(SFGate)   Construction set to begin on what is probably the only viable high speed rail route in the US   (sfgate.com) divider line
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
hunh, my first guess would have been Hoboken/Manhattan. I mean, it's short enough yet takes for farking ever.u
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was gonna say Miami to Orlando might be viable for tourism, but I think when it eventually opens it's going to be no faster than just driving
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: I was gonna say Miami to Orlando might be viable for tourism, but I think when it eventually opens it's going to be no faster than just driving


if diznee got their claws/tentacles in it, I have to admit that could result in something halfway legendary.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm flying to Japan this year on a guided tour. I am really looking forward to riding in bullet trains to get to the various cities on our itinerary. Too bad we cannot have such nice things here in America.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The routes running through Florida are probably viable, as well as the possible routes in Texas.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Your doge wants hyperloop.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh no, Lake Mead.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
America: Prioritizing what's really important.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
At least until the water goes away.

But Dubai exists, so maybe a restort town for international millionaires can take that train as they haul in $50 Culligan water jugs.

Do international millionaires take the train?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
All aboard for  Victor Valley, Hesperia, Apple Valley and Rancho CU-ca-monga!
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Isn't Rancho Cucamonga west of San Bernardino, where this thing is supposed to start?  How does that work?
 
drewogatory
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I mean, they're going to need to make this thing hose out at the very least. It's going to smell like a stadium restroom.
 
Fissile
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This will be outlawed as soon as the GQP regains control of congress.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"The $10 billion investment is set to create 35,000 jobs during construction"

I absolutely love the way that politicians and pitchmen measure "construction jobs"

/construction estimator
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: At least until the water goes away.

But Dubai exists, so maybe a restort town for international millionaires can take that train as they haul in $50 Culligan water jugs.

Do international millionaires take the train?


Aside from the amount of money Las Vegas generates, Lake Mead is the favored choice for water storage. Not just due to recycling, but because Lake Powell is essentially useless for storage since it leaks like a sieve due to its porous rock and earth profile. Thus the solution Arizona agriculture is opposed to: draining Powell to store Colorado water in Mead and smaller reservoirs in the upper basin.

Vegas will be one of the last places to run out of water.
 
assjuice
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wow, what a shiathole of bums, piss and vomit these trains will be. Add in the filthy Depends of the slot-playing boomers and these trains will be the perfect hybrid of Amtrak train and Carnival cruise ship.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
High speed rail isn't "viable" in this country because people pay a lot of money and put up a lot of fuss to make sure that it never happens.

We are not a first world country. First world countries have comprehensive, fast rail systems.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Vegas will be one of the last places to run out of water.


Just wait until CO gets sick of everyone's shiat and diverts our river across to the Eastern Slope.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pershing123: Isn't Rancho Cucamonga west of San Bernardino, where this thing is supposed to start?  How does that work?


Yeah, I don't think the SFGate writer bothered to check a map, or research this further.

That said, Brightline does plan to go as far west as Rancho Cucamonga.

https://la.urbanize.city/post/environmental-review-starts-brightline-wests-rancho-cucamonga-extension
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This has debacle written all over it.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FWIW, the US railway with the most deaths per mile bought out a pre-existing project and decided to save a few bucks by changing a full dual-track railway to a single track with passing sidings. What could possibly go wrong?
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Good idea to have high-speed rail to transfer NFL teams from SoCal to Vegas.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I know this is totally related to the thread, but I've been thinking about taking the Amtrak Zephyr train from Emeryville CA to Denver CO. Has anyone done this?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I was gonna say Miami to Orlando might be viable for tourism, but I think when it eventually opens it's going to be no faster than just driving


Every time that train in Florida kills another motorist/pedestrian (and it happens FREQUENTLY), they have to stop and investigate. Makes the train run late.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: At least until the water goes away.


Las Vegas will effectively never run out of water.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: But Dubai exists


Dubai invested in desalinization, so they have infinite water from the oceans.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Lake Powell is essentially useless for storage since it leaks like a sieve due to its porous rock and earth profile


Nah, Powell eventually "fills up" to where the leakage tapers off. Then, when the lake level lowers, that leakage comes back into the reservoir.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: railway with the most deaths per mile


And literally zero of those deaths are the fault of the railway. That's 100% on the pedestrians and drivers who want to FAFO.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Pershing123: Isn't Rancho Cucamonga west of San Bernardino, where this thing is supposed to start?  How does that work?

Yeah, I don't think the SFGate writer bothered to check a map, or research this further.

That said, Brightline does plan to go as far west as Rancho Cucamonga.

https://la.urbanize.city/post/environmental-review-starts-brightline-wests-rancho-cucamonga-extension


Also, I guess the author might have neglected to type the word 'County' after 'San Bernardino', which would've made it a correct statement. The train won't actually go to the city of San Bernardino.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brightline_West
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: I know this is totally related to the thread, but I've been thinking about taking the Amtrak Zephyr train from Emeryville CA to Denver CO. Has anyone done this?


It's the most stunningly beautiful route that Amtrak runs. Worth the trip if you have the desire and time.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
MIAMI-DC-NYC?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Public transportation is not a profit center for the government but a service it provides to its citizens.
This service creates opportunities and benefits not only those who directly use it but also the people around them and through them society.
But that's socialism or something.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"The company said its trains will cut down the more than 40 million one-way trips to Las Vegas each year by car or bus."

Where does Vegas put all these cars and busses? More important, what happens to the people?
 
PunGent
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tintar: Gubbo: I was gonna say Miami to Orlando might be viable for tourism, but I think when it eventually opens it's going to be no faster than just driving

if diznee got their claws/tentacles in it, I have to admit that could result in something halfway legendary.


Disney won't be spending a dime more than they have to in Florida, given the GOP anti-business policies.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I'm flying to Japan this year on a guided tour. I am really looking forward to riding in bullet trains to get to the various cities on our itinerary. Too bad we cannot have such nice things here in America.


My submarine visited Japan around 1976 and one of my lab techs went to Tokyo for two reasons: Ride the Bullet train and hit McDonald's. I think we were there for less than 36 hours total and I never got off of the base.
 
harlock
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
no, it's another day late and a mile short deal.   Goes to Rancho Cucamonga where you'll have to get on metrolink to complete the journey.  That will add up to a long trip.  The inability for Los Angeles to foster direct connections with places like LAX and elsewhere is intensely frustrating.
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Addams Family Train Crash Scene (1991)
Youtube nOICSNCuBvQ
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mrmopar5287: It's the most stunningly beautiful route that Amtrak runs. Worth the trip if you have the desire and time.


TIME

Operative word. Consider any Amtrak trip a vacation unto itself if you aren't on the Northeastern track.

Pack accordingly. They will not let you off the train if it stops for 72 hours. And by pack accordingly I mean bring your own waste bags.
 
