(DCist)   The info is surprisingly difficult to find, but DC's newest LEGO Master Builder is the son of National Park Service spokesperson Mike Litterst   (dcist.com) divider line
14 Comments     (+0 »)
Altoid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Kinda wanted to see what he made.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What kind of demented parent would name their kid "Mike Litterst"?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Mike Litoris?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walker: What kind of demented parent would name their kid "Mike Litterst"?


Dolores.
 
Altoid
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walker: What kind of demented parent would name their kid "Mike Litterst"?


The gentleman's name is "Andrew."   An understandable typo on behalf of subby.  I mean those keys are so close together.
 
ICDedPpl
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Walker: What kind of demented parent would name their kid "Mike Litterst"?


Their Aunt & Uncle, Ben & Eileen Dover.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Walker: What kind of demented parent would name their kid "Mike Litterst"?


And I swear to god this is true: the Sheriff of the town I was born in is named Michael Hunt.  His first campaign slogan, 20-some years ago, was "Mike Hunt: Accessible to You."

bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


/yeah, he's a total Coont alright
 
nytmare
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Altoid: Walker: What kind of demented parent would name their kid "Mike Litterst"?

The gentleman's name is "Andrew."   An understandable typo on behalf of subby.  I mean those keys are so close together.


TFA says his dad is Mike.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ego Master

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Walker: What kind of demented parent would name their kid "Mike Litterst"?


Gene Masseth?
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Walker: What kind of demented parent would name their kid "Mike Litterst"?


A dad who wanted to tell his wife he could find her clitoris in the room next door
 
pd2001
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Difficult to find?

Try looking for it at 2am while walking barefoot across the living room floor... then you'll find it for sure.

/painful memories
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

nytmare: Altoid: Walker: What kind of demented parent would name their kid "Mike Litterst"?

The gentleman's name is "Andrew."   An understandable typo on behalf of subby.  I mean those keys are so close together.

TFA says his dad is Mike.


Yep, who oddly this year was not the one giving the cherry blossom peek bloom announcement, so we couldn't comment on his name like has been done many years on here
 
SimonElectric
‘’ less than a minute ago  
All these years I thought his dad was Clint.
 
