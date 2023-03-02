 Skip to content
(WPXI.com)   "Ollie Ollie in free" or "Ally ally allsinfree"? Either way, this hide and seek lady was champ for 30 years   (wpxi.com) divider line
16
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"All the, all the outs in free", perhaps?
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I learned "Ollie ollie oxen free". Much later in life I learned that my Father said "Oliie in free", this abbreviated form disgusts me... as do the bastardizations.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Alle, alle auch sind frei
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I suspect the original is "All ye, all ye out are in free" after someone's been caught out.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: I learned "Ollie ollie oxen free". Much later in life I learned that my Father said "Oliie in free", this abbreviated form disgusts me... as do the bastardizations.


That's what I learned, except with three frees.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How was your marriage?

I left and went to Puerto Rico and never even called him in 30 years.

Ouch.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Alle, alle auch sind frei


this is correct
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: Metastatic Capricorn: Alle, alle auch sind frei

this is correct


How I learned it.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: I learned "Ollie ollie oxen free". Much later in life I learned that my Father said "Oliie in free", this abbreviated form disgusts me... as do the bastardizations.


If there aren't oxen involved, it's wrong :)
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"All, all also are free"?
 
Iggie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Off on a tangent here, but as a kid I always heard Abba's "Take A Chance On Me" like this:


If you change your mind
I'm the first in line
Ollie Oxen free
Take a chance on me.

The original lyrics were, of course:

If you change you mind
I'm the first in line
Honey, I'm still free
Take a chance on me.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Alle, alle auch sind frei


This. And yet...

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We always knew it as Biden Ghost Sikh.

</onion belt>
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She's looking mighty rough.  Are they sure they want her back?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
apple, peaches, pumpkin pie
whose not ready holler I
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oxen free. And fabulous

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
