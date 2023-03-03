 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Big Island Video News)   Oh, to be relaxing in warm, sunny, flooded, snowy, gusty Hawaii. Wait a second, I see a few miles of coastline that aren't under any advisories   (bigislandvideonews.com) divider line
5
    More: Scary, Volcano, Mauna Loa, Winter storm, Flood, Precipitation, Hawaii (island), Kīlauea, Snow  
•       •       •

105 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2023 at 3:30 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When it snows in Southern California, does it blizzard or is the snow mixed with a downpour of rain?

When it snows in Hawaii do they make SPAM sushi on a bed of snow?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's snowing in Hawaii, there was an avalanche in Palm Springs.

Meanwhile all we get in Delaware is ugly gray rain, all winter long.

I feel gypped.
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
F*ckin' Brady kids
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Kamehameha avenue, you say?
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The weather had been crap for a while.  I honestly feel bad for the tourists. Look forward to your Hawaii dream vacation and spend it sitting in your hotel room.  I'll bet you a plate lunch Hawaii rainfall totals for February are at least 50% above normal.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.