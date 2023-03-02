 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Good: After the East Palestine derailment, Norfolk Southern immediately sent crews to start the cleanup and repairs. Bad: Without protective gear and workers are sick   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone checked Pete's laptop?
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gud jorb. 👍
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And, thanks to Congress they won't have to pay for the sick days either. What a country...
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feature.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe unions should strike until they can be guaranteed a safe working environment.

And maybe they can each have a unicorn too.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen this HBO Miniseries...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: Feature.


Capitalism rewards shiatty behavior.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It must be scary to be so poor and desperate your boss tells you "Go in and clean up that vinyl chloride without any coveralls or respirators" and you have to say "OK" as you kiss your wife and kids goodbye and hope you have something left from your death benefits to take care of them.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that rail strikes are illegal, how about dying on the job? Is that a felony yet?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I read correctly...One of the byproducts of the fire and the chemicals present, was phosgene...
The banned chemical weapon phosgene...The same chemical that killed roughly 85,000 people
in WW I...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: It must be scary to be so poor and desperate your boss tells you "Go in and clean up that vinyl chloride without any coveralls or respirators" and you have to say "OK" as you kiss your wife and kids goodbye and hope you have something left from your death benefits to take care of them.


They probably didn't tell the initial cleaning crew what the chemical(s) was or they undersold the danger.

They probably didn't have to tell them either because freedom, 'Merica and crying eagles.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear workers. There's nothing stopping you from buying your own PPE (The first letter stands for Personal, not Produced for you free of charge, BTW) with all that undeserved cash you "earn" because you belong to a union. Maybe don't stand in a puddle of vinyl chloride with your socialist moccasins or whatever it is you hippie union types wear. You make $48 an hour to lubricate axles. You can't afford some $30 rubber boots and a $45 respirator from Home Depot?

Don't blame the company if you got sick, because you can't be bothered to procure some rubber gloves. They are 12 bucks for a pack of 3 in the detergent aisle of any grocery store. You're welcome.

/Jebus Cristo, it's satire you chucklehead, as I apparently need a disclaimer since no matter how ridiculous my post, someone always takes it seriously.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: It must be scary to be so poor and desperate your boss tells you "Go in and clean up that vinyl chloride without any coveralls or respirators" and you have to say "OK" as you kiss your wife and kids goodbye and hope you have something left from your death benefits to take care of them.


Seems like something you'd object to at the time, not weeks later.

But maybe that's just me.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the response from Norfolk, they DID hire a hazardous waste team.  My guess is they sent a few maintenance workers (perhaps to help at a distance or observe).

As is usually the case, I doubt either side is correct... but if they did send a few workers in to observe or help at a distance, the hazardous waste team they hired should've lent over some of their stuff.

Norfolk is a train company, I doubt they're trained in hazardous waste removal and would like not have all the proper equipment (nor training) so they couldn't be expected to provide it anyway.  But the team they hired to do the cleanup should've.  Even if the risk was low, you take ALL the proper precautions.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: It must be scary to be so poor and desperate your boss tells you "Go in and clean up that vinyl chloride without any coveralls or respirators" and you have to say "OK" as you kiss your wife and kids goodbye and hope you have something left from your death benefits to take care of them.


I've got a favorite song about almost exactly that:

Uncle Lucius - Keep The Wolves Away (Official Video)
Youtube pYdvxBxHX2U
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had a pal loss a toe because the boss picked him at house party and refused to "waste" time to go get my buddy his steal toes
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But think of the savings in pensons they wont have to pay out!
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Dear workers. There's nothing stopping you from buying your own PPE (The first letter stands for Personal, not Produced for you free of charge, BTW) with all that undeserved cash you "earn" because you belong to a union. Maybe don't stand in a puddle of vinyl chloride with your socialist moccasins or whatever it is you hippie union types wear. You make $48 an hour to lubricate axles. You can't afford some $30 rubber boots and a $45 respirator from Home Depot?

Don't blame the company if you got sick, because you can't be bothered to procure some rubber gloves. They are 12 bucks for a pack of 3 in the detergent aisle of any grocery store. You're welcome.

/Jebus Cristo, it's satire you chucklehead, as I apparently need a disclaimer since no matter how ridiculous my post, someone always takes it seriously.


Found the Norfolk Southern executive
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's just something about the type of people who are bound and determined to make the trains run on time.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Had a pal loss a toe because the boss picked him at house party and refused to "waste" time to go get my buddy his steal toes


You buddy stole toes at a house party?

