 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(notes from poland.com)   A cat found living in the lair of a legendary dragon that once dwelled beneath Poland's most famous castle evaded numerous rescue efforts but was eventually lured out of the cave with food - just as the dragon supposedly once was. Welcome to Caturday   (notesfrompoland.com) divider line
495
    More: Caturday, Poland, Wawel Castle, Dragon, Krakw, Wawel, University of Cambridge, Wawel Dragon, Animal  
•       •       •

322 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 04 Mar 2023 at 8:00 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



495 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yay it is purrsaday
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The dragon was the cat's familiar.
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What's he doing? Goofball.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I have an appointment at our local medical center's foot clinic this afternoon, so I'll see you later.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I want to see this Caturday
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: I have an appointment at our local medical center's foot clinic this afternoon, so I'll see you later.


Good luck.
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 850x637]
I want to see this Caturday


Imposter, cutest Imposter.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

BlousyBrown: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 850x637]
I want to see this Caturday

Imposter, cutest Imposter.


:-)
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: BlousyBrown: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 850x637]
I want to see this Caturday

Imposter, cutest Imposter.

:-)


Olive says hi.

Fark user imageView Full Size


She's pretty.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

BlousyBrown: Fark that Pixel: BlousyBrown: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 850x637]
I want to see this Caturday

Imposter, cutest Imposter.

:-)

Olive says hi.

[Fark user image 425x566]

She's pretty.


hello Olive, Pretty girl
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Today is my day off, and I have decided to make today day-drinking day -- happy Caturday, everyone -- I've done absolutely nothing, and it's glorious -- hope you're all doing good.  <3

Grace Jones - Pull Up To The Bumper
Youtube Tc1IphRx1pk
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hide and Seek Champion - Ninja Level.
Fark user imageView Full Size

No, not that one.....
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Thank You, "Caturday Farker."

So I searched for Polaroid picture frame on Amazon and add one to my list. Not remembering that they make new smaller Polaroids for children.

Oops.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Me, my son and his wife in February 2020. of course it's water damaged


The frame was sent by a Caturday Farker so I did this.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Walgreens doesn't have a 2x3 option so that's wallet size. I'll see about getting black paper for the back as it is also glass and you can see through it.

And the frame is meant to be portrait so there's duct tape and super glue on the back keeping the stand up.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Mew! Been a rough, rough week. Had to call in the union rep this week. I really do not want to be at odds with my boss, but she just, I dunno, is oblivious to what she is doing to morale. At my union meeting, I was talking about what was going on, and pretty much the board agreed that what she is doing is not acceptable.

Good thing I have some good supportive people around me. And TC kitteh.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Mew! Been a rough, rough week. Had to call in the union rep this week. I really do not want to be at odds with my boss, but she just, I dunno, is oblivious to what she is doing to morale. At my union meeting, I was talking about what was going on, and pretty much the board agreed that what she is doing is not acceptable.

Good thing I have some good supportive people around me. And TC kitteh.


I just joined my union - if only to protect me and my decades of working here. My supervisor (not a Boss in my eyes) has just hired a young sycophant and is starting to chill me out of things. Gonna be fun......😐
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: I have an appointment at our local medical center's foot clinic this afternoon, so I'll see you later.


BATHIA'S GONE, PARTY TIME!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Caturday!

Fark user imageView Full Size


She grumpy 😾
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

St Patrick's Parade this Caturday, then the Main Event Furiday the 17th!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hmm, feel like I'm forgetting something 🤔

Oh yeah...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Hmm, feel like I'm forgetting something 🤔

Oh yeah...
[Fark user image 425x239]


Dang no images in the last three
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Can't wait to see the look on Bathia's face when she gets back...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image image 220x146]


Whatever you say, DJ Cat-tastraphy...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Plenty moar snacks on the side table.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Did I mention a table of snacks?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Someone is feeling cuddly.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Did I mention a table of snacks?
[Fark user image 402x603]


Litter box down the hall, bar is the the left..cause sinister dontcha know!
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Sorry for the delay, I trust everbuddy has been entertained.  Had to get a small cup of stout...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Thirsty night trivia again, and this time I will NOT come in last!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Things are starting to bloom here it is very weird but hey it has been a weird winter. Today I heard on the news that the cherry blossoms are at stage 2 of 6.
Fark user imageView Full Size

I told work I need the rest of the month off for Mangos birthday. They rolled their eyes and laughed. Her birthday present got here and I can't wait to give it to her . Got her an automatic laser so she can chase the red dot without annoying me when I am doing something.
 
Displayed 50 of 495 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.