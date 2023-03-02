 Skip to content
(Canton Repository) South Carolina lawyer found guilty of Murdaugh
64
    More: News  
•       •       •

64 Comments
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FRY HIM NOW FRY HIM NOW!!!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Goodbye Murdaugh

Goodbye Fadaugh
 
foo monkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Should have registered him as a lethal weapon...
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sentencing tomorrow. This definitely isn't like the Federal calendar where he'd be out on bail for another six months first.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The jury was out for 3 f*cking hours.  Holy schitt.  That has to be some kind of record in a murder trial.

I'm pleasantly surprised by this.
 
theotherlondon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: FRY HIM NOW FRY HIM NOW!!!


I so agree.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Sentencing tomorrow. This definitely isn't like the Federal calendar where he'd be out on bail for another six months first.


Hopefully the execution is Saturday.
 
6nome
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Now I can stop hearing about this shiatshow.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This photo of him committing the murder is what convinced the jury.
writeups.orgView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AeAe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That son of a biatch. Execute him.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: The jury was out for 3 f*cking hours.  Holy schitt.  That has to be some kind of record in a murder trial.

I'm pleasantly surprised by this.


Takes that long to fill out the forms.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: The jury was out for 3 f*cking hours.  Holy schitt.  That has to be some kind of record in a murder trial.

I'm pleasantly surprised by this.


They probably even stalled a bit, just for optics.
 
Lunkquill [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Does South Carolina have a death penalty?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"We outta eggs"   
"so.. guilty?"  
"
 
Bag of Hammers
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lunkquill: Does South Carolina have a death penalty?


Yes, but he's a nice white man so I'm guessing life in jail instead.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: The jury was out for 3 f*cking hours.  Holy schitt.  That has to be some kind of record in a murder trial.

I'm pleasantly surprised by this.


Betting they don't get to order a meal until 2 hours in then it had to be delivered and eaten. So after electing a foreperson they were done in less than 30 minutes voting and the rest of time was filling out forms and eating
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lunkquill: Does South Carolina have a death penalty?


Was that a joke?  Yes.  Yes, they do.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dude's a real piece of shiat.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I just watched the Netflix series on the Murdaugh family and I think he thought he'd get away with it because they got away with it before.
 
darinwil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm sure it's just me, but all images including avatars that are not just the Fark "F" are not showing in this thread specifically
 
cookiedough
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And all the corruption surrounding  his sons' murdering ways?
 
MULIDO
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't give up.  I can give you some advice.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This guy was a piece of shiat for so many other reasons leading up to the death of his wife and son.

Embezzlement, covering up his kid's involvement in the death of a girl because the kid was drunk...

Couldn't have happened to a nicer guy.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


he killed that housekeeper too.
 
tell the truth
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lunkquill: Does South Carolina have a death penalty?


That is a good question. Someone should come up with an invention where you could type those very words and get an answer immediately. Until then I guess you will have to take a trip to the library and look up the answer.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Murdaugh most foul.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: The jury was out for 3 f*cking hours.  Holy schitt.  That has to be some kind of record in a murder trial.

I'm pleasantly surprised by this.


the implausible shotgun angle defense rebuttal demonstration iced it
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: The jury was out for 3 f*cking hours.  Holy schitt.  That has to be some kind of record in a murder trial.

I'm pleasantly surprised by this.


I'm just surprised he had no good ol' boy intimidation power left. Or maybe he does, and the truth is so farked up that this is the coverup story.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Benevolent Misanthrope: The jury was out for 3 f*cking hours.  Holy schitt.  That has to be some kind of record in a murder trial.

I'm pleasantly surprised by this.

Takes that long to fill out the forms.


In between Lunches...
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Lunkquill: Does South Carolina have a death penalty?

Was that a joke?  Yes.  Yes, they do.


That said, the Prosecution is seeking life in prison, not the death penalty.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Benevolent Misanthrope: The jury was out for 3 f*cking hours.  Holy schitt.  That has to be some kind of record in a murder trial.

