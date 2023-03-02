 Skip to content
Zoom call with Federal Reserve governor is bombed by porn images, steeply rising interest rates
    Federal Bureau of Investigation, Videoconferencing, United States, Federal Reserve System, virtual event, Executive director  
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Microphones and video were not muted by the organizer upon joining.

So you're an idiot and an asshole took advantage of that fact?

Next time, try not to be an idiot when you have the tools in place to not to be made the fool.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
assets.bwbx.ioView Full Size

There's your problem.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Microphones and video were not muted by the organizer upon joining.

So you're an idiot and an asshole took advantage of that fact?

Next time, try not to be an idiot when you have the tools in place to not to be made the fool.


Call from the shower like civilized people
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Don't worry.  Your bankng records are all safe.  Behind the guarantees is the FDIC are solid credit default swaps which will never fail.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They would have clicked on settings but there was no CS major around and they didn't want to void the computer's warranty.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nice headline!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Detailed instructions on butt stuff without lube?

I mean, it IS on-topic, right?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Detailed instructions on butt stuff without lube?

I mean, it IS on-topic, right?


Missy people I know usually they aroused and then have on camera sex during a Fed meeting.  This could be a simple case of someone accidentally hitting the wrong button on the app.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Another Government Employee: Detailed instructions on butt stuff without lube?

I mean, it IS on-topic, right?

Missy people I know usually they aroused and then have on camera sex during a Fed meeting.  This could be a simple case of someone accidentally hitting the wrong button on the app.


You ok?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

blatz514: BitwiseShift: Another Government Employee: Detailed instructions on butt stuff without lube?

I mean, it IS on-topic, right?

Missy people I know usually they aroused and then have on camera sex during a Fed meeting.  This could be a simple case of someone accidentally hitting the wrong button on the app.

You ok?


Obviously typing with one hand - no kink shaming
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Think that's funny?  Prime interest rate - 20%!" - Waller
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm gonna need to see some of this "porn" before I make any judgements here.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As god is my witness, I thought porn images could fly
 
boingeeboingee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Zoom use "mushroomed"?

Ya don't say.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah, but like what kindof porn.  I'm going to have to federally reserve judgment until I know whether we're dealing with high quality artistic stuff (including the ones that use the low production value aesthetic) or not.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sephjnr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Damnit Tifa
 
