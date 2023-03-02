 Skip to content
(High Times)   Over 7,500 people have been cleared of any evidence they were ever in Missouri   (hightimes.com) divider line
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well who wants that on their permanent record
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I wish GA would just legalize it. Why can't GA be like other cool states like CO, NV, MO, etc?
 
bubbadave1056
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Thanks, I needed some good news today.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dan Viets is a local Columbia, MO attorney who has given a substantial portion of his law career to pot related issues.  If you enjoy legalized weed, raise a joint in his honor.  He is a good man and a credit to his profession.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

pissnmoan: Dan Viets is a local Columbia, MO attorney who has given a substantial portion of his law career to pot related issues.  If you enjoy legalized weed, raise a joint in his honor.  He is a good man and a credit to his profession.


Speaking as a Columbia native, I second this.
 
tell the truth
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

steklo: I wish GA would just legalize it. Why can't GA be like other cool states like CO, NV, MO, etc?


Yeah, right after they get over losing the Civil War they will get around to legal weed. You have a long wait.
 
electricjebus [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Missouri is the most politically confused state in the union.  Every time there's a ballot measure that doesn't involve guns you'd think we're a bunch of bleeding heart liberals... when it comes time to elect politicians we keep electing republicans who work to undermine what the public clearly wants.

Kudos to my state for going the extra mile and expunging all non violent records.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

steklo: I wish GA would just legalize it. Why can't GA be like other cool states like CO, NV, MO, etc?


Just move to Colorado. Everyone else has
 
MBooda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Unforgiven 1992 - Hell I even thought I was dead, till I found out that I was just in Nebraska
Youtube KRMa7YX4fxo
 
tobcc
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

electricjebus: Missouri is the most politically confused state in the union.  Every time there's a ballot measure that doesn't involve guns you'd think we're a bunch of bleeding heart liberals... when it comes time to elect politicians we keep electing republicans who work to undermine what the public clearly wants.

Kudos to my state for going the extra mile and expunging all non violent records.


the Kansas City Star Newspaper has an op-Ed on how the majority of Missourians support Gun control, but both houses and Gov. Goober loudly oppose it.
 
MBooda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

tell the truth: steklo: I wish GA would just legalize it. Why can't GA be like other cool states like CO, NV, MO, etc?

Yeah, right after they get over losing the Civil War they will get around to legal weed. You have a long wait.


Hey, Georgia just voted for a democrat. That hasn't happened since...er...actually, except for reconstruction, Georgia was solidly democrat from 1828 until 1960.

/things change
 
Bag of Hammers
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

steklo: I wish GA

THE FED would just legalize it. Why can't GA THE FED be like other COOLER COUNTIRES cool states like CO, NV, MO, etc?

FTFY
 
blodyholy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
As a resident of IA, legalization in IL and MO (and to a degree, MI) really has me wondering 'when', not 'if'.

It's great to see steps being taken to right a silly, wrong law.

/'Fields of Opportunity' couldn't be a more appropriate state motto for IA
//Then again, Kim Reynolds
 
kinda _askew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I seriously doubt many people will apply for "consumer personal cultivation license", let alone "re-new" it.
A "bureauocracy" to administer this will be a fiscal loser. Oh well.

A 2'x4' grow tent has a small footprint, is easily concealed in a closet, basement, garage, outbuilding, etc.
And, It can produce more than any one person could consume safely.
Just don't sell it.

It is legal to possess or to share.
 
electricjebus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tobcc: electricjebus: Missouri is the most politically confused state in the union.  Every time there's a ballot measure that doesn't involve guns you'd think we're a bunch of bleeding heart liberals... when it comes time to elect politicians we keep electing republicans who work to undermine what the public clearly wants.

Kudos to my state for going the extra mile and expunging all non violent records.

the Kansas City Star Newspaper has an op-Ed on how the majority of Missourians support Gun control, but both houses and Gov. Goober loudly oppose it.


Unless I'm remembering things incorrectly, when it was put to a ballot Missouri actually voted against conceal carry, then the state legislature went ahead and passed it anyway.  That was a while ago though, don't know how the public would vote on that one today.

While Missourians are for reasonable gun control even the democrats in the state aren't what anybody but a liar could call a gun grabber.  Granted, the republicans and NRA are a bunch of liars.
 