Lee Harvey! I want to party with you!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear workers,
You can pool your pet diem and commandeer company property to make a Guillotine. Don't suffer in silence.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course they didn't provide PPE; that would have increased the expenses on their quarterly report to Wall Street.
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Had a pal loss a toe because the boss picked him at house party and refused to "waste" time to go get my buddy his steal toes


waxbeans? Are you okay? This post is confusing. I mostly dig your stuff, but I'm needing some clarification.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Um, shouldn't we have proper gear?"

"Come on, kid, nut up. In Chernobyl nobody had gear. They got the job done. And this ain't Chernobyl."

"But then, boss, that means you really can't send us out without gear."

"Why?"

"That's socialism."

"...don't get cute with me, son!"
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Had a pal loss a toe because the boss picked him at house party and refused to "waste" time to go get my buddy his steal toes


What kind of parties are you into?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dboat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uOj6gPwkiXg

have a listen to the end of this video and remember this is 14 years old. Sorta shows Norfolk Southern has had issues for a while...
D
 
not_another_masshole
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
make the executives and the upper-level people of the EPA clean up the mess.

additionally, phosgene gas will kill you. seriously.
FYI, chlorinated solvent that is exposed to UV (say from welding) will produce phosgene gas.
 
monkeyboycjc [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BoneSmuggler: waxbeans: Had a pal loss a toe because the boss picked him at house party and refused to "waste" time to go get my buddy his steal toes

waxbeans? Are you okay? This post is confusing. I mostly dig your stuff, but I'm needing some clarification.


Yeah, I second that. I had to read it 3-4 times before I got it. Doing okay there waxbeans? Farkers want to know.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jake3988: According to the response from Norfolk, they DID hire a hazardous waste team.  My guess is they sent a few maintenance workers (perhaps to help at a distance or observe).

As is usually the case, I doubt either side is correct... but if they did send a few workers in to observe or help at a distance, the hazardous waste team they hired should've lent over some of their stuff.

Norfolk is a train company, I doubt they're trained in hazardous waste removal and would like not have all the proper equipment (nor training) so they couldn't be expected to provide it anyway.  But the team they hired to do the cleanup should've.  Even if the risk was low, you take ALL the proper precautions.


I would argue that if you (Norfolk Southern) are completely oblivious as to how to contain/clean it, you shouldn't be transporting it either.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

robodog: Gyrfalcon: It must be scary to be so poor and desperate your boss tells you "Go in and clean up that vinyl chloride without any coveralls or respirators" and you have to say "OK" as you kiss your wife and kids goodbye and hope you have something left from your death benefits to take care of them.

I've got a favorite song about almost exactly that:

[YouTube video: Uncle Lucius - Keep The Wolves Away (Official Video)]


Great song.
 
not_another_masshole
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
guessing that waxbeans is 5/6 into a barrel of vodak....  plus maybe a few 'edibles'

/charred oak needs to be considered 'biohazard'
// willing to bet that charred oak started as a bet to see who would drink the worst tasting booze.
/// drank it and see #2.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTFA:
Justin Long, general chairman of the American Rail System Federation, said one employee told Long that he had asked his supervisor if he could be transferred from the site because he was suffering nausea and migraines but he did not hear back, and that other workers received "little or no response" when they asked about the lack of PPE.

"Many other employees reported that they continue to experience migraines and nausea, days after the derailment, and they all suspect they were willingly exposed to these chemicals at the direction of [Norfolk Southern]," Long added.


This tale has played itself out over and over. When they get sick, when they get cancer, it will take truly Herculean battles to get them or their families any sort of financial help with the crippling medical costs. In and of itself pretty unusual among developed nations. If it even happens in their lifetimes, or at all, not a given.

And not one of the people who sociopathically sacrificed them all to save a few measly bucks will see prison. They'll probably retire wealthy and comfortable. They'll ultimately be rewarded. They're incentivized.

And I remember how mad some folks got at rail workers and their unions when they were threatening to strike over safety concerns and non-existent sick pay. Unbelievable how vindicated the victims of poorly-restrained capitalism are over and over, but... some folks still worship the hand that holds the lash that beats 'em anyway.
 
1funguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA:
Justin Long, general chairman of the American Rail System Federation, said one employee told Long that he had asked his supervisor if he could be transferred from the site because he was suffering nausea and migraines but he did not hear back, and that other workers received "little or no response" when they asked about the lack of PPE.

