(Click On Detroit)   Dumb people are worried about an imaginary threat. We're going to have to narrow that down a bit   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
    Stupid  
15 Comments
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
NIMBY
 
Pextor
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
and concerns about the health effects are increasing

Concerns are up 78%!
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The problem is cell towers emit low-energy radiation, and experts say a developing child's brain is vulnerable to electromagnetic radiation, and concerns about the health effects are increasing. Caution around the exposures is recommended until the health impacts are more clear.

Oh ffs, this shiat again.  Scientists can't even agree if there's any risk of harm from exposure to high frequency EMFs, but even those that do think it can be harmful don't think cell phone towers emit enough radiation to cause any harm.  You're not getting any more radiation from a cell tower than you are from your cell phones or tablets or just about any other electronic device.

Now, the high voltage thing is a legitimate concern.  Just focus on addressing that and leave the pseudo science at the door.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: and leave the pseudo science at the door.


But muh frist-amendment freedumbs!!!
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: and concerns about the health effects are increasing

Concerns are up 78%!


And what with the Prayer shortage, this can only mean doom.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The lead paint in the kid's room and school doesn't make a good Friday shield?

I've had my head near antennas and started feeling like "I shouldn't be here" but they were not the sort of antennas you stray across while walking the pet.

/damn I just realized how wrong that statement is regarding two people I know.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm still giving anyone within a 100 km radius of Flint a little extra leeway when they get paranoid about local government endangering their kids to make a few bucks.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

Parents when they try to pick up their kids from this school.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm wondering how many of these morans got vaxx against CoVid.

/yeah I went there
//no I didn't read the article
///ႵႬԻεε
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: I'm still giving anyone within a 100 km radius of Flint a little extra leeway when they get paranoid about local government endangering their kids to make a few bucks.


Totally unrelated and not a reason to accept pure derp
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I don't know, it seems like the tower might be help block harmful radiation from the sun.

/school gets creative income supplementing tax-based-funding
 
Russ1642
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So the public is uneducated, which isn't going to change, and wary of cell towers, which isn't going to change. I know, let's put our cell tower at an elementary school! Great idea boss. Nobody gives a shiat about those.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Tell them that churches have been leasing their steeples to mobile companiesfor over a decade now. It's how god reaches out and touches someone.
 
