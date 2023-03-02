 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Lost cat enjoys knocking over other people's belongings off the shelves in six-day Vegas casino stay, wishes it could order room service for salmon steaks   (ktla.com) divider line
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what's the cat's stripper hame
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lucky cat. Found by two vets...
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting some free pussy in Vegas is the kind of CSB you share with everyone.

All kidding aside, I'm glad TFA has a happy ending.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
muphasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That room had to have a smell... no litter and 6 days of cat urine and poop?
My youngest son (teenager...) is supposed to clean the cat box daily. He rarely does. But I can sure tell once 3 days goes by.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Motel 6, we'll leave the lights on for you, but, knock all of your shiat off the dresser too.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sanders and her husband are both veterinarians and were in town for a conference

The AVN conference?

American Veterinary Network
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Under the cabinet cat is watching you poopulate.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One time in Las Vegas, I hailed a cab, and there was a cat in the back seat.
I thought "What the hell, it's Vegas", so I let it ride.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they're both vets, and they need security to come up at 4:00 AM to dismantle the friggin' sink to catch it?

JFC - deal with it in the morning.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

muphasta: That room had to have a smell... no litter and 6 days of cat urine and poop?
My youngest son (teenager...) is supposed to clean the cat box daily. He rarely does. But I can sure tell once 3 days goes by.


Clearly they didn't smell the cat dookie stink because no one's discovered the dead hooker wedged in the mattress
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


[MV] Lim Kim(김예림) (Togeworl(투개월)) _ Awoo
Youtube CXPADwU05OQ
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first I was all like:  Awwww, so cute.

Then FTFA:
"Sanders has documented the whole adventure on her TikTok Channel, including..."

fark. It's all made up bullshiat.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Six days unnoticed in a hotel room? I'm sure it smells lovely in there.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: muphasta: That room had to have a smell... no litter and 6 days of cat urine and poop?
My youngest son (teenager...) is supposed to clean the cat box daily. He rarely does. But I can sure tell once 3 days goes by.

Clearly they didn't smell the cat dookie stink because no one's discovered the dead hooker wedged in the mattress


I have a sudden urge to re-watch "Four Rooms".
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Sanders and her husband are both veterinarians and were in town for a conference

The AVN conference?

American Veterinary Network


A while back, a good friend of mine had a Vegas trip that out-did all my previous visits.

He did some work for someone at the SHOT Show, and the group flew down there in a private jet...and during his down-time spent a few hours at the AVN convention.  I was totes jelly.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: A while back, a good friend of mine had a Vegas trip that out-did all my previous visits.


The last time I was in Vegas. I was 5 years old in 1969 or so. I wasn't allowed in the casinos but I think it was Circus Circus that had a pinball room for the kids. Mom and dad dumped me off there for a while when they played slots or whatever it was they did.

I was with an older cousin so I wasn't alone.

No desire to go back. I don't gamble. But I hear they have a weed store the size of a Walmart.

Now, that, I would want to see.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I woke up from a nap worried about the cat I don't have.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

steklo: The_Sponge: A while back, a good friend of mine had a Vegas trip that out-did all my previous visits.

The last time I was in Vegas. I was 5 years old in 1969 or so. I wasn't allowed in the casinos but I think it was Circus Circus that had a pinball room for the kids. Mom and dad dumped me off there for a while when they played slots or whatever it was they did.

I was with an older cousin so I wasn't alone.

No desire to go back. I don't gamble. But I hear they have a weed store the size of a Walmart.

Now, that, I would want to see.


I've heard about it as well.

I used to love going during the early to late 2000s, but IMHO it sucks now....especially the resort fees.  I will still fly down once in a while, especially since a friend lives in Orange County and he has Raiders season tickets.  My last trip was October 2021 when we went to a Billy Idol concert.

These days, my preferred "sin city" is Portland.

Bonus:  You can go to a gentleman's club and not get harassed every two minutes for a dance.  If you just want to chill out the bar, you are welcome to do so.  Also, the drink prices aren't too bad.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: muphasta: That room had to have a smell... no litter and 6 days of cat urine and poop?
My youngest son (teenager...) is supposed to clean the cat box daily. He rarely does. But I can sure tell once 3 days goes by.

Clearly they didn't smell the cat dookie stink because no one's discovered the dead hooker wedged in the mattress


There are two things I check for when arriving at my hotel room in Vegas:

Dead hooker under the bed

Money in the Bible

I don't know what discovery would shock me more...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It took two days for the cat to get it, that the tv remote was glued to the table top...
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There are way worse things that spend a week in a Vegas hotel room without anyone knowing.
 
jso2897
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: steklo: The_Sponge: A while back, a good friend of mine had a Vegas trip that out-did all my previous visits.

The last time I was in Vegas. I was 5 years old in 1969 or so. I wasn't allowed in the casinos but I think it was Circus Circus that had a pinball room for the kids. Mom and dad dumped me off there for a while when they played slots or whatever it was they did.

I was with an older cousin so I wasn't alone.

No desire to go back. I don't gamble. But I hear they have a weed store the size of a Walmart.

Now, that, I would want to see.

I've heard about it as well.

I used to love going during the early to late 2000s, but IMHO it sucks now....especially the resort fees.  I will still fly down once in a while, especially since a friend lives in Orange County and he has Raiders season tickets.  My last trip was October 2021 when we went to a Billy Idol concert.

