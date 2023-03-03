 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Come on, we've all seen Beverly Hills Cop. It's supposed to be a banana (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
12
    More: Silly, Domestic violence, Abuse, Crime, Court, Prosecutor, Causality, Property damage, Mr McMahon  
•       •       •

278 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2023 at 11:20 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda person does that is the kinda person what has no soul.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Meigh called the victim several times, saying 'I hope you like apples'

Her date?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
(And how do applies even fit in a tailpipe?)
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hot/Crazy scale.gif
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bananas? Apples?
Grow up, people!

th.bing.comView Full Size


(don't ask how I know)
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bostonguy: (And how do applies even fit in a tailpipe?)


They don't - you just push hard against the opening and the metal will just cut off some until you stop pushing. Like an oversized apple-corer
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bostonguy: (And how do applies even fit in a tailpipe?)


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Furious farmer stuffed Tinder date's car exhaust with apples after he dumped her

City folk just don't get it.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Tinder...the "free" version of PROSTITUTION.

Fark user imageView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So many warning signs, I mean, they were right there staring you in the face.

/ That's 150 pounds of crazy in a five pound bag
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.