(Some Guy)   New footage shows that Russia's "flying tank" isn't doing much better in Ukraine than the regular kind of Russian tank   (19fortyfive.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2023 at 8:30 PM



22 Comments     (+0 »)
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was always meant to be a cheap (and disposable) close-support aircraft...
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strangely slow and low flying aircraft don't do so well when the countryside has been sprinkled with shoulder fired anti-aircraft missiles.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frogfoot is roughly equivalent to the Warthog, except is more of a bomb truck than a rotary cannon with a plane built around it. If we give the Ukrainian air force some A-10s, they should be able to do some damage on tanks and close air support, with proper air support for the flying tanks
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pride goeth before a fail.   -- Шекспир
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: Strangely slow and low flying aircraft don't do so well when the countryside has been sprinkled with shoulder fired anti-aircraft missiles.


Were you shocked? I was shocked.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? That aircraft rips, in the right hands. Frogfoot is awesome.

This site seemed to LOVE it when it was a Ukrainian flying it. Are we going to shiat on Fulcrums now?

Oof.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: Strangely slow and low flying aircraft don't do so well when the countryside has been sprinkled with shoulder fired anti-aircraft missiles.


That may be true, but be careful never to utter those words in an A-10 thread...
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Frogfoot is roughly equivalent to the Warthog, except is more of a bomb truck than a rotary cannon with a plane built around it. If we give the Ukrainian air force some A-10s, they should be able to do some damage on tanks and close air support, with proper air support for the flying tanks


The 30mnm cannon on the frogfoot (right) isn't that much less powerful than the one on the A-10.  But both of those planes are sitting ducks on the modern battlefield and work best using standoff weapons that the Russians are apparently out of.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what you're talking about.  Russian tanks fly just fine.

nypost.comView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: What? That aircraft rips, in the right hands. Frogfoot is awesome.

This site seemed to LOVE it when it was a Ukrainian flying it. Are we going to shiat on Fulcrums now?

Oof.


Depend on who's flying it.

Duh.
 
jlee4677 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin has shown the once feared Russian military is a joke, no wonder Trump loves this guy, Putin is the poster child for incompetence and corruption.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: ColleenSezWhuut: Strangely slow and low flying aircraft don't do so well when the countryside has been sprinkled with shoulder fired anti-aircraft missiles.

That may be true, but be careful never to utter those words in an A-10 thread...


Utter all you like - Warthogs are not made to fly in a high missile threat environment - they're for sending in for CAS once you have the airspace cleared of nasties more or less.  They're damn useful aircraft when used intelligently in their designed role.  Trying to play dodge the missile is not their designed role

/they'd also be quite useless in Ukraine right now because they need specialized pilots, maintenance trains, and mechanics
//and that's not something you can teach/set up in 10 minutes
///you'd need a good amount of lead-in, build, and training time for anyone but us or countries we've already trained on them/provided maintenance/etc. to
////sure Ukraine has people that could get them off the ground, and get them from A-B - but it's a long ways between that and effective combat flying/wartime maintenance and support
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
was there a website buried in there somewhere?
 
RatBomb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just don't let them get their hands on our Hover Tank...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Pride goeth before a fail.   -- Шекспир


You can't hide a fire under your coat.   -- Solzhenitsyn
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Speaking of those SU-25s shot down in Georgia, they thought they were going into territory incapable of air defense.  They were wrong.  This article is a fascinating read, if it lets you past the paywall (it did for me), about Putin's long memory and reach.

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/03/31/world/europe/russian-assassinations-putin-ukraine.html
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
fly.historicwings.comView Full Size

Flying tanks? Been there, done that.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Flying tanks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is it just me, or, despite the fact that there are numerous references to cell phone video of the downed Frogfoot, there is no actual link to cell phone video of the downed Frogfoot anywhere in that article?
 
grossmont
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: Is it just me, or, despite the fact that there are numerous references to cell phone video of the downed Frogfoot, there is no actual link to cell phone video of the downed Frogfoot anywhere in that article?


It's all the way at the bottom:

https://t.co/ZbXopBUeD9
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
All of their aircraft look like flying tanks, like they were designed by a blacksmith in the 50s.
 