These days, my preferred "sin city" is Portland.

Bonus:  You can go to a gentleman's club and not get harassed every two minutes for a dance.  If you just want to chill out the bar, you are welcome to do so.  Also, the drink prices aren't too bad.


Never seen the appeal of Vegas. Of course, I don't gamble, pay for sex, or even drink to excess any more - so what am I going to do there? Go watch some "entertainer" who was already a has-been forty years ago?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 399x262]


Vegas ceiling cat has seen some shir.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

steklo: The_Sponge: A while back, a good friend of mine had a Vegas trip that out-did all my previous visits.

The last time I was in Vegas. I was 5 years old in 1969 or so. I wasn't allowed in the casinos but I think it was Circus Circus that had a pinball room for the kids. Mom and dad dumped me off there for a while when they played slots or whatever it was they did.

I was with an older cousin so I wasn't alone.

No desire to go back. I don't gamble. But I hear they have a weed store the size of a Walmart.

Now, that, I would want to see.


The pinball arcade the size of Walmart is cooler.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jso2897: The_Sponge: steklo: The_Sponge: A while back, a good friend of mine had a Vegas trip that out-did all my previous visits.

The last time I was in Vegas. I was 5 years old in 1969 or so. I wasn't allowed in the casinos but I think it was Circus Circus that had a pinball room for the kids. Mom and dad dumped me off there for a while when they played slots or whatever it was they did.

I was with an older cousin so I wasn't alone.

No desire to go back. I don't gamble. But I hear they have a weed store the size of a Walmart.

Now, that, I would want to see.

I've heard about it as well.

I used to love going during the early to late 2000s, but IMHO it sucks now....especially the resort fees.  I will still fly down once in a while, especially since a friend lives in Orange County and he has Raiders season tickets.  My last trip was October 2021 when we went to a Billy Idol concert.

These days, my preferred "sin city" is Portland.

Bonus:  You can go to a gentleman's club and not get harassed every two minutes for a dance.  If you just want to chill out the bar, you are welcome to do so.  Also, the drink prices aren't too bad.

Never seen the appeal of Vegas. Of course, I don't gamble, pay for sex, or even drink to excess any more - so what am I going to do there? Go watch some "entertainer" who was already a has-been forty years ago?


Eat.  Seriously, lots of great restaurants all around Vegas.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jso2897: Never seen the appeal of Vegas. Of course, I don't gamble, pay for sex, or even drink to excess any more - so what am I going to do there? Go watch some "entertainer" who was already a has-been forty years ago?


Besides the f*cking resort fees, the big casinos charge ridiculous prices for drinks.  Yeah...you get "free" drinks while gambling, but good luck getting quick service at those places.

There are some hidden gems, though.

The Stage Door Casino is an easy walk from the Strip and it's a fun dive bar...cheap drinks and some of the best people watching in town.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jso2897: The_Sponge: steklo: The_Sponge: A while back, a good friend of mine had a Vegas trip that out-did all my previous visits.

The last time I was in Vegas. I was 5 years old in 1969 or so. I wasn't allowed in the casinos but I think it was Circus Circus that had a pinball room for the kids. Mom and dad dumped me off there for a while when they played slots or whatever it was they did.

I was with an older cousin so I wasn't alone.

No desire to go back. I don't gamble. But I hear they have a weed store the size of a Walmart.

Now, that, I would want to see.

I've heard about it as well.

I used to love going during the early to late 2000s, but IMHO it sucks now....especially the resort fees.  I will still fly down once in a while, especially since a friend lives in Orange County and he has Raiders season tickets.  My last trip was October 2021 when we went to a Billy Idol concert.

These days, my preferred "sin city" is Portland.

Bonus:  You can go to a gentleman's club and not get harassed every two minutes for a dance.  If you just want to chill out the bar, you are welcome to do so.  Also, the drink prices aren't too bad.

Never seen the appeal of Vegas. Of course, I don't gamble, pay for sex, or even drink to excess any more - so what am I going to do there? Go watch some "entertainer" who was already a has-been forty years ago?


U2 are not has-beens, okay? They are playing the Sphere because it's cool.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mad Canadian: The Exit Stencilist: muphasta: That room had to have a smell... no litter and 6 days of cat urine and poop?
My youngest son (teenager...) is supposed to clean the cat box daily. He rarely does. But I can sure tell once 3 days goes by.

Clearly they didn't smell the cat dookie stink because no one's discovered the dead hooker wedged in the mattress

There are two things I check for when arriving at my hotel room in Vegas:

Dead hooker under the bed

Money in the Bible

I don't know what discovery would shock me more...


Two of the funniest Trip Advisor reviews I have seen involving Vegas hotels:

1) At the Rio...the guest checked the nightstand drawer and there were multiple glass sex toys neatly placed on top of a velvet bag.  A picture was provided with that review

2) Monte Carlo....they walked into their room and smelled pot smoke and noticed a used jimmy hat on the floor.  IIRC, the bed might have been un-made.  Obviously, two employees had used the room for some fun before those guests arrived.  Pics were also included with said review.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is why I get a smoking room and light up a cigar in there...it will cover up everything.

/Like the time my buddy wanted to smoke some pot in the room and that's not allowed even in the smoking rooms.
 
