(Stars and Stripes)   Okay, US Air Force, you can have a neck tattoo, whatever makes you happy   (stripes.com) divider line
12
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think neck tattoos are ugly, but if we said nothing next they'd come for the wrist tattoos, so yay.

/yes I have a tattoo on my wrist, and let me assure you the whole never paying tax thing is a myth.
//garnishing wages is way less delicious than it sounds
///for my third slashie, I'm considering a second tattoo
 
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the Venn diagram look like between people who make poor decisions when they are young, people who get neck tattoos, and people who are likely military recruits?

\BONUS DIFFICULTY LEVEL: Prior felony convictions make you ineligible for service
 
kb7rky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OneDayWhat: What's the Venn diagram look like between people who make poor decisions when they are young, people who get neck tattoos, and people who are likely military recruits?

\BONUS DIFFICULTY LEVEL: Prior felony convictions make you ineligible for service


A circle ;)
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't give a flying fark what you have on your body as long as you can do your farking job. Army dude
 
DRTFA
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Someone needs to add this to the standard picture showing what your tattoo location means.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I mean....the military already has recruiting issues....

....Something about not wanting to die in some sort of bullshiat foreign war...
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"But whycome we can't have beards why?"
Because beards still don't work with oxygen masks.
Just getting that out of the way.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh this is going to wrinkle some Farkers' Dockers.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
😐😑😐🤨
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Who the fark still thinks tattoos are offensive and why do we care what they think?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Someone needs to add this to the standard picture showing what your tattoo location means.
[Fark user image image 425x248]


X: Sharp objects dangerous.
✔: Sharp objects somewhat ok.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yup, enlistments must be down.
 
