(The New Yorker)   The Baby Boomers are trying to rebrand themselves as the cool "Dazed and Confused" generation. But they are getting older and staying the same age   (newyorker.com) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  
I like Linklater movies. TFA has a point, beyond a certain line it's pointless to quibble about generational experience (gasp, yes, Gen X '72) between arbitrary cut-offs.

I find Dazed and Confused especially amusing because Linklater gets a bunch of young Gen X actors, dresses them up in 70s clothes and has them larp Texan boomers in front of the camera. And it's farking hilarious. And hopeless. All right all right all right. It's a caricature of the end of the boomer era. And Texas (although I think it's supposed to be Austin, which is actually a deep blue California city. Fight me.)

This video is even more camp; these kids are Millennials dressed up as Boomers (kinda) driving around in a Charger  but acting as feral Gen X kids without a stop home to check in with parents (because they barely exist) before the kegger and it ain't the last day of school. It's awesome.
The Smashing Pumpkins - 1979 (Official Music Video)
Youtube 4aeETEoNfOg
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
That's a really long advertisement.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
More like Generation Jones

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Generation_Jones
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Yes, I liked the movie Dazed and Confused, however the people discussed in TFA still vote for Trump and DeSantis types so they can all get farked.
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Not going to bother reading TFA.  I'll just point out that there is definitely a difference between boomers who were old enough to get drafted and sent to fight in Vietnam, and boomers who were 10 years old when the Vietnam War officially ended in 1973.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
That was a great soundtrack!   Introduced me to some classics.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
43 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Linklater gets a bunch of young Gen X actors, dresses them up in 70s clothes and has them larp Texan boomers in front of the camera. And it's farking hilarious. And hopeless.


Roger Ebert agreed with you.

"This is a good film, but it would not cheer people up much at a high school reunion."
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
33 minutes ago  
Greenlit about 3 hours ago.  Go rage about your age down the main page.
 
argylez
25 minutes ago  
Ok boomer
 
ColleenSezWhuut
25 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Greenlit about 3 hours ago.  Go rage about your age down the main page.


Back in my day we greenlit everything and we liked it!
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
24 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
optimistic_cynic
23 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: More like Generation Jones

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Generation_Jones


And we're done here, they already have a name. They farked things up just like their older cohorts.
 
aoktrouble
22 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: More like Generation Jones

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Generation_Jones


THIS! I am Gen Jones... this is spot on.  Born in 1962
 
JRoo
21 minutes ago  
Dazed, confused, drunk, toxic, racist, and too selfish to be bothered to raise their children right.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
21 minutes ago  
The year you were born imbues you with unique and special attributes that impact your work, relationships, health, and well-being for the rest of your life.

This year is the year of the rabbit.
 
Picklehead
21 minutes ago  

Xanadone: Not going to bother reading TFA.  I'll just point out that there is definitely a difference between boomers who were old enough to get drafted and sent to fight in Vietnam, and boomers who were 10 years old when the Vietnam War officially ended in 1973.


And neither generation Boomers or Gen X want to claim us as part of their generation. I wish the term Generation Jones caught on.
 
jonas opines
21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
21 minutes ago  
If buying a house and having a family a of four by the time you were 26 was a common expectation back in your day, you might be a baby boomer.
 
Catsaregreen
20 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Yes, I liked the movie Dazed and Confused, however the people discussed in TFA still vote for Trump and DeSantis types so they can all get farked.


Please tell us where Trump and DeSantis touched you. It's OK.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
17 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: This video is even more camp; these kids are Millennials dressed up as Boomers (kinda)


No, they're dressed the way a certain group of people dressed in the mid-90s.  It wasn't entirely mainstream, but it was common.  I spent the 90s at resale shops.  Just yesterday I threw out my ironic church softball league T-shirt I picked up in 97 at Goodwill.  It became too threadbare to live.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
17 minutes ago  

aoktrouble: BunkyBrewman: More like Generation Jones

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Generation_Jones

THIS! I am Gen Jones... this is spot on.  Born in 1962


Whines about precious little snowflakes from later generations, demands their own special label for their own generation because getting lumped in with the boomers wasn't special enough...
 
Super Chronic
15 minutes ago  
The "Gen X" concept originated with a Time Magazine article about "twentysomethings" in 1990. My understanding for some time was that anyone who was "twentysomething" in 1990 qualified as Gen X. As someone born in 1970, I could maybe qualify, barely. It meant people born 1960-1970 in general. Somehow it was later redefined to include people born as late as 1980. Using the original meaning of people raised in the 80s, with I can see early 60s babies identifying as Gen X.