"Many other employees reported that they continue to experience migraines and nausea, days after the derailment, and they all suspect they were willingly exposed to these chemicals at the direction of [Norfolk Southern]," Long added.


This tale has played itself out over and over. When they get sick, when they get cancer, it will take truly Herculean battles to get them or their families any sort of financial help with the crippling medical costs. In and of itself pretty unusual among developed nations. If it even happens in their lifetimes, or at all, not a given.

And not one of the people who sociopathically sacrificed them all to save a few measly bucks will see prison. They'll probably retire wealthy and comfortable. They'll ultimately be rewarded. They're incentivized.

And I remember how mad some folks got at rail workers and their unions when they were threatening to strike over safety concerns and non-existent sick pay. Unbelievable how vindicated the victims of poorly-restrained capitalism are over and over, but... some folks still worship the hand that holds the lash that beats 'em anyway.


Throw 'em on the pile with the rest of 'em.
The fine is going to be the same regardless
Besides, who's going to notice 40 more dead humans in a few more years?

  -signed, Corporate America
(see...I told you we were humans)


/s
 
jtown
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BoneSmuggler: waxbeans: Had a pal loss a toe because the boss picked him at house party and refused to "waste" time to go get my buddy his steal toes

waxbeans? Are you okay? This post is confusing. I mostly dig your stuff, but I'm needing some clarification.


Fred was at a party.  (For reasons we don't know to this day. ) his boss knew. Picked him up. And dragged him to a worksite. And refused to go to Fred's house to get Fred's steel toe work boots.  And. Sadly.  This was the day something horrible happened. And Fred lost a toe at work.  Actually.  It was crushed.  It was removed at the hospital.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: "Um, shouldn't we have proper gear?"

"Come on, kid, nut up. In Chernobyl nobody had gear. They got the job done. And this ain't Chernobyl."

"But then, boss, that means you really can't send us out without gear."

"Why?"

"That's socialism."

"...don't get cute with me, son!"


This
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: waxbeans: Had a pal loss a toe because the boss picked him at house party and refused to "waste" time to go get my buddy his steal toes

What kind of parties are you into?


It was my buddy, Fred. And. It was the typical party. Mother's day i think. A keg. Fajitas.  Sausage. Beans. Rice.
Thing is, the boss needed the job done that day. And didn't care if he had to pick up hung over dudes from a party and take them to the site. He just didn't have time for a detour for boots. So Fred's toe got crushed.
 
Northern
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fredbox: Now that rail strikes are illegal, how about dying on the job? Is that a felony yet?


Maybe not but Neil Gorsuch has a strong opinion on the matter.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BoneSmuggler: waxbeans: Had a pal loss a toe because the boss picked him at house party and refused to "waste" time to go get my buddy his steal toes

waxbeans? Are you okay? This post is confusing. I mostly dig your stuff, but I'm needing some clarification.


He is like the character in Everything Everywhere All At Once. He's simultaneously living in thousands of parallel dimensions some of which only vaguely resemble ours. And he constantly confuses which dimension he's speaking in.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

monkeyboycjc: BoneSmuggler: waxbeans: Had a pal loss a toe because the boss picked him at house party and refused to "waste" time to go get my buddy his steal toes

waxbeans? Are you okay? This post is confusing. I mostly dig your stuff, but I'm needing some clarification.

Yeah, I second that. I had to read it 3-4 times before I got it. Doing okay there waxbeans? Farkers want to know.


I'm actually great.  Haven't even drank in like 5 days. And I feel relieved.  Apparently I was stressing about money.  And not drinking anymore is one less expense.  I'm actually very chipper.

Also. I found out taking a bath helps with depression.
And walking daily also helps. So today I've walked a bunch of times between projects.
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fredbox: Now that rail strikes are illegal, how about dying on the job? Is that a felony yet?


No, but they'll claw back the last 6 months of pay from your estate to pay for the training of your replacement.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

not_another_masshole: guessing that waxbeans is 5/6 into a barrel of vodak....  plus maybe a few 'edibles'

/charred oak needs to be considered 'biohazard'
// willing to bet that charred oak started as a bet to see who would drink the worst tasting booze.
/// drank it and see #2.


Naaaaaa. Vodka makes my head hurt, while drinking it. Odd.
Also. I don't drink anymore.  (MIGHT drink in September. ) but. Year starting day five of no booze booze.
Taking blood pressure pill that is hard on kidneys.  So I can't drink. And I was house sitting for two weeks early last month and I had a chance to sober up about a week in.
 
