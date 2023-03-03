 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Well, THAT escalated nowhere
24
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Macy's at Woodbridge Mall also has escalators that go to the now closed third floor.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People still go to malls?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You want me to pay for content from New Jersey? Well slap me in the ass with a rusty hypodermic needle!
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: You want me to pay for content from New Jersey? Well slap me in the ass with a rusty hypodermic needle!


One New Jersey special coming right up.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mangoose: People still go to malls?


To get our walks in on cold and rainy days.
 
Slypork
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The article went nowhere too.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There used to be an escalator like that at the Woolworth's by me (Yes, I'm old enough to remember Woolworth's).
They got rid of their second floor so they had an escalator to nowhere.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: You want me to pay for content from New Jersey? Well slap me in the ass with a rusty hypodermic needle!


All I saw was a snippet of Talking Heads lyrics. I can only assume it went downhill from there, literary-wise, so that's cool with me.
 
The Wack [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Feels like a metaphor at the aptly named mall
 
Jamesac68 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mangoose: People still go to malls?


It's weird, I live within an hour of a busy, functioning mall.  Every time I go there it feels like stepping back into the 90s.
 
TWX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The only surprise here is that the mall didn't wall it off like they wall-off disused storefronts, or build some sort of stairstepped cover upon which they could offer to display community art projects or something as a form of tax-writeoff claiming benefit to the local community.
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I kinda wanna tap dance on those steps but the problem is I neither have tap shoes nor any idea how to tap dance.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jamesac68: Mangoose: People still go to malls?

It's weird, I live within an hour of a busy, functioning mall.  Every time I go there it feels like stepping back into the 90s.


But I was told that malls closed only because of e-commerce, and my logic was flawed if there was any other reason.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It goes to the magical department, witches and wizards pass thru the ceiling.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Still better than the one they built in Springfield.
 
whatdafarkisthis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This mall has been anything but a "dream". It's constantly in the news with some kind of negative story.  A massive display helicopter fell in the water park just the other day.  I think it's safe to say that this place is cursed.
 
devine
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: You want me to pay for content from New Jersey? Well slap me in the ass with a rusty hypodermic needle!


These are the types of links I used to downvote, up until they started giving me a vacation for downvoting these types of links.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: Still better than the one they built in Springfield.


With GIFfy goodness:

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mangoose: People still go to malls?


Some malls have evolved. Some stores stick around. But, it's not all about the stores. There's entertainment: Car racing centers, video arcades, VR places, movies, etc. It's not necessarily about shopping. A mall by me just opened a small casino. It's probably going to revitalize that mall. Certainly more food places should open up. The casino currently only serve drinks and maybe small nibbles. We've gone twice and have left a little richer. So, it's been good to us. YMMV
 
tuxq
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
not sure people are going to get the joke
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jamesac68: Mangoose: People still go to malls?

It's weird, I live within an hour of a busy, functioning mall.  Every time I go there it feels like stepping back into the 90s.


Watching 80s and 90s sci fi movies, they thought the future was malls. Go watch any of the Arnie movies, they all take place in malls.

Seeing that I imagined the future would be malls. Now its the future and we hate malls.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 minute ago  

whatdafarkisthis: This mall has been anything but a "dream". It's constantly in the news with some kind of negative story.  A massive display helicopter fell in the water park just the other day.  I think it's safe to say that this place is cursed.


Not to mention the guy who got killed skiing.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ less than a minute ago  

whatdafarkisthis: This mall has been anything but a "dream". It's constantly in the news with some kind of negative story.  A massive display helicopter fell in the water park just the other day.  I think it's safe to say that this place is cursed.


Whenever I drive by there, I have to laugh. The look, the name. Irony? Or, is it all too real?
 
kb7rky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Rush - Subdivisions
Youtube EYYdQB0mkEU
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

