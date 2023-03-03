 Skip to content
(KSL Salt Lake City)   Modern chiropractors don't just adjust your spines, they also map your breasts, put electrodes down your pants, and plead guilty to making up those last couple things   (ksl.com) divider line
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Canuckistan >>> Murica, on this one. videre licet, podiatrists == quacks, chiropodists == scholars.

never fails to fascinate me, reading about the historical divide+progression between doctorbs and surgeons. ancient Greek schools of medicine, check it out.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
During a police interview, Erickson denied inappropriately touching patients, but admitted to having no training or education related to breast mapping and "stated that breast mapping was his own idea," the affidavit alleges.

The poor guy was just trying to advance the limits of medical science, sheesh.
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you pay for quackery and get bonus molestation.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'd be fine if it was D.D. Palmer's own idea first.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: During a police interview, Erickson denied inappropriately touching patients, but admitted to having no training or education related to breast mapping and "stated that breast mapping was his own idea," the affidavit alleges.

The poor guy was just trying to advance the limits of medical science, sheesh.


No education, huh?

I think someone needs to open a School of Breast Mapping and I think I might just have to do the dirty work and get that done.  I'll of course need some willing subjects to teach with, for science of course.

We use all-natural techniques here, so...just hands, mostly.  And faces, too...it really ties in with some of that late-1800s phrenology science. Yeah I'm going to teach how to feel the breast fields with one's face and also hands, so...you know, classical techniques.

And then I'll charge students a totally reasonable sum of, let's say...$50k a head? That's for a one-year program so that they can in fact get some education in this very valuable field.

I'd like to bring in volunteer models, interns...but for very representative live models, who I might also happen to know, I could probably supply a small retainer from school funds. Say, $100k or so would be completely reasonable.

Yes this could be...quite a contribution to humanity.  And the start of many other certificate programs as well.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Chiropractor Sketch
Youtube lJaL-byNl6g
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tintar: Canuckistan >>> Murica, on this one. videre licet, podiatrists == quacks, chiropodists == scholars.

never fails to fascinate me, reading about the historical divide+progression between doctorbs and surgeons. ancient Greek schools of medicine, check it out.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
chiros have it tough enough being accepted as legitimate. this jackass did the whole group a dis service.
 
