 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Hive)   It's Colombian, British Columbian   (dailyhive.com) divider line
21
    More: Cool, Coca, Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, Twitter, MDMA, Heroin, Cocaine, Morphine, Canada  
•       •       •

582 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2023 at 7:30 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Thought that Juan LeValdezous was moving to BC to grow coffee. Maybe in another 30 years.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I bet they make some good sh*t.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What is the pre employment drug screen like for this company?
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dafuq?
 
whidbey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: What is the pre employment drug screen like for this company?


You don't get the job if you test positive for water.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So is cocaine legal in Canada?  Do you need a prescription? Will they sell it to tourists--asking for a friend.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This was a surprise to the Provincial government.

https://vancouver.citynews.ca/2023/03/02/langley-cannabis-cocaine-politics/
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
ftfa: "We will evaluate how the commercialization of this substance fits in with our business model at Adastra in an effort to position ourselves to support the demand for a safe supply of cocaine."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
...is this one of those 'you won a free boat deals, pick it up at the police station'? Because I can think of a reason BC would want to ask me some questions.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I need to get a passport
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I thought the B.C. degens preferred meth?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: So is cocaine legal in Canada?  Do you need a prescription? Will they sell it to tourists--asking for a friend.


Still mostly illegal. In BC they recently decriminalized possession of small amounts of certain drugs.

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/overdose/decriminalization
 
senor peacock
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The addicts actually prefer fentanyl
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's not even 1/150 of a Coachella.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Forgot to paste.

"The amended license allows Adastra to interact with up to 250 grams of cocaine and to import coca leaves to manufacture and synthesize the substance," reads a statement on the Adastra Holdingswebsite.
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Yo my man, what do you need? I got some Spuzzum Snow. Maybe you like a little Fernie Flake? Or some Tsawwassen Toot?  All top-drawer, man!"
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Line me up!!!

/queue
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Also, I haven't been to Coachella in almost 20 years so my frame of reference is way off.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm all for safe recreational use of whatever but that this one particular company Adastra Labs has an exclusive right to provide stinks to high heaven. There is something really fishy under the table here how this got granted
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

berylman: I'm all for safe recreational use of whatever but that this one particular company Adastra Labs has an exclusive right to provide stinks to high heaven. There is something really fishy under the table here how this got granted


Someone should sniff around. C what they can find out.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Two Canadian companies can now produce, sell cocaine and other drugs"

Well yes, they can.  But MAY they?
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.