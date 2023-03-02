 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   Most gnarly shredders know better than to spring ski Tuckerman's Ravine. This video of a boarder riding an avalanche into the rocks should explain why, dude   (wcax.com) divider line
4
    More: Scary, Avalanche, Snow, Associated Press, Copyright, Backcountry skiing, White Mountain National Forest, Mount Washington (New Hampshire), White Mountains (New Hampshire)  
•       •       •

478 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2023 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fairness, Subby, tfa says the avalanche was triggered by the skier
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YOLO indeed
 
stevecore
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Thanks a lot dorky skier.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Its not spring in Tuckermans until about May.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.