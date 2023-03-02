 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Old and unsolved problem: service workers can't afford to live in the urban counties where their services are most needed. New escalation: teachers can't either   (theguardian.com) divider line
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
New? San Francisco just broke ground on affordable housing for teachers in 2022, a project 20 years in the making.
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Misch: New? San Francisco just broke ground on affordable housing for teachers in 2022, a project 20 years in the making.


This is fine.
 
cefm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why?  Put the services out of town and make the rich douchebags pay to access them.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Landlords need to give discounts to bachelors.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
soon

fxguide.comView Full Size
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Misch: New? San Francisco just broke ground on affordable housing for teachers in 2022, a project 20 years in the making.


Holy shiat, San Francisco allowed a thing to be built?
 
Watubi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's not a housing problem, it's income disparity.  Tech giants use contract workers for support services (cafeterias, janitors, etc) and don't share the wealth.  In the past, a janitor at IBM would live next to an engineer and, while the engineer would make significantly more, the janitor still got full benefits and a pension to last the rest of their life.  Today, techies get huge stock options and overbid properties thus inflating property values
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: Misch: New? San Francisco just broke ground on affordable housing for teachers in 2022, a project 20 years in the making.

Holy shiat, San Francisco allowed a thing to be built?


Yep, and it probably isn't leaning over, yet.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Have they considered hooking?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Have they considered hooking?


I have, but my guess is I would end up being the one paying.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The System is falling ghostemane
Youtube S9Bw3EuLiaI
 
foo monkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Schools can start by reimbursing teachers for their side-arms and body armor. It's ridiculous to pay out-of-pocket for that.
 
