are obnoxious garbage birds and are less useful than geese.


Bald eagles are better because they don't shiat all over the ground at public parks.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I mean, I've never eaten bald Eagle, but I imagine they taste farking nasty. They're opportunistic feeders. In other words, they scavenge frequently.


So do chickens.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I mean, I've never eaten bald Eagle, but I imagine they taste farking nasty. They're opportunistic feeders. In other words, they scavenge frequently.


There was a scientific study a guy did to find out how different birds taste.

Long story short, predatory birds all taste terrible.

/I wish I had the paper.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: Given how prone they are to eating garbage, I doubt they'd taste very good.


Counterpoint: pigs are delicious.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: baronbloodbath: I mean, I've never eaten bald Eagle, but I imagine they taste farking nasty. They're opportunistic feeders. In other words, they scavenge frequently.

There was a scientific study a guy did to find out how different birds taste.

Long story short, predatory birds all taste terrible.

/I wish I had the paper.


No need. I just read that predatory birds all taste terrible. On the internet. Life hack timesaver!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: Given how prone they are to eating garbage, I doubt they'd taste very good.


The smell of rotting salmon really draws them in.

https://www.vancouverisawesome.com/local-news/worlds-largest-eagle-gathering-bc-2827193
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Lock 'em up and then when their sentences are done throw them out of the country and never let them back in!
 
