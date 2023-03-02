 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Baby shiat green everywhere   (zillow.com)
71
    More: Dumbass  
71 Comments
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The 70's called. They'd like their paint back.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The decorator is definitely not a gay man.
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone should also tell the realtor that you don't crank post-processing effects to 100%
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Burn it to the ground... we can begin anew.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll take everything but what's inside that house.

I wonder if they did the kitchen like that so you wouldn't be able to see the explosive diarrhea from their cooking?
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
WTF?!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looking through those pictures was like biting into a perfectly innocent-looking chocolate only to discover a Brussels sprout filling.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can we talk about the Ford F-150 sofas for a minute?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
5 acres, a pool, a decent garage, a nice outdoor kitchen, I can work a paint roller.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does Regan MacNeil happen to live there?
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Spot the teenager's room! This isn't a very hard Where's Waldo.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh crap, I know where this one is located.  Heh.
 
firsttiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, real estate is a great place for bad HDR photography.

Ouch.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$600k for that? In Arkansas?
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They hired a professional photographer but then couldn't be bothered to shove the clutter into drawers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think when you buy a house you are then allowed to paint the walls.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The amount of square footage in the two oversized garages is probably more than in the house.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: $600k for that? In Arkansas?


It is on five acres.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one of the first kitchens in these Zillow threads that I didn't instantly hate.

Other than the paint, that kitchen is just fine.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well you could always paint it puke mustard.
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh G*d, the bathroom.  I think my ovaries shrank even further inside
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South Park 616 - baby green poo
Youtube y8vuWgVsBu8
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's more of a horky phlegm colour than baby-bum-barf.
Trust me - I raised 4 kids & spent many years covered in their liquid expungions.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The previous owner was the manager of a HomeGoods store.

/just guessing
 
2headedboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not so much the green, but the fact that it's located near Fort Smith.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

delsydsoftware: Someone should also tell the realtor that you don't crank post-processing effects to 100%


Realty photography style is an abomination and should be taxed out of existence
 
apoptotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: That's one of the first kitchens in these Zillow threads that I didn't instantly hate.

Other than the paint, that kitchen is just fine.


Repaint the walls, strip or repaint the cabinets, and replace the tiled countertops with something that's not a complete nightmare to clean, and it's a perfectly cromulent kitchen.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Less than a week paint job...paint is easy...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
poorjon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This house looks like what the floor of a movie theatre probably tastes like
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Can we talk about the Ford F-150 sofas for a minute?


We call those Fortresses at our house.
 
Poldana [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it looks more like backrooms yellow than baby poo green.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did someone tell the owner they had to have a fence if they wanted a pool but did not specify that it had to surround the pool?

/law may vary depending on your location
 
daveb0rg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: $600k for that? In Arkansas?


Oh good lord....today I learned that AR is not Arizona......fml
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Can we talk about the Ford F-150 sofas for a minute?


My first thought was they looked like they were made of pepperoni rolls.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: That's one of the first kitchens in these Zillow threads that I didn't instantly hate.

Other than the paint, that kitchen is just fine.


I really like it too. But even though I know my way around a paint roller, I would still be in Arkansas. Hard pass.


photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kind of a lime green in good light, but there's not much good light there.
 
gregario
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1st two photos: nice looking house. Fix that garage door, and I don't need another separate garage. Rest of the photos: Oh hell no.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know you can't get incandescent light bulbs anymore. But come on ! LED globe bulbs are available.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Can we talk about the Ford F-150 sofas for a minute?


Yes. We should. What the hell...
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thornhill: They hired a professional photographer but then couldn't be bothered to shove the clutter into drawers.

[Fark user image 425x324]


Look at that drawer. It might not be able to open anymore.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean you can throw away their execrable taste and paint the walls. But Arkansas? Well at least it's near the interstate.

I don't hate it layout/feature/lot wise.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's a tad busy.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually looks like a cool place. Color is easy to change.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The walls are colored that way so they can easily find the parts of the house after the tornado.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

groppet: $600k for that? In Arkansas?


Well, if you consider that it's only a couple hours away from The Clinton's whitewater "development", it's a bargain.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Multiple critters under the washer & dryer?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
That cross isn't working.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I guess the true classics never go out of style...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Everything about this house screams redneck wealthy. Like someone owns a contracting business.
 