1958, though? Nah, you're a boomer.
 
menschenfresser
15 minutes ago  
Their new motto: "Never trust anyone under 80"
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
14 minutes ago  
I skimmed the article, and still gave it far more attention than it merited.
 
Glitchwerks
13 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Please tell us where Trump and DeSantis touched you. It's OK.


There's at least one million less Americans thanks to Trump and DeSantis.

However, most of the dead were probably Trump and DeSantis supporters, so maybe it evens out.
 
vilesithknight
13 minutes ago  

Xanadone: Not going to bother reading TFA.  I'll just point out that there is definitely a difference between boomers who were old enough to get drafted and sent to fight in Vietnam, and boomers who were 10 years old when the Vietnam War officially ended in 1973.


This. You can split the boomer generation in 1/2. The first 1/2 of the generation mimicked what they saw in the so-called greatest generation. Professionalism, stoic seriousness, bad music. The 2nd 1/2 discovered drugs and went all dazed and confused. But it hardly matters because now they are all compliant, corporate shills. There is a small handful of aging hippies running around, but lets face it, whenever you encounter one it usually causes comic relief.

But hey boomers, no need to get offended and blast my comment. I'm gen X and we're seriously no better. We invented rap music and hardcore metal and all we talked about is sticking it to the man, but now we're all compliant too. Millennials seems to be gong that route too. I don't know what it's going to take for a generation to break the cycle of rebellion followed by compliance.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
12 minutes ago  
Hey, is that Freedom Rock, maaan?
 
Claude Ballse
10 minutes ago  
Didn't care for the flick Dazed and Confused. It I get that some movies are just products of their time and have to be looked at in that light. Such as Birth of a Nation.But I just don't care for Boomer cinema like Dazed.I don't understand the hazing/bullying aspect. I made me hope for a school shooting to stop the abuses.

media.tenor.comView Full Size


Then there's crap like The Last Picture Show. It's supposed to be all moody with the boomers leaving towns and causing a slow death to small America. Yet all I saw were spoiled brats leaving behind affordable real estate.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
10 minutes ago  
Born in 49 ,for me the generation ended with the Vietnam conclusion and the yuppies trying to be the first ones who put labels on their milk containers in the shared house.
 
SomeAmerican
10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
9 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: AdmirableSnackbar: Yes, I liked the movie Dazed and Confused, however the people discussed in TFA still vote for Trump and DeSantis types so they can all get farked.

Please tell us where Trump and DeSantis touched you. It's OK.


What a moronic thing to say. All right wing snowflakes do is biotch and moan and complain about Biden, Obama, Hillary all day long, and the minute someone mentions Trump someone yells TDS! or posts moronic comments like this. FOH. If you don't wish to participate in an adult conversation than leave. Childish insults say more about you than him.
 
lizaardvark
8 minutes ago  
I was amazed when I heard that the Japanese consider your blood type as a major aspect of your personality! And the Chinese have horoscopes where a single sign covers everyone born in an entire year!

Crazy foreigners, right? ...yeah, I dunno. The U.S. media is always babbling about "generation n" where everyone over a span of decades apparently acts alike!

In short, there never has been any obsession with blood types, Chinese horoscopes, or "generation (name)". At least, not with the general public. It's self-congratulatory Mass Media Morons with their utterly meaningless generalizations again.

But, there are always some poor sucker who will believe anything they read. I mean, the next thing you know, some rabid fool is going to proclaim that black people are a hate group or something.
 
Begoggle
8 minutes ago  
It's linked like 10 down from this one.
It's the same damn link and the same source.
Come on.
 
yakmans_dad
7 minutes ago  

optimistic_cynic: BunkyBrewman: More like Generation Jones

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Generation_Jones

And we're done here, they already have a name. They farked things up just like their older cohorts.


Original Sin
 
Picklehead
5 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Catsaregreen: AdmirableSnackbar: Yes, I liked the movie Dazed and Confused, however the people discussed in TFA still vote for Trump and DeSantis types so they can all get farked.

Please tell us where Trump and DeSantis touched you. It's OK.

What a moronic thing to say. All right wing snowflakes do is biotch and moan and complain about Biden, Obama, Hillary all day long, and the minute someone mentions Trump someone yells TDS! or posts moronic comments like this. FOH. If you don't wish to participate in an adult conversation than leave. Childish insults say more about you than him.


I'm 65 and a libby lib, I don't live in an expensive house, I live in a subsidized apartment. Not all of us can be lumped in a category and neither can any generation.
 
yakmans_dad
4 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: If buying a house and having a family a of four by the time you were 26 was a common expectation back in your day, you might be a baby boomer.


a family of 10 by 35 and you might be Great
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
3 minutes ago  
I prefer the Get Off My Lawn Generation.
 
