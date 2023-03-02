 Skip to content
(The New Yorker)   Ok, confuser   (newyorker.com) divider line
13
    More: Unlikely, Film, High school, Matthew McConaughey, Judd Apatow, Baby boomers, The Criterion Collection, Adolescence, Martin Luther King, Jr.  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Took my 15 or 16 year old girlfriend at the time to see aerosmith and zz top.
There were people farking on blankets, a wall of guys lined up peeing outside the bathrooms and genetal mayhem.

Got her home by 10.
She got an eyefull.

It was the 70s.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Generation Jones. I grew up a latchkey kid and arrived at the sexual revolution 200 milliseconds after herpes hiat the Billboard Top 40. I was taught how to use a slide rule in middle school to prepare for high school, and the next year in high school they said "never mind."
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So if they did a movie like that now, it would be about the 2000s. Can't think of anything to get nostalgic about there.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
all I heard when I read that article was waaaahh
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: So if they did a movie like that now, it would be about the 2000s. Can't think of anything to get nostalgic about there.


I barely remember when I was when heat legend dies.  I was sat at home drinking brain fluid.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

433: I barely remember when I was when heat legend dies.  I was sat at home drinking brain fluid.


Heath Ledger?  When you were?

Are you currently sat at home drinking brain fluid?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: [Fark user image 462x638]


PTSD is real man.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I thought they already called them second generation boomers?
 
Cythraul
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ulgh.  I am so tired of generational bullshiat.  It's all a bunch of 'I want to blame these people' or 'My age group is better than yours' horse shiat.

And I don't want to hear any of your crap of you disagree.  You're a tool.  Fark off.
 
Azz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Ulgh.  I am so tired of generational bullshiat.  It's all a bunch of 'I want to blame these people' or 'My age group is better than yours' horse shiat.

And I don't want to hear any of your crap of you disagree.  You're a tool.  Fark off.


You're a tool too 😘
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Ulgh.  I am so tired of generational bullshiat.  It's all a bunch of 'I want to blame these people' or 'My age group is better than yours' horse shiat.

And I don't want to hear any of your crap of you disagree.  You're a tool.  Fark off.


Tell me about it.
I'm born right on the dividing line between Boomers and Gen X. I do not feel at home in either camp. It's a whole load of horseshiat.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Different people have different perspectives.  My mind asplode!

/no meat here
//or potatoes
///or potatos
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.