(NBC Montana)   When a bride dies at the altar, her sister has to have that "next bride up" mentality so the groom doesn't go home empty-handed   (nbcmontana.com) divider line
12
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And they say that romance is dead.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This shotgun won't unload itself.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
One pair of arms is like another
I don't know why or who's to blame,
I'll go with you or with your brother
It's all the same, it's all the same.


Dollars to donuts this had everything to do with the bride's family not wanting to " Waste" a dowry

And even odds the older sister was poisoned by the groom's family for the opposite reason
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have a friend who had an arranged marriage in India. She'd met the guy twice before the wedding. The wedding itself was about a week long. I can see why they might want to keep going as they'd already laid out a fortune and If it was a union of families, they still want that deal. Heartless, but the younger sister wasn't going to have any choice in who she married anyway.
 
AnotherAussiefarker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If it turns out the little sister poisoned her older sister to wed the guy because they were cheating on her, it wouldn't surprise me one bit.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I knew this would be India. Their marriage contracts are like the middle ages.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
An, India. Where arrangements have backups. It's actually questionable if romantic marriage has any better results.
 
PunGent
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ace in your face: I knew this would be India. Their marriage contracts are like the middle ages.


Unfortunately, we here in "10 year old girls should be forced to give birth" land can't look down on them...
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

PunGent: ace in your face: I knew this would be India. Their marriage contracts are like the middle ages.

Unfortunately, we here in "10 year old girls should be forced to give birth" land can't look down on them...


Kinda... I look down on the people who think that too.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: An, India. Where arrangements have backups. It's actually questionable if romantic marriage has any better results.


It's amazing how worry over dishonoring your family and being becoming a social pariah or victim of violence can keep a marriage together!
 
emtwo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Their marriage contracts are like the middle ages.


All marriage contracts are.

I mean yeah, we've modernized ours a little bit, but that's just slapping lipstick on a pig. There's only so much you can do with an institution that began as selling your prepubescent daughter into sexual bondage in exchange for sharecropping rights and a fine chestnut mare.
 
emtwo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: This shotgun won't unload itself.


If it's a shotgun wedding and the bride dies, then yeah, that shotgun has actually unloaded itself.
 