I'm pleasantly surprised by this.

Betting they don't get to order a meal until 2 hours in then it had to be delivered and eaten. So after electing a foreperson they were done in less than 30 minutes voting and the rest of time was filling out forms and eating


I'd bet they had a vote five minutes in and it was all done and dusted and then everything you said happened.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Can I pull the switch?
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hey Modmins - any reason the pics/links people post aren't showing up in my feed? I haven't had this issue before today.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mojojoeo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Benevolent Misanthrope: The jury was out for 3 f*cking hours.  Holy schitt.  That has to be some kind of record in a murder trial.

I'm pleasantly surprised by this.

the implausible shotgun angle defense rebuttal demonstration iced it


catch me up?
 
KingKauff
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Benevolent Misanthrope: The jury was out for 3 f*cking hours.  Holy schitt.  That has to be some kind of record in a murder trial.

I'm pleasantly surprised by this.

Betting they don't get to order a meal until 2 hours in then it had to be delivered and eaten. So after electing a foreperson they were done in less than 30 minutes voting and the rest of time was filling out forms and eating


Don't forget restroom breaks.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I thought he'd walk. I'm never right about this stuff.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't get the impression any cares if he did it. I don't have an opinion. I'm still trying to figure out why this is news.  Was his wife hot? Was the child very young?
Seems like people just dislike him.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Benevolent Misanthrope: The jury was out for 3 f*cking hours.  Holy schitt.  That has to be some kind of record in a murder trial.

I'm pleasantly surprised by this.

I'm just surprised he had no good ol' boy intimidation power left. Or maybe he does, and the truth is so farked up that this is the coverup story.


At times, once the seal has been broken and the Good Ol' Boy is weak enough to be arrested, it all comes tumbling down.  This dude was already in so damn much hot water that it all just came crashing in on him all at once.  And once you kill your own family... well, no one is going to put up with that.  That's what used to be called a "missing persons" case.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Benevolent Misanthrope: The jury was out for 3 f*cking hours.  Holy schitt.  That has to be some kind of record in a murder trial.

I'm pleasantly surprised by this.

the implausible shotgun angle defense rebuttal demonstration iced it


I think the lying to the police about not being at the scene of the crime may also have strongly influenced the jury.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I don't get the impression any cares if he did it. I don't have an opinion. I'm still trying to figure out why this is news.  Was his wife hot? Was the child very young?
Seems like people just dislike him.


It's compelling because it's one of the few times that a Southern white dude from a powerful family that has intimidated and ruled everyone in the county for generations finally was held to account.  It doesn't happen often. Everyone has resented them for decades.  I don't think it's even about the murder - it's about watching this guy get what's been coming to the f*cking Murdaugh family for generations.

Not to mention the hilarious Foghorn Leghorn appeal of the courtroom feed.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: I thought he'd walk. I'm never right about this stuff.


*also applies to Greg Abbott*
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: The jury was out for 3 f*cking hours.  Holy schitt.  That has to be some kind of record in a murder trial.

I'm pleasantly surprised by this.


Im so pleased.

SO MANY people were going in about hung jury.  Did they hear that guy on the stand?

Ugh.  That guy is despicable.
 
phedex
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: I thought he'd walk. I'm never right about this stuff.


I seriously did too.  I expected the good ol' boys network, the bumbling police and the crime scene that they were so careless about, as well as the two weapons to be the reasonable doubt.

That being said, I sure felt like he was guilty just based on his bizarre body language, his emotions only when required, and the technology evidence was quite damning; the phones, the on-star data.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

shastacola: I just watched the Netflix series on the Murdaugh family and I think he thought he'd get away with it because they got away with it before.


He absolutely thought he'd get away with it.  Even on the stand he thought he could talk his way out of it.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: Should have registered him as a lethal weapon...


Overheard that he was getting too old for this shiat.
 
