(The Daily Beast)   Florida man killed by brain-eating amoeba probably got it from tap water or merely living in Florida   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
32
•       •       •

32 Comments     (+0 »)
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
they should start importing that fancy Michigan riviera water!
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's believed he contracted the illness from doing a sinus rinse,

You're supposed to use distilled water for that shiat.
 
Quasar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Surprised the amoeba hadn't starved before then.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Brains are overrated, but underrepresented, in Florida.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Florida, the Australia of North America.
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean how would they know?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: It's believed he contracted the illness from doing a sinus rinse,

You're supposed to use distilled water for that shiat.


Or not use well water.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
It's believed he contracted the illness from doing a sinus rinse, and health officials said infections like this do not come from simply drinking tap water. "You basically have to forcefully push water through your nose in order to contract this, it's a very oddly specific way to catch it," Florida Department of Health spokesperson Jae Williams told the Daily Beast. "The general public is not in any danger of being infected."

While on the one hand yes, that bad boy only farks you up if it goes up your nose... it's pretty goddamned blithe to say the public isn't in any danger of being infected if it's contaminating the goddamned tap and maybe you should do something about that.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have just jumped in a chlorinated pool and let the water go up his nose.  Those Neti pots are a death trap.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: aleister_greynight: It's believed he contracted the illness from doing a sinus rinse,

You're supposed to use distilled water for that shiat.

Or not use well water.


Or live in a cooler climate.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA:
It's believed he contracted the illness from doing a sinus rinse, and health officials said infections like this do not come from simply drinking tap water. "You basically have to forcefully push water through your nose in order to contract this, it's a very oddly specific way to catch it," Florida Department of Health spokesperson Jae Williams told the Daily Beast. "The general public is not in any danger of being infected."

While on the one hand yes, that bad boy only farks you up if it goes up your nose... it's pretty goddamned blithe to say the public isn't in any danger of being infected if it's contaminating the goddamned tap and maybe you should do something about that.


This. Those home nasal lavage machines are common and cheap, and they are peddling them on television.
That means that lots of complete morons will have them soon. So this may be a problem in future.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised a Floridiot actually had a brain. I would have thought the little Amoeba's would have simply starved to death.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA:
It's believed he contracted the illness from doing a sinus rinse, and health officials said infections like this do not come from simply drinking tap water. "You basically have to forcefully push water through your nose in order to contract this, it's a very oddly specific way to catch it," Florida Department of Health spokesperson Jae Williams told the Daily Beast. "The general public is not in any danger of being infected."

While on the one hand yes, that bad boy only farks you up if it goes up your nose... it's pretty goddamned blithe to say the public isn't in any danger of being infected if it's contaminating the goddamned tap and maybe you should do something about that.


It's florida, and it's a brain eating amoeba. The general public is not at any great risk.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can't afford the 75 cents for a jug of purified water, at least boil your tap water before doing a sinus flush.

/If you do boil it, be sure to let it cool before shooting it up in your snot box.
//Some people need to be told that.
///Except the guy in the story--he won't need to worry about it anymore.
 
Befuddled
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Do the neti pots include any warnings that potable water is not sterile, that potable should be boiled or oodles of salt added to it to make it safe? If not, they should.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
2 water systems in town, and they won't even say which one.
the odds are it is the county system.
i have stopped drinking the water here, even though i know i don't have to.
and i will NEVER stick water up my nose.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've made it 56 years without flushing my sinuses out with water. I think I'll keep that streak going.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Never put tap water up your nose

Never put tap water up your nose

Never put tap water up your nose

Always put tap water up your nose

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Befuddled: Do the neti pots include any warnings that potable water is not sterile, that potable should be boiled or oodles of salt added to it to make it safe? If not, they should.


Yes, they sell bottles of $terile $aline if you just want to ram it up your nose
 
scanman61
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: It's believed he contracted the illness from doing a sinus rinse,

You're supposed to use distilled water for that shiat.


Yeah, had to really put my foot down when my girlfriend got a neti pot thingamajig....NO TAP WATER

She was giving me a "whatever" look until I sent her about a dozen of these stories.
 
scanman61
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Befuddled: Do the neti pots include any warnings that potable water is not sterile, that potable should be boiled or oodles of salt added to it to make it safe? If not, they should.


Yes, they do.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The only known effect of amoeba exposure is this brain eating syndrome. Perhaps it has other vectors of attack that simply take too long to notice for a causal link to be established? We should stick with bourbon just to be on the safe side.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They have medication for that now.  Apparently his medical team did not care.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This happened to me. I lost the part of my brain that allows me to continue to pretend to be interested in romcoms after I have been with a woman for five months.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: They have medication for that now.  Apparently his medical team did not care.


The blood-brain barrier makes drug delivery difficult, and the spinal fluid flows from the brain on down, making delivery from a spinal tap less effective.

CDC article: most infected people die
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wait, I thought having a brain eating amoeba was how you got elected into the Florida government.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: backhand.slap.of.reason: They have medication for that now.  Apparently his medical team did not care.

The blood-brain barrier makes drug delivery difficult, and the spinal fluid flows from the brain on down, making delivery from a spinal tap less effective.

CDC article: most infected people die


Gravity boots, centrifuge and medication bonded with lead for mass. I give this idea to the world for free.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Brain eating amoeba in Florida. Could have gone with Unlikely tag.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: It's believed he contracted the illness from doing a sinus rinse,

You're supposed to use distilled water for that shiat.


i have heard many commercials for the device you buy in a pharmacy to rinse your nostrils. they should include the distilled water tip in their ads.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Florida is a swampy ass, humid, hellhole.

/Parents lived there for a decade
/ MIL lives there now.
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My sinuses have a natural way to flush themselves... It is a perfectly natural substance called snot. It has worked well for me for 63 years and counting.
 
